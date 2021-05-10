BridgeLabz ropes in R Ashwin as its brand ambassador

BridgeLabz, job-specific skilling and employment marketplace for high-tech job seekers and employers, has joined forces with ace cricketer, R. Ashwin. Having himself graduated with B.Tech. in Information Technology, R Ashwin has come on board as the company’s brand ambassador and will represent BridgeLabz in various capacities.

Speaking on the same, Ravichandran Ashwin said, “BridgeLabz is not just a brand to me. It’s an innovation that paves the way for a radical change in the custom-skilling and placement of engineers. I am supporting the social impact that BridgeLabz is bringing by taking every engineer to a meaningful and gainful employment and make them part of a new age digital technology workforce that will keep them relevant for life. Being a Cricketer, we try out and learn variations in nets guided by an experienced coach. In a similar manner, I feel BridgeLabz approach is a game changer of using experiential learning and job specific skilling by industry mentors to achieve 100% employment. Hence being an engineer myself, I feel this is the best way to get to Tech Employment for all the job seekers.”

He added, “The brand’s philosophy of ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’ differentiates BridgeLabz from any competing offering. I can say that everything from its strategy to the systematic approach in addressing India’s employability challenge will bring about a tectonic shift on the ground.”

Speaking on the development, Narayan Mahadevan, Founder of BridgeLabz, said, “Our association with Ashwin goes beyond a simple brand endorsement. He is with BridgeLabz because he is truly committed to addressing the social problem that currently prevails. Ashwin believes that employability can be solved through experiential learning. Plus, the fact that he’s an engineer makes him sympathetic to the trials and tribulations of job seekers. To us, Ashwin symbolizes grit, passion, and the willingness to experiment with a never-say-die approach. If the millions of engineers resonate with that and draw inspiration, they will truly achieve a dream career backed by the 100% job guarantee given by BridgeLabz.”

