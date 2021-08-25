Release: Akshay Kumar on ShareChat

Actor Akshay Kumar went live on Audio Chatroom on ShareChat, to talk about his latest period drama in a free wheeling conversation with creator Bhuvan Bam.

“The Audio Chatroom session titled, ‘Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar’ witnessed over one and a half lakh unique ShareChat users tuning in from 809 different cities in India. Over forty five thousand users were listening to the session at its peak and about 76,000 comments poured in the live chat,” the platform shared.

During the conversation, Akshay shared anecdotes about his dressing style, the stark difference between film shooting in pre and post Covid times and portraying real-life heroes on screen.

Sharing his experience of hosting the Audio Chatroom session Bhuvan Bam said, “It was an amazing experience hosting a movie promotion in the ShareChat Audio Chatroom and talking to India’s biggest superstar, Akshay Kumar. The ShareChat community participated in huge numbers and engaged continuously throughout the session which made the experience truly incredible.”

Witnessing a first of its kind session, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Moj and ShareChat added, “The success of the ‘Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar’ session has established the natural shift of bringing conversation online. ShareChat Audio Chatroom is the future of promoting a movie digitally helping brands connect with their audience directly. We were thrilled to host India’s biggest superstar Akshay Kumar and India’s most popular creator Bhuvan Bam and enjoyed the session thoroughly.”

Closing the session on a high note Bhuvan Bam sang two songs for his fans, the classic ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’ and his own composition ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’. Bhuvan also shared some tips and words of wisdom with the Sharechat creator community.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)