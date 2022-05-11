In the lifestyle sector, PR conveys brand attributes: Amitabh Saxena

Saxena, Founder and MD, Actimedia PR & Digital, on the 22-year-long journey of the company and how he envisions the indigenous and home-grown PR firm landscape to be in the next five to seven years

There have been a lot of changes in the PR and communications industry in the last two decades, the most obvious being the influx of digital and online publication, and they have added to the large media mix. Sadly due to the pandemic, a number of print publications had to reduce pages or shut down but that was compensated to a large extent by the online editions of the same publication. Secondly, which has really helped us reach our audiences is through bloggers and influencers, who brought a very different flavour to how people actually consume media.

To delve into the changes that the working style of lifestyle PR agencies have undergone and the role of PR in fashion, we speak to Amitabh Saxena, Founder and MD, Actimedia PR & Digital, in the seventh episode of ‘PR Leadership Podcast Series’. In this episode, Saxena opens up about the 22-year-long journey of Actimedia and how he envisions the indigenous and home-grown PR firm landscape to be in the next five to seven years.

Speaking very specifically of lifestyle, Saxena mentioned that ‘not much has changed’. Only new media has added to a set of people one dealt with earlier. While earlier one engaged with print and television media, now one deals with influencers, bloggers, online media and OTT platforms. An ever larger amount of cross-promotion happens than they did earlier.

Specifically speaking about the role of PR in fashion, Saxena said, “It conveys brand attributes, which typically an advertisement cannot do.”

