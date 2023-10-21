Aditya Birla Finance calls out to aspiring entrepreneurs in campaign for Udyog Plus
The integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’ is by Dentsu Creative India
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. and Dentsu Creative India have launched a new campaign for Udyog Plus - a one-stop digital platform that caters to the needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. The integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’, aims to position Udyog Plus as an innovative solution that enables MSMEs to avail of working capital loans, merchant loans and business loans in just two minutes, without any paperwork.
Udyog Plus is an open marketplace that can be accessed through the financing section of the Aditya Birla Capital website by both existing and new customers of ABFL. It offers business loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to MSMEs through a completely paperless and digital journey. The platform also provides a host of other services such as insurance, investment, accounting, taxation and value-added services to help MSMEs manage and grow their businesses.
The film showcases the stories of countless individuals who pursue their business dreams, and the Udyog Plus platform supports them in this journey. Whether it is a skilled technician who wants to upgrade their workshop or a boutique owner who seeks a stylish makeover, the campaign resonates with those who aspire for growth. It emphasizes the role of digital transformation, allowing customers to access multiple services on a single platform. Such initiatives enable entrepreneurs to modernize their businesses and increase their efficiency.
The campaign is live on social, digital media, print and television. The main goal of the film is to reach a diverse audience and highlight the affordable and innovative solutions offered by the Udyog Plus platform.
Darshana Shah, Head - Marketing and Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital said, “The campaign serves to inspire countless entrepreneurs to change their approach to business and embark on a digital journey through the Udyog Plus platform. Hence, the tagline 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega'. Every small step towards progress is a giant leap for these individuals, and our campaign is a testament to their unwavering spirit and determination.”
Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director - West, Dentsu Creative India said, “There are very few opportunities where you get to uplift the true potential of Real India and 'Udyog Plus' initiative is one of them. The brief clearly called out to capture the MSME emotions when it comes to the impact that a holistic finance and business solutions partner makes on their success and our film does that very well. The product too stands by what this sector really needs. The Creative proposition 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega' sends out a strong message to India's MSME sector that business loans and other solutions are not only easy but also just 2 minutes away.”
Cautiously optimistic: HUL’s Rohit Jawa on upcoming festive demand
The company reported a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore in Q2. Ad spends increased by 65% to Rs 1,720 crore
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Going forward, HUL is cautiously optimistic as FMCG demand is likely to continue a gradual recovery with tailwinds from the upcoming festive season, sustained buoyancy of services, and the government’s thrust on capex, Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD, HUL, has said. Jawa said this while commenting on the company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 2023.
“At the same time, we need to be watchful of volatile global commodity prices as well as the impact of monsoon on crop output and reservoir levels. In this context, our focus is to provide superior value to our consumers, drive competitive volume growth, and invest behind our brands,” Jawa said.
“We remain confident of the mid to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth,” he added.
The company has posted a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The figure stood at Rs 2,616 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,027 crore in the reporting period. The EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 3,694 crore and margins at 24.18%.
HUL’s ad spends increased by 65.23% to Rs 1,720 crore for the quarter ended 30 Sept 2023 against Rs 1041 crore for the quarter ended 30 sept 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, the advertising and promotion expense was Rs 1,481 crore.
“We delivered a resilient and competitive growth whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin in a challenging operating environment, marked by subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity,” Jawa said on the numbers.
Rahul Dravid is Mr Dependable in new MAK Lubricants campaign
The campaign comprises three TVCs aimed at car, bike and truck owners
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
MAK Lubricants has released three TVCs featuring brand ambassador Rahul Dravid as Mr Dependable.
The first TVC, aimed at car owners, skilfully captures the essence of commonplace household discussions escalating into serious debates over trivial matters. Dravid, with his ever-reliable persona, swoops in to inject levity, underscoring the importance of making wise choices, whether it's about engine oil or selecting the right school for your child.
Similarly, the second TVC, catering to bike and scooter owners, derives humour from the complex decisions surrounding love and life. Dravid's intervention serves as a reminder that decisions, whether related to engine oil or relationships, should be approached with careful consideration.
Lastly, targeting truck owners, the advertisement humorously illustrates the ripple effect of a breakdown, humorously linking it to the closure of a beloved dhaba. Dravid's sagacious advice underscores the significance of dependability, both in the choice of engine oil and in discovering the best chicken joint in town.
P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), articulates this sentiment with precision, "These TVCs exemplify our unwavering dedication to dependability. They embody our core values of reliability and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."
S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights, "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."
Swiggy tells a festive tale with Ma Durga's Bahons
The ad film and OOH campaign were conceived by Brandmovers and produced by Gotham Films
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:39 PM | 3 min read
Durga Pujo calls for something special from Swiggy - and for this festive season, the food platform partnered with creative agency Brandmovers India for a magical campaign focused on those who bring happiness to our doorstep – the Swiggy delivery partners. For the festive campaign, the agency Brandmovers India came up with a surreal quirky take on an age-old cultural motif - the Bahon.
Khushir Bahon Swiggy - the new digital and outdoor campaign brings forth a tale of Ma Durga's Bahons (or vehicle) congregating and discussing a new Bahon in town - which ends up in a fun chase to reveal the new Bahon as Swiggy's delivery partner.
Food is deeply woven into the culture and festivities in the City of Joy. The bahons traditionally symbolize the advent of prosperity and happiness for Bengalis and the Swiggy delivery partner blends in as the new Bahon in town, bringing joy in the form of food. Featuring a suave cycling mouse, a proud peacock, a dainty swan, a curious owl, and a lion full of swag, the motley crew chases the Swiggy delivery partner on whatever vehicles they can get on! Pujo is a time filled with thrill, wonder, and joy - all the emotional high points that are tied into the core thought of the campaign.
The campaign has digital, OOH, cinema, print, and social media extensions as well as some in-app activation.
Aparna Giridhar, VP of Marketing at Swiggy said, “Swiggy has been a part of the electrifying Pujo celebrations in Kolkata since 2015. This Durga Pujo, we decided to take the narrative beyond food, weaving Swiggy into a core cultural motif that is packed with local nuances and nostalgia. The Khushir Bahon Swiggy campaign pays homage to Bengali childhood, celebrates our delivery partners, and brings alive the role Swiggy plays in the special moments of a consumer’s life. ”
The campaign was scripted and directed by Brandmovers’ Senior Creative Director Adrijaa Sanyal, who said, “Food is central to Pujo which makes Swiggy extremely relevant to the celebrations during this time. When the good folks at Swiggy approached us with the brief we wished to explore ideas beyond just the food aspect and take the opportunity to look more deeply at the role that Swiggy plays in the consumer’s life during the festive season. Anyone who’s grown up celebrating Pujo would know the significance of the ‘bahons’ on which Ma Durga comes down to earth with her children every year. They are the vehicles that carry our source of joy – our gods and goddesses - down to earth and come to think of it, our Swiggy Delivery partners too carry bits of joy on their backs delivering it from door to door. Once we were able to establish this very fitting parallel, it was very exciting to take the idea forward in all the ways that we could – through the visuals, the characters, the styling and very importantly the music – creating this universe was full of fun and nostalgia and the hope is that it translates just as well among the audiences.”
Microsoft Corporation India records a 30% jump in net profit in FY23
The Indian arm of the US-based tech giant recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, the Indian arm of the global giant, recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23 owing to its growing market in the country.
The company recorded Rs 19,354 crore as revenue for the year 2022-23, which includes revenue from products, and the sale of services.
It also saw a 30% jump in its recorded net profit for the same period totalling Rs 649 crore, according to Tofler.
The company’s total expenses grew 39.5% for the fiscal to Rs 18,472 crore from Rs Rs 13,241 crore in the previous year.
The company’s global parent is expected to announce its quarterly results next week.
Kareena Kapoor Khan owes her peace of mind to Pluckk
The actor has been roped to promote the fresh food brand's new 'Eat Good, Do Great' campaign
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Pluckk, the lifestyle-oriented fresh food digital brand, has launched a new campaign “Eat Good, Do Great.” The brand has forged a partnership with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the same.
In the new brand film, Kareena Kapoor Khan enthusiastically announces her decision to take a much-needed break—specifically, a break from worrying about what her family eats. She attributes this newfound peace of mind to Pluckk. This message is meant for busy homemakers and working women who often find themselves short on time for high-quality fresh food shopping. Kareena emphasizes that Pluckk's 1000+ farmers are dedicated to delivering safe, clean, and exceptionally fresh fruits and vegetables, eliminating the need for such concerns. She goes on to encourage viewers to grant themselves a well-deserved break from the monotony of traditional food choices and explore the vast array of options offered by Pluckk such as Exotics, Organic, Hydroponic, DIY Meal Kits, and more.
As she aptly concludes, "Eat Good, Do Great."
Unveiling the new brand campaign, Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Pluckk said, “The key goal of this campaign is to spread our message about consuming high-quality fruits & vegetables and enjoying what you eat. The differentiation we have built with Traceability to know your farmer & Ozone- Washed for safer eating, coupled with our innovative products really sets us apart in the market. We make it easy for the modern Indian consumer to improve their lifestyle choices by allowing them to browse & purchase by food and health trends which has made a real difference in their lives. Kareena being a mother herself, is the perfect ambassador to spread our message of Eat Good. Do Great to all Indian families”
On this partnership, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned, "Pluckk is a brand that I personally relate to and believe in. This campaign captures very well what Pluckk is solving - providing Indian families with the highest quality. With their unique innovations like Traceability & Ozone - Washed, I can now trace my produce back to the farmer and get the added benefit of eating fresher & safer. Pluckk’s product range keeps everyone in my family excited and engaged around fruits and vegetables. There is always something new to discover on Pluckk with their exciting categories like exotic fruits, stuffed veggies, salads & DIY meal kits. It really is time to Eat Good. Do Great”
Air India Express unveils new brand identity
The airline's new visual identity features a colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Air India Express and AirAsia India, both subsidiaries of the Tata-owned Air India, unveiled a common, refreshed branding as a ‘Air India Express’, on a new Boeing 737 –8 aircraft.
With a modern look and bold, bright colours and aircraft livery, the airline invited guests to "Fly As You Are".
The grand unveiling, where Campbell Wilson, Chairman of Air India Express, and Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, inaugurated the refreshed brand identity, logo, and the aircraft livery on the first brand-new Boeing 737-8, the latest addition to the airline's rapidly growing fleet of 58 aircraft.
Campbell Wilson, Chairman, Air India Express, emphasized, "With the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape. We are proud to present the new brand of Air India Express, a vitally important part of the new Air India Group, charged with providing the best value, accessibility and domestic and regional connectivity to every Indian, and to become the airline of a new generation. The broader ambition of these efforts is to better connect India and Indians, to each other and to the world.”
The airline's new visual identity features an energetic and premium colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise with Express Tangerine and Express Ice Blue as secondary colours. The dominant Express Orange symbolises Air India Express’s brand values of enthusiasm and agility while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth. The Express Turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach.
Speaking of the new brand identity, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "The integrated Air India Express-AirAsia India entity will operate as Air India Express, with a modern, refreshed branding, positioned as 'New India's Smart Connector'. The re-branding marks a new phase in our ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with induction of the modern fuel-efficient Boeing 737 – 8 aircraft. With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets. Continuing with our unique tradition, the aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by the rich art and crafts heritage of the country, themed as ‘The patterns of India’"
While launching the new brand identity, Air India Express also unveiled its new signature sonic identity, a vibrant melody, embodying the essence of a progressive New India filled with aspirations, optimism, and confidence.
The livery of the first new Boeing 737-8 aircraft showcased at the launch, draws inspiration from the Bandhani textile design.
