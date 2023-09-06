Hailey Bieber to represent FILA as global brand ambassador
Bieber will collaborate with the athleisure brand to design a signature sportswear collection
FILA has tapped Hailey Bieber as its new global brand ambassador. The model and entrepreneur first debuted in a FILA campaign in the Fall of 2022. With this new multi-year partnership, Hailey will collaborate with FILA to design signature sportswear collections, with the first drop slated to launch in Fall/Winter 2024.
FILA built its legacy championing individuals who make their mark in sport, fashion, culture and beyond. Hailey has quickly cemented herself as a style icon and continues to provide her own unique interpretation of the brand's most classic designs.
“I am grateful to expand my role with FILA, a brand that has always stood out for its quality, elegance and bold and beautiful designs,” says Hailey Bieber. “I appreciate the brand's Italian heritage and the eras of FILA fashion where I can continue to draw inspiration. I am excited to bring my own point of view to FILA's iconic styles, as we work to create something special together.”
FILA is also releasing a new campaign where Hailey is joined by sponsored tennis player Reilly Opelka, as the company celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its iconic F-Box logo. Introduced in 1973, when FILA first brought color to the tennis court, the logo is a symbol of FILA’s influence in sport and style and the legendary individuals who have represented the brand. As an athlete who pursues his passions in art and fashion off the court, Reilly transcends the game and embodies the brand’s spirit of boldness and creativity.
The new campaign was shot by Renell Medrano and styled by Hailey and Dani Michele. Hailey is seen in a range of styles from the F-Box Anniversary Collection, the brand’s new global assortment of women’s and men’s apparel. The imagery spotlights the versatility of the updated fashions, with designs to take wearers from court-to-street. The tennis-inspired pieces such as polo shirts, track suits, jackets, and crewnecks blend archival elements with a contemporary update. Select styles are adorned with a tennis racquet graphic print and classic stripes, primarily in the brand’s signature red, white and navy hues. Reilly is also featured in the new campaign, wearing a range of men’s matching sets.
“FILA style is reinterpreted every time tastemakers and game changers express their artistry and individualism through our designs,” says Deepika Deepti, Sr Vice President – Marketing, Metro Brands Limited “Hailey has been a supporter of the brand and we look forward to continuing our relationship together. Her impact on fashion and culture is undeniable and she brings an effortless and fresh new perspective to the brand.”
The FILA F-Box Anniversary collection is available beginning on September 5 on FILA.CO.IN, including select styles as seen on Hailey and Reilly throughout the campaign.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CashKaro onboards Genelia Deshmukh as brand ambassador
The brand has released a 360-degree advertising campaign, ‘CashKaro AishKaro’ featuring the actress
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:07 PM | 3 min read
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himalaya Wellness Company challenges beauty stereotypes in new campaign
The video showcases a dynamic installation set up within a bustling mall, immediately grabbing the attention of passersby and involving them in a thought-provoking experience
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 12:41 PM | 3 min read
Himalaya Wellness Company has introduced its latest campaign about challenging conventional beauty standards and encouraging self-expression. The brand has launched a captivating video campaign to break free from restrictive beauty norms and promote equality.
The campaign's video captures the essence of stepping beyond the confines of societal beauty ideals. The video showcases a dynamic installation set up within a bustling mall, immediately grabbing the attention of passersby and involving them in a thought-provoking experience.
Commencing with a captivating time-lapse of the carefully arranged installation in the mall, the video portrays a creative whiteboard installed on the premises that has beauty stereotypes like “Only fair is beautiful,” “Tea makes your complexion black,” and “Girls look better when fair” written on it. These stereotypes that are prevalent in society are to be erased with the help of a duster – reminiscent of Himalaya's Rose Face Wash – symbolizing liberation from these constraints. The video captures the diverse reactions of mall visitors – curiosity, agreement, and a yearning for change, along with their unique experiences that they were kind enough to share.
The core theme of the campaign comes to the forefront as various individuals step up to challenge biases that clash with their beliefs, each making a sweeping gesture against stifling conventions. The event's host actively participates, interacting with the volunteers and acknowledging their contributions. As a token of appreciation, Himalaya Wellness Company distributed the face wash to encourage consumers to move towards a stereotype-free society. The subsequent compelling montage showcases participants proudly displaying the products or striking poses. The model's once-concealed face emerges confidently, mirroring the potential societal transformation achievable through the defiance of stereotypes.
The video concludes with a poignant message emphasizing the concept of embracing authenticity: "Celebrate the Power of Being Yourself with Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash." This impactful tagline serves as an encouraging call to action, inspiring individuals to cast aside established norms and wholeheartedly embrace their true selves.
Ms. Gayatri Kabilan, Category Manager – Face Wash, expresses her thoughts on the video, sharing, "At Himalaya, we firmly believe that genuine beauty radiates when we liberate ourselves from the constraints of stereotypes. We are of the view that everyone possesses unique and innate beauty, irrespective of age, gender, or skin tone. Through this initiative, Himalaya Wellness Company seeks to empower everyone to challenge beauty stereotypes and embrace their authentic selves."
The campaign reaches its zenith with the appearance of the Himalaya Wellness Company logo and the showcased product, Rose Face Wash, accompanied by the resounding message, “Every face glows.” This serves as a reminder that genuine radiance emanates from embracing one's distinct identity.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'D2C lets you break the barriers of traditional marketing'
Shantanu Deshpande and Deepak Gupta, Co-founders of Bombay Shaving Company, talk about the brand's new logo, upcoming projects and more in this week's episode of e4m's D2C Revolution series
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 5, 2023 8:33 AM | 2 min read
In the latest episode of D2C Revolution series, Shantanu Deshpande and Deepak Gupta, Co-founders of Bombay Shaving Company, shared that their brand’s logo revamp will strengthen visual branding and attract the consumer to pick their product among others on a store shelf.
Bombay Shaving Company entered the razor category long ago but not in an organised manner. Now, they have a focused approach towards the category with a new product line launch. The brand is now also moving towards a multi-fold approach which includes community building, content to commerce, and more via Razorpreneur, The Barber Shop and most importantly, the brand itself.
Deshpande said, “We realised that shaving is the core of our business, and razor is the core of shaving. So, we cannot not have a razor portfolio.”
New-age consumers today want to associate with brands at a very different level, beyond functions, according to Gupta. Especially men, who have always been very utility-driven consumers. Most brands don’t communicate with this kind of consumer beyond the utility factor because that's what drives the sales for them.
“With shows like The Barber Shop, the consumers associate now with the brand’s ideology, and value system, get awareness and education,” added Gupta.
Moving towards more targeted marketing, D2C brands have now levelled up from focusing just on brand building. This happens because D2C allows you to break the barriers of traditional marketing and distribution.
Gupta believes that this strategy helps to reach the consumer one-on-one and receive instant feedback and sales too. Over a period of time when the brand is successful in creating a cohort of consumers, they can make efforts to be more accessible and scale up the business.
He said, “But on the other hand, the role of how a brand engages with consumers beyond performance marketing, discounts, ad clicks, becomes very important.”
Speaking about the logo revamp, Deshpande believes the new logo is big, bold, and gives a challenger and outlaw vibe, mostly it's rebellious. Additionally, most rebels have self-mutilating tendencies like piercings and tattoos, and in a positive way. Hence, the ‘company’ in the logo has been shaved off.
“The logo with the ‘company’ cut off actually shows how much we are willing to give up to actually win and stand out,” added Deshpande.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star bags Rs 150-cr sponsorship from Mahindra Auto for Asia Cup & ICC World Cup
As per sources, it is perhaps the first time that the auto major has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 5, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, both on TV and digital platforms, has bagged sponsorship from auto giant Mahindra Auto worth nearly Rs 150 crore, highly placed industry sources have told e4m.
This is one of the first auto brands to join as the main sponsor for the ongoing and upcoming cricketing events. As per reports, Coke, Mastercard and Hindustan Unilever are the other three big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the events.
exchange4media reached out to Disney Star for their comments but did not receive any till the filing of this story.
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."
Sources claim it is perhaps the first time that the auto major, one of India's largest passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers, has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event.
As per industry sources, both big and small brands are keen on spending on the upcoming World Cup for the value it brings along. “Cricket is a religion in India and therefore it’s a perfect opportunity for the brands to increase brand awareness, build engagement with customers, create an emotional connection with fans, and boost sales,” said a senior industry source.
However, the response towards Asia Cup has been mixed as brands seek to find more value in the Cricket World Cup. “Most brands, for their sentimental and brand value, want to be associated with the World Cup. However, Asia Cup will give them more visibility,” explained a media planner.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bata India’s Anand Narang joins Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 10:01 PM | 1 min read
Anand Narang, VP Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India has joined Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer . It must be mentioned that Vedant Fashions is the parent company of popular clothing brand Manyavar.
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years and was responsible for driving the digital and e-commerce growth, creating omnichannel experiences.
Narang has over two decades of experience spanning fashion, telecom, enterprise, luxury and premium brands. Prior to joining Bata India, he worked with Reliance Jio Infocomm. He has also served stints at Huawei, Nokia, Comverse, and Airtel in the past.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saatvik Solar ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as national brand ambassador
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian regions
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
Saatvik Solar, a renewable energy company, has announced the onboarding of Ravindra Jadeja as the company’s brand ambassador. This partnership aims to increase brand awareness among a diverse target audience while powering the country’s transformative green economy.
The endorsement partnership resonates with Jadeja’s significant relevance and affinity towards sustainable energy which makes this a perfectly suited complement to Saatvik Solar’s marketing efforts, the company said.
As part of this strategic announcement, Saatvik intends to leverage Jadeja’s wide spread appeal to evoke audience interest in Saatvik’s sustainability initiatives through communication on his social media platforms where he will be discussing the benefits of renewable energy adoption and the positive impact of sustainable living on the environment.
Delighted with the announcement, Prashant Mathur – CEO of Saatvik Solar said, "We take immense pride in associating with a national icon – Mr. Ravindra Jadeja. Both Saatvik Solar and Jadeja are homegrown brands with strong values and cultural roots. We strongly feel that Ravindra Jadeja and Saatvik are natural partners as both all-rounders are known for their resilience, quality & performance on the field. With this landmark partnership, we are in prime position to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy & sustainable products across the globe.”
Talking about the endorsement partnership, Ravindra Jadeja said, “Partnering with Saatvik makes me very happy as it remains important for us Indians to inform the public about adopting renewable energy sources to protect the climate. I take immense pride in contributing to the transformation where Saatvik is at the front of driving positive change through its unique ways in the division of renewable energy. This collaboration not only commits to environmental protection but also makes us believe that collective efforts can truly make a difference in building a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.”
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian region, leveraging Jadeja’s widespread appeal in the market with his direct involvement in the National Indian Cricket Team & IPL’s Chennai Super Kings. The partnership will help Saatvik accelerate its momentum and further augment efforts to grow their retail market presence by encouraging household solar adoption, read a press release.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Go Cheese becomes India's Got Talent’s sponsor
The partnership is intended to enhance the brand’s visibility and awareness, especially in tier 1 and 2 towns, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
Parag Milk Foods has announced that its brand, Go Cheese, is now an official sponsor of reality show "India's Got Talent", which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
“This strategic collaboration underlines Go Cheese's commitment to engaging with diverse audiences, promoting creativity, and fostering a platform for exceptional talent. India's Got Talent has garnered widespread acclaim for its modern and vibrant approach to identifying unique talent, from across the length and breadth of the country. This aligns seamlessly with Go Cheese's brand ethos as a fun and innovative dairy product that brings innovation to the table, much like the show does in the realm of talent discovery,” read a press release.
Tushar Nerkar, Head of Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd commented, "We are delighted to associate Go Cheese with 'India's Got Talent.' This collaboration reflects our commitment to celebrating uniqueness and creativity, values that are intrinsic to both our brand and the show. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead as we support and encourage exceptional talent together. This strategic alliance resonates with the brand's broader narrative and mission to connect with consumers at an emotional level. with the positive emotions evoked by the show, Go Cheese is poised to establish a deeper and more meaningful connection with its audience.”
“This sponsorship signifies a notable advancement in Go Cheese's content-focused impact marketing strategy. With the intent to enhance visibility and awareness, especially in tier 1 and 2 towns, this collaboration will strengthen the brand's engagement with its intended audience while seamlessly aligning with its overarching goals, the release stated.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube