Dentsu elevates Prerna Mehrotra as CEO of Media for APAC

Dentsu International APAC today announces the promotion of Prerna Mehrotra into the role of CEO, Media, APAC reporting into Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC and Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media & Global Clients.

This is in addition to her current role as Managing Director, Media Group, Singapore reporting into Prakash Kamdar, CEO dentsu Singapore. Prerna will be responsible for driving dentsu’s global media strategy and delivery in APAC, ensuring its alignment and relevance in market with client-centricity at the core, developing an integrated portfolio of tools and capabilities to maximise the effectiveness, relevance and performance of client’s media.

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC said: “Prerna was a clear candidate for the role; having joined the business in 2016, she has gone from strength to strength excelling in roles across investment and media.

This integrated view across our media portfolio and her acumen of over 20+ years sets her apart from the rest – I am looking forward to working with Prerna and driving growth for our clients together.”

Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media & Global Clients added: “I am delighted to have Prerna join my leadership team and drive dentsu’s Media strategy in this critical region. Her experience in key markets including India and China and her long-standing client relationships will ensure we continue to drive value – and excellence in everything we do.”

Prerna Mehrotra, CEO, Media, APAC commented: “The media landscape in this region has never been more complex. Over the past eight months, consumers expectations of what brands produce and how they behave has changed rapidly, and it will only continue. I am excited to be working with top talents from across our markets to create growth opportunities and long-term value for our clients.”