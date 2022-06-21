Cannes Lions 2022: 20 more shortlists for India on Day 2

Grand Prix winner ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ by Dentsu Creative gets six more shortlists

Adding to its glorious 37-shortlist spree, the Indian contingent has clocked in 20 more shortlists across Brand Experience & Activation (10), Creative Business Transformation (1), Creative Commerce (4), Mobile (4), and Creative Effectiveness (1) categories on day two of Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022.

The star campaign of the year, ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ has got three more shortlists in the Mobile Lions, three in Brand Experience & Activation. The campaign for Vice Media has been created by Dentsu Creative and has already won a Grand Prix, one silver, and two bronze metals.

VMLY&R Commerce’s ‘Smart Fill’ for Unilever has got three shortlists in the Creative Commerce Lions, one in Creative Business Transformation and one in Brand Experience and Activation Category.

‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ for Times of India & Political Shakti by FCB got three shortlists in the Brand Experience and Activation category. Additionally, Cadbury Celebrations ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ has got two shortlists in the category. VMLY&R’s ‘Adeli’ for Unipads has also been shortlisted in this category.

Further, in the Mobile Lions, #NothingCoin for Cadbury 5 Star created by Ogilvy Mumbai has been shortlisted. ‘Shagun Ka Lifafa’ created by McCann India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank got one shortlist in Creative Commerce Lions.

‘Stayfree Project Free Period’ is the only shortlist from India in Creative Effectiveness Lions.

There were no shortlists from India in Creative Strategy Lions.

