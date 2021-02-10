Pawan Jailkhani steps down as CRO of 9X Media Group

As per sources, Jailkhani is likely to venture into data analytics business. He is expected to be with the group till mid-May

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 3:28 PM
Pawan Jailkhani

Pawan Jailkhani, Chief Revenue Officer at 9X Media Group has put in his papers after 11 years at the helm. Jailkhani is part of the executive committee at 9X Media which provides strategic direction to the company. As per sources, Pawan is likely to venture into data analytics business. He is expected to be with the group till mid-May.

Jailkhani refused to comment on the development.

With over 3 decades of experience in television Ad sales, Jailkhani is a veteran of this industry. 

He joined INX Media (Former name of 9X Media) in 2008 as senior vice president- sales. Later he was promoted as executive VP- sales in 2010. In 2012, he was appointed as chief revenue officer of the group and also become an executive board member.  

Prior to joining 9X Media, he was a senior VP- Sales with the Zee Network where he spent more than 13 years during which time he gained extensive experience and achieved a number of successes in the national and regional markets as the network went through various phases.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Pawan Jailkhani 9X Media CRO Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
editors guild of india

Ensure journos, stakeholders at Newsclick not harassed under garb of raids: Editors Guild
4 hours ago

ixigo

Infidigit bags SEO mandate for ixigo
6 hours ago

madison bmb

More Retail awards creative duties to Madison BMB
7 hours ago