Zen Digital Media celebrates Republic Day at Juhu Beach with Nehru Nagar residents
The media house invited residents of Nehru Nagar slum to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi
Zen Digital Media took it upon themselves to utilise their exclusive floating digital hoardings at Juhu Beach to celebrate patriotism and values of nationalism on the occasion of Republic Day.
The entirety of the neighbouring slum, Nehru Nagar, that hasn’t been privileged with home television facilities was invited to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi. This parade was broadcasted LIVE after they gathered and sang the national anthem along with other visitors at the beach against the national flag being digitally hoisted on these vessels that they call “Broadcoasters”.
The Mumbai Police who have been actively supporting and promoting helplines and awareness on the topic of domestic violence through this media company also decided to join along in a force of 50.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Palki Sharma to host ‘Vantage’ on Firstpost from Jan 26
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
Palki Sharma will host a new show on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel from this Republic Day.
Christened ‘Vantage’, the show will have many firsts to its credit. This will be the first time audiences will be treated to global stories and geopolitical developments that have an Indian perspective.
‘Vantage’ will also mark the first time a top TV news personality will host a digital-first show.
The show will also bring to the fore India’s take on the world for global audiences.
Spearheaded, curated and hosted by Palki Sharma, ‘Vantage’ promises well-researched and unbiased insights into global events that have the capacity to impact human lives.
“While a lot of international news channels report on India, they tend to view developments from their own editorial lens. They seldom offer the full story, let alone the story from India’s perspective. It’s important for us as a nation to be heard internationally, with a detailed reportage on things that matter to us, and I will be trying my best to deliver that,” said Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.
Putting nuance over news, ‘Vantage’ will truthfully give the viewers facts, analysis and context, addressing the need of educative and informative content on a global scale.
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel.
The show will also be aired on CNN-News18 on weekdays at 10pm.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nickelodeon unveils new anthem
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 10:38 AM | 4 min read
Kids’ entertainment channel Nickelodeon is ushering 2023 with a brand-new anthem and campaign ‘#DoTheNickNick’. The campaign features Nicktoons, celebrates kids, and encourages them to look forward to 2023 with a positive and exciting outlook.
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’, reiterating that as a franchise Nickelodeon has kids at the heart of all that it does and is by their side through happy and tough times.
“Nickelodeon has planned elaborate interactive initiatives with kids across cities in a bid to enhance audience engagement and experience. The campaign is being amplified with on-air playouts across the Viacom18 Network along with a host of social and digital initiatives, a series of interactive dance challenges, contests, influencer engagement, partnerships, and on-ground initiatives. The campaign will see expansive promotions across online platforms, radio & music apps like Gaana and JioSaavn. To make the new anthem more engaging for kids, a simple and fun hook step has also been created which is sure to catch on and stay with kids for a long time,” the channel said.
‘#DoTheNickNick’ is an ode to all the love received from kids while Nickelodeon welcomes another year of innovation in stories, characters, and campaigns.
Speaking on what the franchise has in store for the year, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network Head, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “2022 was a year of milestones. We entertained, engaged, and empathized with our young audiences through the highs and lows in new and innovative ways. As we begin the new year, we once again reiterate our promise to our viewers of bringing the best stories and characters. Our new anthem champions exactly what Nickelodeon stands for – ‘Nick for Kids and Kids for Nick.’ We are excited on presenting a power-packed year, further reinforcing our bond with kids.”
Talking about his experience as the lyricist for the anthem, Gulzar Saab commented, “I have always enjoyed writing for Nickelodeon, because I am still a kid at heart. This anthem is an ode to the young minds to celebrate their zest and the unshakeable bond with their Nicktoons.”
Singer Armaan Malik further added, “Being a part of the creation of 'Do The Nick Nick' is a nostalgia trip for me, as Nickelodeon was a huge part of my childhood. The anthem, written by the legendary Gulzaar Saab, captures the spirit of youth and encourages them to wear their hearts on their sleeves. It's an honour to be a part of something that brings back so many fond memories for me, and I hope that this anthem will create some unforgettable memories for others as well."
In addition to the latest campaign, the franchise has also planned a line-up of new episodes and shows to kickstart the new year. The adorable Motu Patlu and the playful banter between Chikoo Aur Bunty will entertain kids with all new episodes on Nick. Kids are also in for a treat with all-new episodes of Pakdam Pakdai, Ninja Hattori and Pinaki & Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic. Filled with thrill and enthusiasm, Nick Jr. has launched a brand-new show Ricky Zoom and will also be airing all-new episodes of Masha and the Bear.
Further to its content plans, Nickelodeon is bringing back its annual global pro-socio campaign ‘Together For Good’, an initiative which always looks out for kids and tackles causes that are relevant to them. The globally acclaimed ‘Kids Choice Awards’, a property that empowers kids to voice their choices will also be back in a dazzling new avatar in the upcoming months. The leading kids’ franchise also has special plans for Holi, Global Recycling Day, and International Happiness Day.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
&TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week
Artists of popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai urge commuters to follow safety rules
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 4:51 PM | 2 min read
Road Safety Week is organised annually to promote awareness on road safety measures and rules. This year the Mumbai Traffic Police has teamed up with &TV for an awareness campaign starting January 11-17, 2023. &TV’s immensely popular and beloved bhabhis, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava), will reinforce numerous road safety measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts, no drinking and driving, among others. Both the bhabhis kicked off the public awareness drive, urging Mumbaikars to follow the rules in their unique style, characteristic of their on-screen personalities.
Talking about Road Safety Week, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pravinkumar Padwal, said, "Road safety is one of the most important goals for the Mumbai Traffic Police and it is our constant endeavour to create safer streets for the citizens of Mumbai. In continuation of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with &TV to spread awareness of various safety measures and traffic violations. Through the use of their popular characters, we hope to positively influence Mumbaikars to take road safety very seriously, for themselves and the safety of others.”
On joining forces with the Mumbai Traffic Police for Road Safety Week, Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, &TV, Zing, Big Magic and Anmol, said, “The Mumbai Traffic Police has always been at the forefront when it comes to road safety and their campaigns have been outstanding. We at &TV are honoured to partner with them on the occasion of Road Safety Week and keep our roads and communities safer together. Angoori Bhabhi and Anita Bhabhi, who enjoy tremendous love from their fans, will be seen urging Mumbaikars to follow the safety rules in their unique style. Apart from the on - ground campaign in Mumbai, we have developed a microsite where people across the country can send personalised road safety videos to their loved ones.”
Adding to this, actor Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhab hi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, “I am delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety. Understanding and following traffic rules are imperative to avoid endangering your life and others’ lives. My fans can click on andtvroadsafety.zee5.com and send my safety message videos to their loved ones.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, adds, "Kudos to the Mumbai Traffic Police for their consistent efforts on educating and sensitising commuters on road safety. Let us all do our bit to make our roads safer for everyone.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ogilvy Mumbai wins Best of Show & Agency of Year in 2022 ONE Asia Creative Awards
A jury of more than 70 top creatives judged this year’s entries
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 4:08 PM | 5 min read
At the One Asia Creative Awards 2022, Ogilvy Mumbai picked up Best of Show, two Best of Disciplines, and the Cultural Driver Award for “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” on behalf of Cadbury Celebrations, and ranking as 2022 ONE Asia Agency of the Year.
The work, created with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai, won Best of Discipline in Experiential & Immersive and Public Relations, three Golds (one each in Experiential & Immersive, Public Relations, and Social Media), a Silver in Social Media, and three Merits.
Ogilvy Mumbai, working with Vanilla Films Mumbai and Ronin Labs Pune, also won the ONE Asia Sustainable Development Goals Award for “Memory Karaoke” on behalf of MTV and ARDSI.
Based on cumulative points for awards won, Ogilvy Mumbai is ranked as ONE Asia Agency of the Year, “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” is the Highest Ranked Work of the Year, Cadbury is Client of the Year, and Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Nayak and Harshad Rajadhyaksha are tied for CCO of the Year.
Other wins for India were as follows.
Bronze:
- Ek Type Mumbai “Anek Multi-script” for Google Font in TDC Typography Discipline
- Ogilvy with Wavemaker, both in Mumbai, “Perk Disclaimers” for Cadbury Perk in Integrated
- Ogilvy with Vanilla Films, both Mumbai, and Ronin Labs Pune, “Memory Karaoke” for MTV and ARDSI.
Merit:
- Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Brand-Side
- Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Film & Video Craft
- Ogilvy India Gurugram with Vikas Maurya Films New Delhi and Gameplan West Bengal, “The Legacy Project - Indian Handcrafted Textiles” for Pernod Ricard India in Print & OOH Craft
Other Best of Discipline winners were Ogilvy Singapore with Ogilvy Kuala Lumpur for “Flags of Generosity” on behalf of Cadbury in Design, Ogilvy Group Thailand with Illusion CGI Studio, both Bangkok, for Live Long Life Company/Googo Green “No Pests Allowed” in Print & Out of Home, and Dentsu with (Tsuzuku) and Dentsu Craft, all in Tokyo, for Suntory “Tennensui Endless Dawn” in Film & Video Craft.
The Green Award was won by Innocean Worldwide with Planit Production, both in Seoul, for “Hydrogen Garbage Truck” on behalf of Hyundai Motor Group.
Top 10 ONE Asia 2022 Agency Ranking:
- Ogilvy Mumbai
- Special New Zealand Auckland
- Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok
- Innocean Worldwide Seoul
- Ogilvy Singapore
- (Tsuzuku) Tokyo (tie)
- Dentsu Tokyo (tie)
- Ogilvy Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
- BBDO Bangkok
- TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Other top rankings for ONE Asia 2022 include the following.
- Independent Agency of the Year: Special New Zealand Auckland
- Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year: LIFULL Tokyo
- Client of the Year: Cadbury
- Production Company of the Year: The Post Office Auckland
- Music & Sound Company of the Year: Resonance Sonic Branding Sydney
- Agency Network of the Year: Ogilvy Group
- Agency Holding Company of the Year: WPP
- Highest Ranked Work of the Year: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” by Ogilvy Mumbai with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai for Cadbury Celebrations
- CCO of the Year (tie): Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Naylak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, all Ogilvy
- ECD of the Year (tie): Jonathan McMahon and Lisa Fedyszyn, both Special New Zealand Auckland
- Creative Director of the Year: Arnya Karaitiana, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Art Director of the Year: Kimberley Scott, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Copywriter of the Year: Anh Nguyen, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Overall, there were 18 Gold, 19 Silver, 28 Bronze and 56 Merit ONE Asia winners for entries from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam. The top five countries were Thailand with 31 winners, India and New Zealand with 17 each, Japan with 16, and Singapore with 12.
A jury of more than 70 top creatives from 19 APAC countries and regions — as well as a handful of international creative leaders — judged this year’s entries.
After years of running The One Show Greater China, The One Club Asia, part of The One Club for Creativity, expanded the scope of the awards last year to include all of Asia Pacific as ONE Asia.
Eligible countries and regions for ONE Asia are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Greater China (Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Starting this year, ONE Asia is now part of The One Club’s renowned Global Creative Rankings for 2022. ONE Asia award wins now gain international recognition for agencies and brands, and contribute as appropriate to network and holding company global rankings totals. The final One Club Global Creative Awards recap for 2022, incorporating points from ONE Asia, will be announced on January 17, 2023.
The One Club Greater China office was founded in 2000, hosting a series of youth events in China, and added The One Show Greater China Awards and related Creative Week programming eight years ago. In the past 20 years, the team has focused on promoting creativity in the APAC region, and greater communications between Greater China and the global industry. This expanded focus prompted the office to rebrand as The One Club Asia.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Chennai Heats crowned champions of INBL inaugural 5x5 season
This season’s 5x5 championship alone has seen substantial investment in organising the event in four different cities, together with close to 40 lakhs rupees in prize money.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 9:24 PM | 4 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
P.K.D. Nambiar’s book ’You Too Can Be a Brand’ launched in the Capital
The book launch was attended by Shashi Tharoor, ICCR Chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Dilip Cherian among others.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:14 PM | 2 min read
Political analyst and marketing strategist P.K.D. Nambiar’s book -’You Too Can Be a Brand’, was recently launched in the Capital.
The book launch had it all, a power packed panel to discuss a rather interesting topic -“political branding” as his book is about the art of brand management.
The launch of ‘You Too Can Be a Brand’ had Dilip Cherian give the introductory speech. The panel discussion had Shashi Tharoor, ICCR chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and PKD on the dais and was moderated by Priya Sahgal, Sr. Executive Editor, NewsX.
Dr Sahasrabuddhe was of the view that “branding only helps you showcase your virtues and qualities. It cannot help one appear what he/she is not.” However, Tharoor pointed out that “brand consciousness is very reflexive, people hear a name and immediately some association props up in their minds. The problem is that the association is not always what the person wants you to associate with them. In my own case there are people who have had a very negative association which was built up by my critics and enemies; and others who have a positive association based on what they have seen of me.”
Amongst other things Tharoor was probably referring to the witch-hunt that followed after his late wife’s death until he was cleared by the courts. But as Sahasrabuddhe summed up very aptly, “in the end it’s the real self that matters and which always stands out”. It was a lively discussion with some banter and a conversation that branded the evening as a success.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 on Jan 13
Policymakers, regulators, senior bankers & financial service executives, fintech, and big-tech companies will dissect key trends and banking industry issues
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 3:34 PM | 4 min read
The Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 returns with an exceptional line-up of policymakers and regulators, top executives from banking and financial services, fintech start-ups, tech corporations, aggregators, card companies, and other key stakeholders. The summit, which will be hosted on January 13 at the St. Regis Hotel (Imperial Hall) in Mumbai, will discuss significant trends and concerns relating to the evolving business and operating environment in the banking and financial services sector.
The agenda for Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 has been meticulously set against the backdrop of the global economy facing extraordinary challenges, such as tremendous unpredictability in demand; an economic slowdown; supply chain disruption; rising inflation; and interest rate hikes. This annual intellectual summit will feature panel discussions and fireside conversations where eminent speakers discuss how, despite these obstacles, the Indian economy is in better form than most other emerging economies and the global economy, but is yet not immune to the global crises' repercussions.
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways will speak on Investing in Infrastructure to Drive Economic Growth, while Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State, Ministry of Finance, will dwell on the topic Serving the nation – Reinforcing the Backbone of India’s Economy. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India will address delegates on The Economy & Banking: Riding the Storm.
Speaking on the topic Banking on a High: The Big Turnaround & Challenges Ahead will be Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank. Top bankers and executives who will participate in a much-sought-after discussion on the Banking on the Economy include Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, SBI; D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL; Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda; and Shubhada Rao, Founder, QuantEco.
The discussion on Banking in the Digital Age will have Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, BharatPe and Former Chairman, SBI, R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank; and Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank in attendance.
Discussing Banking & Fintech: A New Partnership, the rise of Fintech, market-based financial intermediation, innovative financial goods, and services will be CSB Bank MD & CEO Pralay Mondal, TamilNad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO S Krishnan, A.K. Purwar, Chairman, IIFL Finance and Former Chairman, SBI; A.P. Hota, Independent Director, Federal Bank and Former MD & CEO, NPCI; Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU; and Sanjay Doshi, Partner, Head – Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India
The NBFC angle will be deliberated by Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Mahindra Finance; Umesh Revankar, CEO & MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company; and Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Capital.
Green is the flavour of the season, and a panel will deliberate on Sustainable Finance in the Green Economy. The participants are Vineet Rai, Founder and Managing Partner, Aavishkaar Capital; Ankur Khurana, Managing Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, India, Standard Chartered Bank; and Vijay Nirani, MD, MRN Group.
A discussion on the relevance and outlook for small finance banks and payments banks will be taken on by Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO, Fincare Small Finance Bank; Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank; Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank; and Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank
The Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, K.V. Kamath, will discuss the Future of Banking in an Uncertain World. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce, will speak on the topic A Lifetime in Banking – Arundhati’s Story.
The opinions of Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer - India & Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific, JP Morgan; Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India; Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citibank India; Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda; V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank; and Piyush N. Singh, Senior Managing Director, and India Business Lead, Accenture, will be presented through a discussion on Banking on the Competitive Edge.
The Business Today-KPMG Best Banks & Fintech Awards presentation ceremony will wrap up the summit's conclusion. The Business Today Best Banks Awards are the most sought after in the industry because they combine quantitative ranking utilising the most comprehensive set of parameters with qualitative ranking based on bank inputs examined by a super-eminent jury panel. The jury panel was led by K.V. Kamath.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube