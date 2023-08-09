BrandCare Health named ‘Agency of the Year’ at e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023
The agency won 2 gold metals, 1 silver and 3 bronze for its impressive and outstanding works
Healthcare branding & communication agency BrandCare Health has won the ‘Agency of the Year’ title at the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 on August 9 in Mumbai. The awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life.
BrandCare Health won 6 metals in total - 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.
Among the other key winners were include Bayer, Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle, Policybazaar among others.
Amul shines with 11 metals at e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023
The dairy co-op bagged 6 gold and 5 silver metals
The e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on August 9 celebrated and honoured brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. Among the brands that took home gold metals was Amul, India's largest dairy brand. Amul won a total of 11 medals, of which 6 were gold and 5 were silver metals.
Amul spurred India's White Revolution, which led the country into becoming the world's largest producer of milk and milk products. It is now controlled by 3.6 million milk producers. The brand’s dedication and perseverance have set it apart, making it a shining example in a highly competitive dairy segment.
The other key winners of the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 are - Bayer, BrandCare Health, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle and Policybazaar among others. The Jury of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 was headed by Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director - Amul India.
Bayer Consumer Health Division bags ‘Brand of the Year’ title
At the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023, the company won 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze metals across categories
Bayer Consumer Health Division, one of India’s biggest healthcare brands, bagged the ‘Brand of the Year’ title at the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 held on August 9 in Mumbai.
The company took home a total of 15 metals - 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze.
Among the other key winners included BrandCare Health, Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle, Policybazaar among others.
The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders from the health and wellness ecosystem as well as the advertising and marketing sector. Brands were honoured for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for catering to the rapidly changing consumer demands.
The award winners were selected from the best entries from across India by a jury comprising senior marketing, media and advertising professionals. The jury was headed by Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director - Amul India.
‘Digital public infra helps in adoption at the bottom of the pyramid’
At e4mTechmanch 2023, Dr Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, shed light on India’s consumer digital economy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:09 PM | 3 min read
Indians are going digital like never before, whether it’s the Jio effect or in general an economy waiting to happen, the growth and innovation is skyscraping. The country’s digital innovation has brought 1.3 billion Indians into the digital economy.
At e4mTechmanch 2023, Dr. Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, shed light on how the burgeoning digital economy is driving growth in the world of internet and eCommerce. “We were 155th on data consumption and cost once, and today we have the lowest cost of data in the world and the highest data consumption per capita. When our government took over in 2014, we were close to 15 crore internet connections, today we are close to 90 crores,” he said.
When Digital India Foundation started building the digital architecture, they focussed on the core of India’s income pyramid, the deprived because these were the people who occupied the maximum area on the bottom of the pyramid of India’s class divide.
Further, India is making digital infrastructure as public goods, like ONDC is not free but it is non-rent seeking, where it is sustainable and has equitability in building the platform. It is in a way equally available to startups, to corporates, to businesses to fintechs, to banks and to the government, he said.
India is also now a mobile-first economy that has experienced an addition of 200 mobiles per year. From two mobile assembling and manufacturing plants in India to 272 in 2022, the digital landscape in India has expanded in length and in breadth.
The DIF executive shared how today even tier two and three city entrepreneurs are more comfortable with UPI. The main reason behind this shift from cash to UPI is that they can price their product to even Rs 12.5. Whereas earlier, they were stuck between pricing their product to either Rs 15 or Rs 20.
“The digital public infrastructure makes technology simpler for the consumer and that is the game changer that we have made. That is how you get adoption at the bottom of the pyramid,” Gupta said.
ONDC, as a vision, is exactly modelled on a population-scale intervention like the UPI to democratise digital commerce in India. When small business owners face stiff competition from e-commerce giants, ONDC will provide a platform to such SMEs to scale their operations.
Another digital revolution was the FASTag for all tolls in India. Due to this collection the collection rose up by 46 percent to USD six billion in 2022, from 4.6 billion in 2021. Today 98 per cent of Indians use FASTag because it saves their time and cost, he added.
“Lessons learnt from India’s digital story is that all success is happening because of open innovation, speed, scale, agile policies and digital infrastructure being at par with physical and social infrastructure.”
Gupta concluded, “While the Silicon Valley companies innovate for the top billion, you, me and India as a whole will innovate for the next seven billion of the world.”
Diljit Dosanjh goes on a 'flavoursome adventure' in Mario Rusk spot
Dosanjh has been named the brand ambassador for Mario Rusk
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
Mario Rusk has announced its collaboration with actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh. He is now the brand ambassador for Mario Rusk.
"Mario’s decision to rope in Diljit Dosanjh was driven by his wide appeal and his ability to connect with diverse audiences across generations and regions. His popularity cuts across cultural boundaries, making him a relatable and beloved figure for people from all walks of life. As a fun-loving personality, Diljit perfectly resonates with the essence of Mario Rusk, which embodies the spirit of togetherness, joy, and a sense of belonging. This alignment of values and characteristics makes Diljit Dosanjh the ideal choice to represent the brand and forge emotional connections with Mario's consumers," said the company.
This strategic alliance showcases Mario's commitment to excellence and delivering authentic flavours, while also marking the launch of an engaging TV commercial (TVC) showcasing the irresistible allure of Mario Rusk, aptly summed up as #RusksJoDilJitLe!
In the heart-warming TV commercial conceptualized and written by Delhi-based Ad agency Daiko FHO, featuring Diljit Dosanjh savoring the delicious Mario Rusk, he exclaimed with delight, "Jaha Dikhe Mario, Apna Samaj ke Khaliyo!"
Diljit Dosanjh, the brand ambassador for Mario, stated, "Joining hands with Mario is a delightful and flavorsome adventure! The authenticity of their products, particularly the irresistible Mario Rusk, resonates with my profound love for snacking. I am ecstatic to share this passion with all of you and create unforgettable experiences together. Trust me, these are #RusksJoDilJitLe!"
The collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh as the brand ambassador marks a significant turning point for Mario. With Diljit on board, the brand gains access to his massive fan following and popularity amongst the audience, amplifying the brand's visibility and reach to a broader consumer. Diljit's versatile and relatable image complements Mario's brand credibility. His fun-loving and cheerful personality infuses Mario's marketing campaigns with joy and liveliness, resonating with consumers and leaving a lasting impression.
Diljit's strong presence on social media enables Mario to engage with a wider online audience and create meaningful interactions, further promoting brand loyalty. This association opens up new avenues for innovative marketing initiatives, inspiring creative storytelling and unique brand identity. Overall, Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration promises to add more excitement to Mario's brand presence, drive growth, and establish Mario Rusk as the snack of choice for joyful and unforgettable moments shared with loved ones.
Top priorities of Chief Marketing Officers in navigating economic downturns
Guest Column: Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank writes on how a brand can demonstrate the true spirit of partnership and add value to the customer’s life
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 1:16 PM | 4 min read
The last three-odd years have been uncertain and unpredictable in more than one sense. In 2020, in a spate of a few weeks, the world was plagued with a humongous health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It soon mutated into economic and social turmoil. It was the beginning of a challenging period for the global economy.
Geo-political confrontations, especially the USA-China trade war and the Ukraine-Russia conflict followed close on the pandemic’s heels. Global supply chains were hit. Fuel prices spiralled upwards further queering the pitch. The result -- worldwide inflation and volatility, leading to severe economic disturbance. The global demand-supply equilibrium was disturbed and since, businesses are trying to form new equations.
In such an uncertain economic scenario, organisations look towards their CXOs, including CMOs to provide necessary insights and direction to ensure continuous and consistent business growth.
Navigating economic turmoil can be challenging. With budgets tightening and demand slowing, it is important to stay strategic and focused on the ever-evolving marketing opportunities. It is the CMO who brings about the necessary change to lead the company towards its vision of growth and stability. With a clear vision of bottom-line value addition and established priorities of the brand, CMOs have to ensure that the organisation meets its short and long-term marketing goals and leaves a successful footprint for the future. They have to adopt an “adaptation” mindset rather than a “reactive” one. It is in these times that it becomes even more important for CMOs to be proactive, effective and efficient.
Customer obsession is critical and even more relevant in trying times, where the brand can demonstrate the true spirit of partnership and add value to their customer’s life.
Navigating instability and economic downturns
A responsible CMO has a pulse of the economy and is nimble in the marketing approach. Wherever s/he discerns any instability or inflationary trend, there will be a need to change tack and navigate accordingly by realigning the organisation’s marketing objectives.
This happened during the pandemic. While many companies did not know how to handle the situation, innovative CMOs guided their organisations towards a better future. This was the time for consolidation and exploiting new opportunities. The CMO needs to advise the organisation accordingly so that it can take advantage of the situation instead of going into a shell. In fact, this was the time where media viewership (across channels) was at its peak and CMOs could take this opportunity of getting a captive audience for emotive and humane brand communication. A dynamic organisation will reduce costs, hedge bets and try and reach out to a new customer base with relevant digital offerings. Instead of adopting a conservative approach, brands need to be encouraged to go in for an investment mind set. This would encompass weathering the storm and enhancing capabilities to endure an economic downturn.
Accelerating adoption of new digital products and platforms
Technology has made the CMO’s life more exciting as well as challenging. Today, the use of technology can enable hyper personalisation at scale and enable a great customer/user experience. Customers have better access to products and services. Banks have to ensure enhanced customer convenience by making banking operations and products simpler. Again, availability of banking at your fingertips should not compromise the safety of banking transactions. These tech-enabled platforms and products heightened the implications during periods where physical engagement was limited due to Covid-induced restrictions. Enterprising CMOs have helped steer their organisations with innovative digital launches for customer convenience and strengthened the value of the brand.
Expanding into new markets, segments, or geographies
It is the CMO who will poke, probe and test waters in search of new markets and opportunities, especially through the digital landscape which is ever evolving. Challenging times can present opportunities for growth and expansion. CMOs will look for new ways to pivot or enter markets.
His/her team will explore the possibility of venturing into new micro segments through personalised targeting methods. Gone are the days of mass acquisition. Now it’s about reaching the relevant cohorts, at the right time.
In challenging times every rupee matters and it is important to focus on ROI for new customer acquisition as well as retention.
Partnerships and integration
The CMO may explore partnerships or alliances for strengthening the product proposition and customer experience and to drive revenue. This is especially important in a downturn.
Risks are abundant during an economic downturn. A clear head and decisive actions are imperative to guide organisations in such a situation. Consequently, the CMO’s role becomes crucial to detect any potential slide and keep the organisation on the growth path.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Lodestar UM gets integrated media mandate of Protean
The account was secured after a competitive multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:48 PM | 3 min read
Lodestar UM, a leading media agency and a part of the IPG Mediabrands India network, has secured the prestigious media mandate for Protean eGov Technologies through a competitive multi-agency pitch. Lodestar UM’s mandate for Protean spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out-of-home, and special projects. Lodestar UM’s expertise in crafting differentiated media strategies played a pivotal role in winning this mandate.
Since its inception 28 years ago, Protean has pursued the vision of being a builder of population-scale eGovernance technology that improves ease of doing business, promotes financial & social inclusion and ease of living for its citizens. The company has played a pivotal role in Tax Infrastructure modernisation (PAN Cards, TIN), establishing the Pension Infrastructure, Digital IDs, Data Stack & Account Aggregator, contributing to building new age Open Digital Eco-systems (ODEs) across diverse sectors ranging from digital commerce (ONDC), mobility to healthcare, agriculture, education & skilling.
Aditi Mishra, CEO of Lodestar UM, expressed her excitement about this momentous win, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Protean, a company that has been driving positive change through innovative technology solutions for years. Our team is committed to maximizing their brand presence and communicating their impactful contributions to the Indian society."
Suresh Sethi, Managing Director & CEO of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to join hands with Lodestar UM at a time when we are transforming and embarking on a journey to empower the next billion through new technologies. On our mission of Financial & Social Inclusivity, I am sure this partnership will help our message reach the last-mile, inculcate behaviour change and accelerate adoption of new technology as we continue to build the foundational digital infrastructure for India and the world.”
Gaurav Ramdev, Chief Marketing Officer of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., added, "Our partnership with Lodestar UM comes at a pivotal moment when we at Protean, are ushering in the new and actively driving digital transformation across various sectors. We look forward to their partnership and experience to build disruptive media strategies that will help us to reach out to a billion and deliver powerful consumer and customer experiences."
Laya Menon, EVP & Business Head, Lodestar UM, said, “We are delighted and humbled at the opportunity to partner with Protean and its cutting-edge stack of tech solutions. Their significant role in underpinning India's Digital growth story for the last many years is commendable. We eagerly look forward to collaborating closely with Protean and contributing to their continued success in driving positive change through innovative technology solutions.”
With this new partnership, Lodestar UM's dedicated team is all set to leverage its expertise to bolster Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.'s brand presence and further propel their vision of creating a digitally inclusive India.
Ambareesh Murty: Bidding goodbye to the intrepid entrepreneur with a thirst for adventure
Looking back at Ambareesh's vibrant life as a pioneer, biker and, in his own words, 'a furniture salesman'
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:26 AM | 5 min read
For people who knew Ambareesh Murty, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, the news of his sudden demise came as a shock. An avid biker, Ambareesh was on a road trip to Leh and only a day ago, he posted a video on his Instagram handle titled "Motorcycle Diaries," in which he prophetically spoke about "God not accepting him as an angel." Even more eerily, his post from six days ago contained a quote: "Life is a limited company with unlimited dreams."
News broke on Tuesday morning that Ambareesh died at age 51 after suffering from a cardiac arrest on the night of Monday, August 7.
The charismatic entrepreneur founded Pepperfy in 2012 with Ashish Shah. The duo were to celebrate the company 12 year anniversary this year, but his life was cruelly cut short. Here's looking back at Ambareesh 's illustrious life as a serial entrepreneur who never balked at taking chances to build businesses.
The IIM Calcutta alumnus joined Cadbury as a management trainee in 1996 and worked there till 2001. He went on to work for ICICI Prudential AMC and Levi Strauss later.
Despite Pepperfry's meteoric rise, Ambareesh saw his fair share of failures early on in his entrepreneurial career. He owned Origin Resource, a business training venture, from 2003 to 2005 without success. He then went back to working for a corporation, joining Britannia as a marketing manager. Later, he also held the positions of country manager for Malaysia, the Philippines, and India at eBay. He met Ashish Shah, who would go on to become a close friend and the co-founder of Pepperfry, while researching the e-commerce boom.
With Shah and Ambareesh at the helm, Pepperfry proliferated with three warehouses and over 60 experiential studios spread over 20 cities, delivering to 500 cities. Since its founding, Pepperfry has funded $245.3 million (or around 1,770 crores), according to company information provider Crunchbase. Around the pandemic, when every business was suffering and re-inventing itself, Pepperfry also went a huge change where the company became an online marketplace. Today, Pepperfry is known as a leader and a pioneer in the furniture e-retail space.
Recently, at the Pitch CMO Summit where Ambareesh was one of the speakers, he spoke of the vision that led to the birth of Pepperfry: "If somebody hangs around long in a place...so suppose somebody's working in an organisation for 10 years, typically the word that gets used for the person is 'yeh insaan to furniture ho gaya'. So the pace we were operating in was one where furniture was not really even thought to be agile or thought to be something that is glamorous, new, trendy and so on. So, the vision that Ashish, my co-founder, and I had was that we were going to make this category really exciting and it started off with a name. We could have been called 'Fabulous Furniture' but we didn't choose to be called that. Instead, we chose to be called something that had nothing to do with furniture – Pepperfry. And I think that is where it started.”
Ambareesh often jokingly called himself a "Closet Sociopath, History Buff, Solo Rider, Furniture Salesman, Poker of Bears" on his social media profile, and was an avid lover of adventure. His untimely demise has also led to an outpouring of grief from people who knew and loved him.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshAmbareesh is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ?— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected demise of our beloved co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murty. The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who was crucial in shaping our journey. pic.twitter.com/5EuUg27N77— Pepperfry.com (@Pepperfry) August 8, 2023
Terrible news. Ambi was my senior from IIM-C. A great guy. Our batch mates and I are all in shock… Sincere condolences to his family.— Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) August 8, 2023
Om Shanti ??
He and his spouse were close friends to a super close friend .— Harini Calamur (@calamur) August 8, 2023
Awful. Simply awful
I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of #AmbareeshMurty, Co-founder of #Pepperfry.— M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 8, 2023
My thoughts and condolences go out to his grieving family and friends during this difficult time.#OmShanti https://t.co/FqJaJhCL0W
Shocked to hear about Pepperfry founder Ambareesh Murty’s passing! Used to know him from his days car Cadbury’s. RIP Ambareesh.— Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) August 8, 2023
With deep reverence, we pay tribute to Ambareesh Murty, a true visionary, entrepreneur. His legacy as a leader will continue to inspire countless founders in their journey’s.— TiE Mumbai (@TiEMumbai) August 8, 2023
Our Sincere and Deep Condolences to his Family, Pepperfry Family and all his Friends & Relatives. pic.twitter.com/nmtmqpqdJQ
Even rival brand Urban Ladder posted a tribute to the Pepperfry founder, speaking volumes about the respect that Murty commanded:
A graceful gesture from UrbanLadder, despite both brands being rivals.#AmbareeshMurty #Pepperfry pic.twitter.com/TJCKtdeLUA— Srinivas (@its__srinivas) August 8, 2023
