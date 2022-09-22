Aldo India ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as ambassador

Fashion footwear and accessories brand ALDO has roped in actor and fashionista Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador of Aldo India to launch its festive collection.

The Finer Things - part of the festive collection just in time for the festive season. As a key ambassador, Janhvi hand-selected a number of products to curate a festive edit with style and comfort.

On the launch occasion, Janhvi said, “I am ecstatic and honoured to associate with ALDO I have always believed in the power of accessories when it comes to making a fashion statement and ALDO's styles of footwear and handbags are the perfect blend of contemporary glam and eloquent designs. I am a full shimmer girl and ALDO's new collection resonates so closely with my personal style. It is glamorous yet classy. I am ready to slay this festive season and make a fierce fashion statement with ALDO."

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, said:“With her infectious energy and a dazzling sense of personal style, Janhvi Kapoor beautifully personifies ALDO’s belief. We aspire to make our audience feel confident in their bold and trendsetting looks with ALDO. And who better to breathe life into that vision than someone like Janhvi Kapoor. It has always been our vision to create high fashion with footwear and accessories that are comfortable. With Janhvi Kapoor, we are fuelling fashion that's comfortable for our youth.”

