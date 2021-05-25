Network18's Pandurang Nayak joins AWS as India Head of Startup Solution Architects

Network18 Digital Chief Technology Officer Pandurang Nayak has left the company to join Amazon Web Services (AWS) as India Head of Startup Solution Architects.

In his new role, Nayak will drive value creation for startup customers, shaping technical solutions, growing the team, and leading specific customer engagement and interaction with technical startup founders, CXOs, and entrepreneurs looking to build their business on AWS.

At Network18 Digital, he led a team of 150+ developers, product, and design to deliver some large-scale media pipelines. Nayak had joined Network18 Digital in April 2019 and was reporting to Puneet Singhvi, CEO - Digital & President - Corporate Strategy at Network18.

With over 20 years of experience in building technology-led enterprises, consumer products, and solutions, Pandurang has held leadership positions at Cognizant, Microsoft, Times Internet, and Fork Media. Prior to Network18 Digital, he was the Chief Operating & Technology Officer at Fork Media.

Pandurang is a qualified engineer. He did his engineering at BVB College of Engineering and Technology

