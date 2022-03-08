Women taking the front seat in PR

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, we look at a few of the most pertinent reasons why women form a large part of the Public Relations industry

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, women make up 63 per cent of public relations "specialists", whereas, as per The Holmes Report, women make up about 70 per cent of the PR workforce. Regardless of what the numbers say, it can be safely, and vehemently so, concluded that women make up the majority of the workforce in the Public Relations industry.

The question that arises, however, is what is it about this industry that appeals to women? Is it because PR is perceived to be a naturally feminine field? Does the entertainment industry's portrayal of PR leave an impression? Or are there other factors at play?

One popular theory, although not verified or authenticated, suggests that PR was a natural choice in the 1980s and early 1990s due to the sheer lack of better options. The media's influence cannot be completely ruled down either. Think of Public Relations and one of the first images that come to mind is that of Samantha Jones, one of the four main characters, and a self-assured PR professional at that, from the popular 1990s TV show-turned-movie 'Sex and the City'. Some industry experts believe that the character had a profound impact on at least one generation of women in their decision or eagerness to explore the field.

Apart from these two reasons, as insubstantial as they may be, there are a few more reasons as to why there are so many women in the Public Relations landscape.

To begin with, women, by and large, are active yet patient listeners, making them slightly more empathetic. This allows them to not only understand the job at hand but also lend a human touch to the deliverables, paving the way for a robust client-agency relationship. Add to this, the ability to multitask - paying attention to detail, participating in the creative process and making sure the deadlines are met - and you have nothing less than a one-man-army.

In addition, while both genders keep abreast with the latest happenings around the world, more often than not, women are the ones who are more likely to be able to client service and other workplace issues. When it comes to spatial memory, women take the front row. No wonder that women are almost always on the front row when it comes to organisation, crisis management and client engagement.

Further, women are social creatures, at least a tad more than men. This fact is maintained by numerous human behaviour studies across the world over the years. This social nature leads to networking and interaction, which, in turn, leads to higher rates of collaboration and creativity within the business.

But interactions and socialisations came to a sudden and grinding halt owing to the pandemic that swept the world in 2020. We were grounded in our homes and work continued from there. Women championed in that critical time too. Striking a balance between family members and juggling household chores while simultaneously making sure work productivity remains at its optimum - women not only adapted to the change seamlessly but also updated themselves on the required technical know-how of working from home without a glitch. This one-foot-forward attitude is what makes women malleable yet so firm.

All said and done, PR, like every other industry in the world, functions best when the forces of both women and men come together. After all, isn't that what the theme of International Women's Day 2022 is all about: Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)