Aditya Birla Finance calls out to aspiring entrepreneurs in campaign for Udyog Plus

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. and Dentsu Creative India have launched a new campaign for Udyog Plus - a one-stop digital platform that caters to the needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. The integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’, aims to position Udyog Plus as an innovative solution that enables MSMEs to avail of working capital loans, merchant loans and business loans in just two minutes, without any paperwork.

Udyog Plus is an open marketplace that can be accessed through the financing section of the Aditya Birla Capital website by both existing and new customers of ABFL. It offers business loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to MSMEs through a completely paperless and digital journey. The platform also provides a host of other services such as insurance, investment, accounting, taxation and value-added services to help MSMEs manage and grow their businesses.

The film showcases the stories of countless individuals who pursue their business dreams, and the Udyog Plus platform supports them in this journey. Whether it is a skilled technician who wants to upgrade their workshop or a boutique owner who seeks a stylish makeover, the campaign resonates with those who aspire for growth. It emphasizes the role of digital transformation, allowing customers to access multiple services on a single platform. Such initiatives enable entrepreneurs to modernize their businesses and increase their efficiency.

The campaign is live on social, digital media, print and television. The main goal of the film is to reach a diverse audience and highlight the affordable and innovative solutions offered by the Udyog Plus platform.

Darshana Shah, Head - Marketing and Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital said, “The campaign serves to inspire countless entrepreneurs to change their approach to business and embark on a digital journey through the Udyog Plus platform. Hence, the tagline 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega'. Every small step towards progress is a giant leap for these individuals, and our campaign is a testament to their unwavering spirit and determination.”

Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director - West, Dentsu Creative India said, “There are very few opportunities where you get to uplift the true potential of Real India and 'Udyog Plus' initiative is one of them. The brief clearly called out to capture the MSME emotions when it comes to the impact that a holistic finance and business solutions partner makes on their success and our film does that very well. The product too stands by what this sector really needs. The Creative proposition 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega' sends out a strong message to India's MSME sector that business loans and other solutions are not only easy but also just 2 minutes away.”

