Nominations begin for 4th e4m PR & Corp Comm Top 100 Influential Game Changers list

The deadline for submitting the nomination is December 20, 2022

Exchange4media is pleased to announce the fourth edition of the e4m PR and Corp Comm Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2022 list. Nominations for this list are now open.

The list will include the names of the Top 50 PR Professionals (male and female) and 50 Corporate Communication Professionals (male and female). It is a compilation of the most influential public relations and corporate communication professionals who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their work, vision, leadership and clout.

The nominations are free of cost.

The deadline for nomination submission is 20th December 2022.

The results for awards will be announced at the event scheduled in January 2023.

To submit a nomination, please click here.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)