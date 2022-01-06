EatFit ropes in Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador for its new range of pizzas

The brand will be launching two ad films featuring Palkar which will run through the first quarter of 2022 and will be further amplified via OTT platforms & social media

EatFit, one of India’s healthy food platforms, today announced popular actress Mithila Palkar as its brand ambassador for their range of multigrain pizzas. Eatfit is the only national brand in the country offering this unique, wholesome proposition.

EatFit, the flagship brand from the house of Curefoods, has been on a mission to make eating healthy, fun, and sustainable, while curating delicious flavours that suit the Indian palette. It is now looking at launching everyday versions of entertainment food like burgers and pizzas after the phenomenal success of their Kulcha Burgers launched earlier. Now, EatFit is introducing a wide range of multigrain pizzas which will be available in more than 10 cities across India in the next couple of months.

Mithila Palkar, who has risen to popularity with her hugely popular OTT work, has become a household name today. She brings to life a modern yet authentic Indian persona, which is very genuine, happy, and friendly - something millennials and Gen-Z today love and relate to. This very much resonates with EatFit's brand persona which is ‘honestly Indian’ and committed to delivering wholesome goodness wrapped in authentic Desi flavours all within the fast-food category. EatFit manages to do this without adding any preservatives to their food and using all-natural sauces.

The brand will be launching two ad films featuring Mithila which will run through the first quarter of 2022 during popular sports events and will be further amplified via OTT platforms and social media. These films, conceptualised with EatFit’s creative agency Purple Mango, will mark the start of a 3-year collaboration between EatFit and Mithila.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Gokul Kandhi, Business Head, EatFit, said: “We are excited for Ms. Mithila to join the team. We hope that this collaboration will paint the brand in a new light that is in alignment with the brand identity we are working to create. Going into 2022, we will be focusing heavily on marketing and advertising activities that will be targeted towards our millennial audience — especially those with a strong interest in sports. Mithila is the perfect ambassador to resonate with these target groups. She portrays authenticity and is truly Indian at heart, much like the EatFit brand. We are excited to collaborate further with her on several campaigns.”

Speaking about the brand association, Mithila Palkar said: “I am very excited to join EatFit as their brand ambassador and roll out these new ad films to promote their new range of delicious and healthy multigrain pizzas. I am in awe of their work and passion to bring honest and wholesome food to Indians. This is a great opportunity for me as well to talk more about healthy eating among people that follow me, and I am glad to be an agent in promoting this positive message. What they have created is truly amazing and something that needs to reach more people.”

The partnership between EatFit and Palkar will be managed by the latter's management agency - Exceed Talent Management.

