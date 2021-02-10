Pawan Jailkhani steps down as CRO of 9X Media Group

As per sources, Jailkhani is likely to venture into data analytics business. He is expected to be with the group till mid-May

Pawan Jailkhani, Chief Revenue Officer at 9X Media Group has put in his papers after 11 years at the helm. Jailkhani is part of the executive committee at 9X Media which provides strategic direction to the company. As per sources, Pawan is likely to venture into data analytics business. He is expected to be with the group till mid-May.

Jailkhani refused to comment on the development.

With over 3 decades of experience in television Ad sales, Jailkhani is a veteran of this industry.

He joined INX Media (Former name of 9X Media) in 2008 as senior vice president- sales. Later he was promoted as executive VP- sales in 2010. In 2012, he was appointed as chief revenue officer of the group and also become an executive board member.

Prior to joining 9X Media, he was a senior VP- Sales with the Zee Network where he spent more than 13 years during which time he gained extensive experience and achieved a number of successes in the national and regional markets as the network went through various phases.

