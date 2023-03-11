Betterhalf highlights gender biases and stereotypes in new film
The campaign ‘Let Her Be’ has been launched on YouTube, Instagram & Facebook
Full-stack, tech-enabled marriage app Betterhalf has unveiled its new brand campaign ‘Let Her Be’ an exclusive Women’s Day film to break down the gender bias and stereotypes and brighten the spirit of women to let them live on their own terms.
The campaign ‘Let Her Be’ has been launched on YouTube,Instagram & Facebook, recounts the times a normal woman has to face the taunts of society every day, for everything, in every situation. The video goes across a whole day following 4-5 different women, who are going about their day with a nagging voiceover behind them constantly taunting them.
Talking about the campaign idea, Pawan Gupta – Co-founder of Betterhalf said, “We live in a society where many women are still the first generation in their families stepping out for their financial and social independence. Neither society is trained nor are they individually prepared to deal with such situations. With this campaign, we strive to inculcate a culture that values women in every aspect and helps them grow stronger as there is no limit to what women can accomplish.”
Society believes it treats women and men equally but women still experience continuous irony and taunts from society to be themselves. Though society has become buoyant, life isn’t exactly the same or as stress-free as men for women. According to a Nielsen study, Indian women are the most stressed in the world today, as 87% of the women said they felt stressed most of the time while 82% of them do not have time to relax. The missing social support and physical infrastructure favourable for women contributes to stress, especially for working women.
The campaign has widely been shared across social media channels that represent the creative excellence of Betterhalf in demonstrating the moments in a woman’s everyday life including that of working mothers who prioritize career, women who like to put on makeup, questioning women’s driving skills and many more.
Betterhalf is a forerunner in the matrimony space that has built a full-stack, tech-enabled marriage super app. The brand has highlighted its support towards women through its thoughtful campaigns and the ‘Let Her Be’ campaign is another initiative of the brand that brightens the spirit of women in embracing their individuality.
Incepted in 2016, Betterhalf is recognized as India’s first and only full-stack, tech-enabled marriage super app for urban Indians, the app emphasizes solely on behavioural matchmaking, leveraging AI and true compatibility criteria. It helps users find their life partner based on their likes, dislikes, interests, preferences and compatibility.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mother Dairy shares customized wishes for Holi
The dairy brand partnered with mCanvas to create an engaging ad and share a personalised Holi greeting
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:45 PM | 4 min read
Mother Dairy wanted to create a unique experience for the audience on the auspicious occasion of Holi and focused on their sweets’ portfolio. The dairy giant partnered with mCanvas to encourage people to opt for Mother Dairy sweets and add joy to their festive celebrations.
With the tagline ‘Khaas Mithai Har Pal Ke Liye’, the mobile campaign encouraged users to bond over their favourite mithai from Mother Dairy. Users could share a personalized Holi wish with friends and family through IM for the festival of colour.
The Mother Dairy Sweets Holi campaign targeted 28- 40-year-old males and females from the Delhi NCR region, who are culturally driven yet modern, urban inhabitants with active social lives. The challenge was to grab their attention to engage with the ad and buy their favourite sweet from Mother Dairy.
To make this an engaging experience for users, the mobile campaign leveraged Augmented Reality (AR), face detection technology, tap functionality and instant message (IM) shareability, to ‘share a special treat with every moment’, this Holi.
Commenting on the campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy said, “The objective behind this campaign was simple – enable tech to engage and connect with today’s consumer and make our sweets synonymous to festivities. The simple narrative of ‘Khaas Mithai Har Pal Ke Liye’ was thus developed. With this campaign, we wanted to encourage our users to opt for our packaged sweets this Holi. We incorporated tech innovations for users to interact with the ad, and message shareability to spread the word with a customized Holi greeting. We’re thankful to mCanvas for an engaging Holi campaign and spreading awareness amongst our audience.”
The Holi ad campaign took users on an AR journey, with elements like water guns and colours, for an immersive experience. After users gave access to their mobile front camera, the ad used face detection sensors to place bright Holi colours on the user’s face for a festive feel. Below this, users could browse a range of sweets by Mother Dairy using the arrow keys.
Users could choose their favourite mithai and tap to capture their festive moment. Once done, a greeting card showed users’ face with Holi colours, their fav mithai and a Happy Holi wish, ‘adding sweetness to the festival of colours’. Users could save the picture and go to the next screen; or they could re-take their festive click.
After saving their picture, the closing screen showed the tagline: ‘Khaas Mithaai Har Pal Ke Liye’, and 2 CTAs. By tapping the CTA: BUY NOW, users were directed to a landing page where they could buy their favourite sweets for Holi.
On tapping the CTA: SHARE, users could send their customized festive pics and a Holi wish to friends and family on IM. The recipient could click on the link in the message to visit the brand’s microsite for more ‘Mithaas.’ This also helped spread awareness among potential consumers about Mother Dairy’s sweets.
Mother Dairy’s Holi campaign reached over 8.6 million users of their targeted audience. Overall, the campaign achieved 1.2% engagement rate, which is 6 times above the industry standard. The ad kept users engaged for 14 seconds on average, with the festive mobile experience.
Rishi Sharma, Senior VP at mCanvas concluded, “We wanted to communicate the key message of Mother Dairy’s campaign for Holi, with an innovative & immersive mobile experience. We leveraged AR, the phone camera, face detection sensors and tap features, along with message shareability, to not only build brand awareness but also reinforce the key message of Mother Dairy for Holi. These innovations resulted in a CTR of 1.2% and consumers spent more than 13 seconds on the ad. A not-so-simple idea, turned into an interactive experience.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mia by Tanishq partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s woman team
The jewellery brand has come on board as the principal sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Mia by Tanishq is partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore's first all-women team as their principal sponsor.
After a successful collaboration with Indian Olympic women athletes last season, the jewellery brand is strengthening its long-standing commitment to encourage and support women in sports with cricket, the sport that resides in every Indian’s heart.
Speaking about the association, Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq said, "Our association with RCB women's team is a matter of great pride. Mia celebrates the modern woman achiever, who is fiercely independent, liberated, unapologetic about her choices, exuberates confidence, is a go-getter, and whose aura lights up everyone's lives. All the women players are trailblazers and each one of them is independent, a dreamer, an achiever, and self-expressive - they espouse everything that a Mia woman is.
The association has brought in perfect synergy as Mia is a brand for the contemporary Indian woman who believes in realizing her dreams and that she is limited only by her vision which is exactly what our athletes believe in."
Speaking on the occasion Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of RCB, said, “RCB is thrilled to partner with Mia by Tanishq, a brand that fits perfectly with our vision on the WPL franchise and how we wish to scale our marketing program with the help of like-minded partners. We look to build on the integrated marketing & communication plan from this season to a longer-term partnership.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Janhvi Kapoor to represent RENÉE Cosmetics' perfume range
The homegrown cosmetic brand has released three fragrances in the premium category
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Janhvi Kapoor expressed her thoughts on the association, "I enjoyed working with RENÉE. They have set a high standard for innovation and product quality, their products are impressive, and I wish. them all the best as they continue to create unique and luxurious fragrances."
Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder and Director of RENÉE Cosmetics, further added, “It's amazing to have Janhvi as the face of our fragrance category. Her infectious energy and effervescence appeal to our audiences, and I am sure that her popularity will garner all the more adulation from our
consumers."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mumbai Indians unveils playing kit for IPL 2023
The new jersey has been conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
Mumbai Indians has unveiled its official playing kit for the upcoming (2023) season of the Indian Premier League.
Conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, the new jersey captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue and gold colours.
The official collection (Match and Training jersey) will be available for sale from March 10 exclusively on MI Shop for the first 7 days from launch and then available across multiple platforms.
The MI Paltan will be in for a bigger treat this time around, with one of its kind customisation features being made available for fans, where they can personalise their jerseys with their names and a number of their choice.
Speaking on the unveiling, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, “Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey.”
Shantanu and Nikhil said, “Amidst the hustles and blinding glamour of the city, there lies a dream. A dream so strong that drives a culture forward. Millions commuting from comfort to the brink of breakdowns that eventually converts their saw dust aspirations to flickering gold. A city surrounded by depth of Arabian Sea and heights of human aspirations that reportedly never sleeps. If India was a poet, Mumbai is the verse that makes it a legend with each dreamer contributing syllables weaving in a beautiful poetry.
This year’s MI jersey celebrates that dream. Carefully picking elements almost synonymous to the city like the famous Kaali Peeli ride, Sea link, a skyline that makes people gaze in awe for hours and the spirit to continue expanding our goals. Bringing in the euphoria of Street into prints, the gold line navigates its path on jersey like every dreamer who zig zags in the city running behind dreams, eventually meeting their best selves.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rising AdEx: What’s making advertisers look South?
Industry players say there has been a shift towards regional marketing and the south market has been attracting a large chunk of ad spends
By Nilanjana Basu | Mar 10, 2023 9:51 AM | 5 min read
A growing appetite for consumer goods and services among the southern states of India is translating into a rise in advertising expenditure too, say marketers and brand managers. A lot of attention is being paid towards branching out the media mix, trying to target each state with regional media campaigns.
According to Dentsu’s Amplifi, until the Covid-imposed lockdown, the South market contributed to a little less than 30 per cent of the AdEx, but now it has is almost close to 30-35 per cent. Sujata Dwibedy, Chief Investment Officer of Amplifi India, says that in 2023-2024, the south ad spends should clock almost 35 per cent of the AdEx. “This should be on the back of not only TV but also digital, including the growing OTT/video, gaming and social ad spends, and print.”
Sujata put forward evidence for the pull that southern publications and digital platforms have over marketers. “The story is quite clear when we study the inventory fills across not only the top channels in these markets but also the 2nd and 3rd ranking channels. Even in Print, the Southern regional publications bounced back the fastest, and each of these markets has its lead publications. The importance is evident from the fact that even on IPL, they now have individual states’ language, and for any creative, South creatives are not merely dubbed, but a different creative is made. South also has an excellent digital presence. In fact, digital consumption of news in the languages of the South scaled up much before Hindi news started getting consumed on digital platforms.”
Meanwhile, Dinesh Singh Rathore, CEO, Madison Media Omega, says there has been a 29 per cent increase in south AdEx in 2021 over 2020 and a further 13 per cent increase in 2022 over 2021. Growth projections, according to him, for 2023 stands at 15 per cent.
Baggry’s and Arrow, two of the national brands with a significant base in the south market, say they expect a significant uptick in ad expenditure in the South.
Arrow’s Head of Marketing, Soumali Chakraborty, shares, “Southern states have been an important part of our overall brand plan. So, essentially when we look at these states, we tend to be quite tactical hence there is a fair amount of insistence on increasing the footprint on a yearly basis. In addition to this, there is a prominent emphasis that the brand positions for Southern states which comes in two categories. One is to channel brand awareness through campaigns that are encapsulated in pan India. Secondly, we aim to be more tactical wherein we look at a number of factors - mainly sites on hire, outdoor hoardings, local influencers, etc. - so there is definitely a local angle towards our activities and that is where we incorporate a prominent part of the budget.”
“We definitely anticipate an uptick since the virtue of these markets is becoming stronger and more relevant. Secondly, there is a significant increase in the number of stores opening up, which will only grow, in proportion,” she adds.
Baggry’s spokesperson believes scaling up digital in South is the best way to move forward. “We have upscaled our digital-first approach over the years (from the traditional advertising approach), which has largely been driven by mediums of print and Out Of Home along with additional work on the point of sale. In the past, we have also explored different TV markets in the southern regions, such as Kerala. From a futuristic point of view, given the data-driven approach of digitalization, it is the best medium to reach a wide spread of segments and is the most effective way to target consumers from different walks of life.”
Distribution by states
Dinesh Rathore from Madison Media Omega says Print ad spends have been the strongest and breaks down the contribution towards ad expenditure state-wise in the South. "Print adex is very strong in southern states due to very strong local retail market. AP & TN are the larger states with contribution close to 30-32% each followed by Karnataka @25 % and Kerala is the smallest with 12% contribution."
Dentsu’s Amplifi India provides a subtle breakdown of how the ad expenditure is distributed among the five states. “The AdEx distribution clearly depends on the Products’ availability and distribution. Tamil Nadu is a high priority across most of the advertisers almost 10-14% of the share, followed by Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, then Karnataka, and then Kerala. Between Karnataka and Kerala, the ranks might interchange depending on the advertisers/products. In terms of numbers, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh markets are quite stable when it comes to media deliveries. Kerala has a unique monopolistic situation with the lead channel being way ahead of the others. Earlier Kerala used to be less than 4% of the AdEx, but it has gained a lot of momentum now. Also, since the size of the market is small, the deviations also tend to be high. Karnataka has a huge spill from Tamil Nadu and has quite a reputation for having fluctuations. However, each of the Southern markets has now carved a niche and has started becoming a priority for advertisers.”
He also adds on to say, “Advertisers are moving Southwards, for better ROI. Tamil Nadu was already quite an important market for most advertisers, now the others have also gradually become critical.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RCPL brings back Campa Cola
The 50-year-old iconic beverage brand has launched three new flavours: Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), announced the launch of the iconic beverage brand, Campa, contemporized for a new-age India.
The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category. The launch of this brand is in line with the company’s strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands that not only have a rich heritage but also boast a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers due to their unique tastes and flavours.
Speaking on the launch, RCPL spokesperson said, “By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment. While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste. With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business.”
With 50 years of rich heritage, Campa’s contemporary cut-through character is set to offer Indian consumers a “The Great Indian Taste” this summer. Five thirst-quenching pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions: a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs. RCPL’s roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is aligned with the company’s overall vision of offering value and choice to Indian consumers through high-quality products at affordable price points. With this launch, RCPL further strengthens its versatile FMCG portfolio which comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Enable, not label,' says Future Generali India Insurance in digital film for Women's Day
The brand says that often empowering labels like 'superwomen' and 'shero' used for women are patronising and unrealistic
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 9:21 AM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Insurance celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 with the launch of the #EnableNotLabel campaign – a digital and relatable ode to Indian women at the workplace.
Women have been conferred with labels like “Superwoman”, “Supermom”, “Shero”, and so on by society at large. These labels patronise women and applaud them for conforming to traditional gender roles, professional roles, and responsibilities. Often, these labels create tremendous pressure on women to live up to undue expectations.
The #EnableNotLabel campaign not only acknowledges these pressures but also communicates how Future Generali aims to erase these labels – thereby easing the undue expectations that women face in the workplace. With this campaign, we hope to bring about enough awareness that labels shouldn’t define a woman. The 2-minute 17-second film showcases and celebrates Future Generali’s endeavours in creating an equitable work environment that enables women to succeed.
Future Generali has, over the years, adopted a host of women-centric policies. Some of the prominent initiatives include Period Leaves, Flexible working arrangements for returning mothers, Paternity leave for a month, a Mental Health Helpline, Inclusion of Infertility treatment under Employee Group Medical Policy, Travel and conveyance assistance at odd hours and Mentorship programs that groom women for leadership positions. The film puts forth the need to accept the human side of women professionals and not brush the same under inconsequential monikers or labels.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube