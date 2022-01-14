Comscore partners with L2 to launch cookie-free audiences based on voter insights

Comscore, a partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and L2, a voter data provider, have launched cookie-free audiences based on behavioural political data for ad targeting across digital, mobile, and CTV ad inventory. The partnership will deliver cookie-free voter profile audiences tailored for privacy-safe political targeting available in all leading DSPs.



The collaboration will combine L2's voter insights with Comscore's patent-pending Predictive Audiences methodology to create first of its kind cookie-free political audiences. Now, advertisers can leverage the Comscore Predictive Audiences voter profile segments powered by L2 insights to reach audiences based on political behaviours such as voting likelihood and political affiliation as well as based on political opinions such as candidate approval and where voters stand on polarizing issues like vaccination, immigration and climate change.



Comscore's Predictive Audiences voter profile segments provides a crosswalk between audience behaviours and privacy-friendly contextual signals to enable advertisers to engage political-based audiences with L2's best-in-class voter profile data. Comscore's Predictive Audiences have proven to be a cost-efficient targeting tactic, driving campaign performance at a lower cost compared to user-ID based targeting in multiple case studies.



For over 50 years, L2 Inc. has set the industry standard for having the highest quality and most comprehensive voter and consumer file available. L2's 53-point hygiene and processing method remains unparalleled in the market.



"When we created Predictive Audiences our goal was to work with the best data providers in each sector," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Advertising, Comscore. "Our partnership with L2 is a reflection of this goal. We are joining forces with the leader in voter data to create privacy-friendly political behaviours and opinion-based audiences to ensure advertisers can reach their target audience in the rapidly-evolving media and regulatory environment."



"We are thrilled to launch these privacy-focused audiences with Comscore in a midterm election year," said Joy Friedman, Director of Marketing & Partnerships, L2. "We are known as a trusted partner within the political space and being able to offer our clients future-proof and effective targeting built on our unparalleled data set is invaluable."

