Anushka Sharma roped in as a ‘W for Woman’

Nasher Miles, a new-age D2C luggage brand, has announced cricketer Rishabh Pant as the face of their new campaign that focuses on ‘Travel In Style’.

In the campaign, Rishabh Pant, who is Nasher Miles’ Brand Ambassador, takes center stage as he effortlessly sports an array of these colorful suitcases, showcasing how the brand perfectly blends style and functionality to enhance every traveler's journey. With Rishabh Pant as the face of this campaign, Nasher Miles aims to capture the essence of contemporary travel and inspire wanderlust, all while emphasizing the brand's commitment to making travel experiences truly memorable, efficient, and stylish.

"Travel In Style With Nasher Miles" is the vibrant and enticing slogan of this exciting campaign. Nasher Miles proudly presents a one-of-a-kind collection of suitcases, each adorned with unique and captivating colors and designs. These suitcases not only redefine the concept of travel gear but also resonate with the spirit of the modern generation - dynamic, vibrant, and full of life.

Rishabh Pant, said, “It’s truly an utmost pleasure to be the face of Nasher Miles, a brand that's all about combining style and functionality in the world of travel. Just like cricket is more than just a game for me, Nasher Miles' luggage is more than just travel gear; it's a statement. It's about being dynamic, embracing life, and expressing your unique self, whether you're on the cricket pitch or at the airport. Nasher Miles helps you channel your inner personality through its vibrant colors and designs, and I’m all up for it. I urge everyone to hit the road with Nasher Miles, and let every journey be a vibrant reflection of your personality.”

Lokesh Daga, Founder & Director, Nasher Miles, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Rishabh Pant as the face of our new campaign. Rishabh's dynamic and versatile personality truly resonates with our vision of making travel more than just a journey. We feel that his charisma and pan-India appeal perfectly align with Nasher Miles' commitment to catering to the diverse tastes of today's travelers. The campaign is focused on traveling with style, with the products being as unique and colorful as the journeys we embark on. Each piece is a blend of vibrant designs and thoughtful practicality, making it a perfect companion for travelers who want to explore the world in style.”