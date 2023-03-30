Dr Arvind Kumar Goel joins enba jury panel

Moradabad's renowned educationist & philanthropist Dr Arvind Kumar Goel has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. Goel is one of the most influential and well-known figures who is known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Several industrialists, politicians, film personalities consider him as their role model.

Goel is very well known for his humanitarian efforts. He has set up old-age centers, youth centers, hospitals, yoga kendras and more to help the needy. He has also created employment opportunities for the poor and jobless and helps run hundreds of educational institutions all over the country. Goel is a philanthropist who aims to eradicate social inequality.

enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008. The main objective of enba is to recognizing the best in television news and honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.

In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., former Editor-in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Sanjay Gupta, former Managing Director, Star India.

