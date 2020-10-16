Captain TMT ropes in Harbhajan Singh as brand ambassador

Harbhajan Singh joins list of Captain’s brand ambassadors which includes Sourav Ganguly, Subahshree Ganguly, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 5:05 PM
TMT

Captain Steel India Ltd, makers of Captain TMT Bar, has signed former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh as their brand ambassador.


Harbhajan Singh joins the list of Captain’s brand ambassadors which also includes former Team India Cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly and popular actresses of the current era, Subahshree Ganguly, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.


“It gives me immense pleasure on announcing the beginning of our relationship with one of the finest Indian cricketers of all time, Mr Harbhajan Singh. Captain TMT represents strength, power and confidence and these attributes hold true when it came to deciding on having Harbhajan on board. Having him with us now as our Brand Ambassador, gives our brand that extra edge. We already have Cricket Icon, Mr Sourav Ganguly with us since the beginning of Captain TMT and now after teaming up with Harbhajan, we are looking for an exciting future, as we all know about the great camaraderie shared by these two cricketing giants both on and off the field”, said Avinash Agarwalla, Director, Captain Steel India Ltd.


Harbhajan Singh born on 3rd July, 1980 in Jalandhar in Punjab is an Indian international cricketer, who has played all forms cricket. A specialist off-spin bowler, he has the second-highest number of Test wickets by an off spinner. He was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour in 2009.

Tags Harbhajan singh Sourav ganguly Captain TMT
