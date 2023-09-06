Hailey Bieber to represent FILA as global brand ambassador

FILA has tapped Hailey Bieber as its new global brand ambassador. The model and entrepreneur first debuted in a FILA campaign in the Fall of 2022. With this new multi-year partnership, Hailey will collaborate with FILA to design signature sportswear collections, with the first drop slated to launch in Fall/Winter 2024.

FILA built its legacy championing individuals who make their mark in sport, fashion, culture and beyond. Hailey has quickly cemented herself as a style icon and continues to provide her own unique interpretation of the brand's most classic designs.

“I am grateful to expand my role with FILA, a brand that has always stood out for its quality, elegance and bold and beautiful designs,” says Hailey Bieber. “I appreciate the brand's Italian heritage and the eras of FILA fashion where I can continue to draw inspiration. I am excited to bring my own point of view to FILA's iconic styles, as we work to create something special together.”

FILA is also releasing a new campaign where Hailey is joined by sponsored tennis player Reilly Opelka, as the company celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its iconic F-Box logo. Introduced in 1973, when FILA first brought color to the tennis court, the logo is a symbol of FILA’s influence in sport and style and the legendary individuals who have represented the brand. As an athlete who pursues his passions in art and fashion off the court, Reilly transcends the game and embodies the brand’s spirit of boldness and creativity.

The new campaign was shot by Renell Medrano and styled by Hailey and Dani Michele. Hailey is seen in a range of styles from the F-Box Anniversary Collection, the brand’s new global assortment of women’s and men’s apparel. The imagery spotlights the versatility of the updated fashions, with designs to take wearers from court-to-street. The tennis-inspired pieces such as polo shirts, track suits, jackets, and crewnecks blend archival elements with a contemporary update. Select styles are adorned with a tennis racquet graphic print and classic stripes, primarily in the brand’s signature red, white and navy hues. Reilly is also featured in the new campaign, wearing a range of men’s matching sets.

“FILA style is reinterpreted every time tastemakers and game changers express their artistry and individualism through our designs,” says Deepika Deepti, Sr Vice President – Marketing, Metro Brands Limited “Hailey has been a supporter of the brand and we look forward to continuing our relationship together. Her impact on fashion and culture is undeniable and she brings an effortless and fresh new perspective to the brand.”

The FILA F-Box Anniversary collection is available beginning on September 5 on FILA.CO.IN, including select styles as seen on Hailey and Reilly throughout the campaign.

