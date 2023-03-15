Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils highlights the benefits of Rice Bran Oil

In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month (March), The Hershey Company and Hershey India launched its month-long #HerShe campaign through limited-edition packaging, a heart-tugging inspirational film, its nonprofit partnership and a new global mentorship program designed to celebrate and empower women and girls around the world and help create the next generation of diverse leaders. This year’s theme, ‘Embrace Equity’, inspires global consumers to celebrate the limitless potential and impact of women and girls. The Hershey Company is committed to advancing gender equity, investing in both girls and women, and driving global female-focused storytelling.



“Elevating women – and championing their power each and every day – is in our DNA at Hershey India” said Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India. “Far too often, the impact of Indian women and girls can go unnoticed. This year’s theme, ‘Embrace Equity’ brought alive through ‘Shine the Spotlight on Her & She’, and #HerSHE aims to change that by leveraging our platform to showcase how women can reach their limitless potential when recognized and empowered. Hershey India is excited to take part in this year’s global activations, while reinforcing our commitment to uplifting women each and every day.”

Ankit Desai, Marketing Director for Hershey India, said, "With this campaign we want to make the ‘Invisible Visible’ and give a voice to the innumerable Sheroes around us who have compelling stories. We had received a phenomenal response and consumer love last year, and we hope to strike a stronger chord with consumers this time around as well.”

Further, to pay tribute to all the Sheroes who inspire us, the brand has unveiled a heart-tugging, inspirational film that pays a homage and encourages people to join the movement of celebrating millions of Sheroes. Taking it a step further, the campaign encourages viewers to join the movement in bringing the spotlight to their Shero. Users will be able to head to the brand’s online platform/community for curating and showcasing inspiring dedications to Sheroes around us. Staying true to the cause, the brand will let users bring the spotlight on their Sheroes by customizing the HERSHEY’S bar packs with their Sheroe’s faces. Leading celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended her support to the movement. Using AI, Hershey India will enable users to celebrate their everyday sheroes by sending them a personalized message from Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Link to the microsite: https://www.hershe.co.in/)

The campaign will come to life on social media, where girls and women in India and across the globe can share stories about the women who inspire them and use the hashtags #HerSHE.

To further extend women-forward storytelling, Hershey is partnering with Girl Up, a nonprofit committed to advancing girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to be leaders, to amplify the voices of girls and women who are making a difference around the world on digital and social platforms. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up’s leadership development programs have impacted more than 125,000 girls through 5,000 Clubs in 130 countries and all 50 U.S. states, inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change. In addition, The Hershey Company and Girl Up will launch a global mentorship cohort, pairing 10 young women with international leaders for ongoing personal and career development.

To impact the next generation and fully use the power of its platform, The Hershey Company has created the Future CEO Program, working over the past six months with its nonprofit partners Girl Up and Girls on the Run to select participants and build a virtual program designed to drive mentorship for young women and reverse mentorship for Hershey executives. The event will take place on March 7 and will unite 10 young women – five from Girl Up and five from Girls on the Run to learn directly from Michele Buck and other Hershey leaders.

Recognizing that its workforce will soon be 25% Gen Z, Hershey has dedicated time in the day to learn from these young women to understand what the next generation of the workforce needs to succeed.

The Hershey Company has long been a champion for women, with gender equity and gender representation throughout the company’s leadership and around the world serving as a key element of the company’s enterprise diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. Over the past two years, the company has consecutively been named to Forbes’ list of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies – notably taking first place in 2021. Additionally, in 2022, The Hershey Company’s U.S., Brazil and India operations were Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hershey, with employees noting justice, pride and leadership as particular strengths.