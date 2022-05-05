Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi roped in as Ulysse Nardin’s face for India

The Swiss watch manufacturer says Chaturvedi was chosen because he is a youth icon

Swiss watch manufacturer Ulysse Nardin has roped in actor and youth icon Siddhant Chaturvedi as its Brand Ambassador for India.

Chaturvedi has chosen to take on his newest role: that of an Ulysses for the fearless Swiss watch manufacturer Ulysse Nardin.

“Siddhant Chaturvedi is a youth icon, charming and brimming with energy, adventure, and a go-getter attitude. He is also a role model for young India, making this partnership a winning match,” said Teresa Garin, General Manager, Middle East and India, Ulysse Nardin.

“I’m delighted to join the Ulysse Nardin family. I’m spellbound by the work they do - in-house from conception, design, development and crafting through to production. They’ve truly set a global benchmark and they constantly reach for the sky, which is a personal representation for everything I believe in and hope to achieve,” says Siddhant Chaturvedi.

