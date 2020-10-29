Langoor Havas bags digital mandate for health supplements firm Curegarden

Curegarden is a brand owned by Livlong Nutraceuticals Limited, a sister organization of Arjuna Natural Limited

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 12:55 PM
Langoor

Langoor Havas, part of the Havas CX network, has won the digital transformation mandate for Curegarden, a pioneer in the science based natural health supplements market and a brand owned by Livlong Nutraceuticals Limited, a sister organization of Arjuna Natural Limited.

Venugopal Ganganna, Chief Executive Officer, Langoor Havas said, “Indian Nutraceuticals market is expected to grow to $18 billion by 2025, as consumers become more health and fitness conscious. Amid the pandemic, ‘immunity’ has become a new buzzword, the demand for nutraceuticals across the globe has increased manifold. While the world is battling with COVID 19, Curegarden is set out to help its customers build immunity and better health. We are excited to partner with Curegarden in its dream of sharing a happier, healthier quality of life with its customers.”

Antony Kunjachan, CEO of CureGarden said, “At Curegarden our main focus is to develop a safe and effective Nature based Nutraceutical formulations to make the benefits of Natural healthy living widely available across India. We found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and take our products to market leveraging all things digital. We look forward to taking this journey to new heights.”

