Agility will be the name of the game for communicators moving ahead: Tommaso Di Giovanni
Di Giovanni, VP – International Communications, Philip Morris International (PMI), shares his learnings from his 22-year-long journey with the company and views on the changing comms landscape
As a manufacturer of tobacco products, Philip Morris International is committed to engaging adult smokers and sparking debate about change, corporate transformation and public health. exchange4media spoke to Tommaso Di Giovanni, Vice President – International Communications, to find out more.
Di Giovanni is an experienced and solutions-oriented global business and communications executive known for leading transformative strategies and programmes at local, regional and global levels. His diverse experience spans corporate, government and regulatory affairs, business development and economics/statistics. He ensures robust communications frameworks and thorough measurement systems to ensure tangible, quantifiable results that positively impact the business.
Excerpts:
How has your 22-year-stint with Philip Morris International been so far? What are some of the key learnings you have had?
My journey spans over two decades across different departments and regions. I am originally a business developer but later moved into communications. I have also had the opportunity to be a part of regulatory affairs, post which I moved back into communications.
As I look back, it has been a rewarding yet fulfilling journey at PMI. I would look at it in two phases. In the first phase, our focus was only reactive communications because of our business and industry we operate in. In the second phase, post 2013, we at an organisation level decided to go all out to disrupt our own business.
We realised, through science and technology, we can develop a portfolio of reduced risk, better alternatives to cigarettes for adult smokers. Science, innovation and technology have paved the roadmap for the world with improvements in public health. Over the past decade and more, PMI has been committed to a complete transformation of the organisation, disrupting its age-old business towards a smoke-free future. PMI is steering a visionary course, developing a portfolio of reduced risk, better alternatives to smoking – which we believe can achieve the global aim of harm reduction.
In 2016, we formally committed to a smoke-free future. And, since then, we have moved almost 25 million adults in 73 markets to our better products. Our overarching ambition is to have a net positive impact on the world; and we are moving closer to that goal every day.
We realised one of the biggest barriers to achieving a smoke- free future is misinformation. That is when my job became extremely interesting as a communicator because if one must drive change, then communication is the key. Our primary objective is to educate adult smokers and spark a debate on change, business transformation and public health. I believe one can have the safest product but if we don’t adopt it, we won’t be able to improve public health.
From 2016-2018, you were Director – Reduced-Risk Product Communications. Can you please elucidate a little bit about your role and responsibilities in this area?
This is the phase immediately after the launch of our first heated tobacco product in 2015 in Nagoya, Milan. Between 2016- 2018, we expanded the commercialisation to several other countries. And more importantly, when we saw that the expansion was going well, in 2016, our CEO at the time, André Calantzopoulos announced that our ambition is not only to offer those products, but also to replace cigarettes with these alternatives one day.
As a result, there was a sudden shift – to replace harmful products with the ones that are much better for public health. During this phase, my role as a communicator was making sure that our vision was heard and understood so we are able to accelerate change through constructive, science-based debate. In addition, we wanted to ensure that our product is not only adopted, but countries would consider leveraging it for improving public health. The idea was also to spark a debate amongst scientific community, physicians and to everyone who has a role to play.
It was during this time that we came up with a simple way to explain what the change is about. We launched an innovative campaign called un-smoke- get out of smoke, do something that is not smoking. It basically outlines that if you don’t smoke then don’t start as that is the best thing you can do for your health; if you smoke then quit, because there's no other perfect solution. But if you don't quit, and most smokers we know don't quit, today there are better alternative in the form of products that do not combust.
The campaign was launched in 60 countries and gained a lot of traction. There was also some controversy around this, however, it sparked a debate, which is paramount to us. We used integrated communications approach to build awareness among people and encourage them to switch to better alternatives. The campaign was a success, and I am extremely proud of what we did as an organisation. I believe that we contributed to the change. Today, there are better alternatives to smoking that are less harmful.
To what extent is the communications industry focussing on the increased use of data analytics to drive communications campaigns and achieve the desired impact?
By background I'm a Statistician and an Economist, so if you ask me, I love data. These days there is a huge focus on data analytics to achieve the desired impact. While I believe every communicator should use data to drive impactful communications campaigns, but as an Economist, I also know that the data doesn't always tell you the full story. Hence, it is important that we use data wisely and in a scientific manner to help us understand if we are moving towards a clear objective and accordingly revise our communications strategy.
How does the public react to your campaigns and brand promotion, given the adverse effect of tobacco on health?
At the beginning of our journey, there was skepticism and people did not take us seriously. However, with time, the facts proved the contrary. And that is when we started giving even more precise targets. We have been challenged to come up with better alternatives since the 70s. In the United States, there are also documents from the United Nations Global Compact, where they have challenged us to come up with less toxic alternatives. At the beginning of our journey, most of the people in public health would barely talk to us for obvious reasons; with cigarettes, there's not much to say about public health. But now, I would say a vast majority of people engage with us and our scientists to find ways to accelerate progress. Times have changed dramatically, and I am proud of the way we have engaged over the last few years and will continue to do the same. Because ultimately, this would be a great case of innovation that will improve society at large.
What role do purpose-driven communications play in the industry?
I believe purpose is increasingly important. Hence, I feel it is important to inform the internal stakeholders (employees) about their role and how they can contribute to the success of the organisation. Further, while it is important to communicate with employees, at the same time it is very critical to communicate with the external stakeholders about organisation’s values. These days companies are expected to be a driver of positive change.
We have examples of some of the industries driving change- the food industry has been focussing on replacing products that have a lot of fat or sugar with better alternatives. The automobile industry is moving towards electric cars to reduce pollution and address the issue of scares energy sources. I feel that we have been at the very beginning of this wave of change, and I am proud to be part of this transformation.
How do you think the communications landscape is changing and what are the trends to watch out for from a global perspective?
I feel the consideration that I made about purpose will tell you a lot about content. There is more attention given to consistency in every communication; communication that is not too heavy on content, yet impactful. The focus is more on the role of communications in driving societal change. In terms of the communications channels, while digitisation is already playing an important role in communication, I believe new forms of communications are likely to emerge. As we have seen in the past in case of digitisation, the changes can be unexpected and abrupt, I believe agility will be the word of the game for any communicator moving ahead.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Manjiree Gohad elevated as Director – Marketing Communications at UBS
She has been associated with the organisation for five years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 6:41 PM | 1 min read
Manjiree Gohad has been elevated as Director – Marketing Communications. She has been associated with the organisation for five years.
As a Communications Professional, Gohad’s journey has been primarily with corporates while partnering with multiple vendors that enable sound and strategic communications. She has been a part of every communication vertical including external, internal, branding and CSR communications while leading communications efforts in organisations.
Gohad has also contributed to organisations namely Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Tata Power, Starcom MediaVest Group, Comma Communications.
Edelman APAC goes for new leadership
Rakesh Thukral is named COO and Adrian Warr moves into a regional role, as Warren Fernandez reshapes leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Thukral has been appointed as chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific, following Warren Fernandez's restructuring of his leadership team after his arrival at Edelman as regional CEO.
Thukral's new role is part of a broader restructuring of Edelman's leadership team in Asia-Pacific. He will continue to hold the position of managing director for India, while reporting to Fernandez for a remit COO that includes overseeing day-to-day operations across the region.
In addition, Adrian Warr has stepped down from his role as CEO for Southeast Asia, as these markets now report directly to Fernandez. Warr is regional vice-chairman for practises and sectors, overseeing the company's brand, corporate, impact and ESG teams, as well as leading the health and technology sectors. His new role comes after John Kerr, vice-chairman of technology at Edelman, recently left the company after 17 years with Edelman and Zeno in Asia.
FINN Partners and Hyderus join hands to create global health communications and policy
The move enables FINN to address pressing health priorities in developed and developing nations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 5 min read
Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners has announced that Hyderus, a leading international, health-focused communications and policy firm, joins FINN.
With a network in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, Hyderus provides expert guidance on a range of vital health policy issues to leading biopharma companies and non-governmental organizations. Co-founders Mark Chataway and Christopher Nial join FINN and take leadership positions in the Agency's Global Health Practice and will co-lead its EMEA Public Health Group. Both will report to Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose.
In their new roles, Chataway and Nial will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice lead, and Washington, DC-based Richard Hatzfeld, senior partner and Global Public Health lead. Both Chataway and Nial become EMEA Public Health leads in the Global Health Practice, as well as members of the agency's Global Health Practice leadership team, which Lazar facilitates.
Well-known for its global work in public health, health policy strategy, drug development and marketing communications, risk perception and crisis management, Hyderus will now be branded "Hyderus, a FINN Partners Company.” The agency becomes part of the FINN EMEA region, overseen by Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who also leads FINN efforts throughout Europe. There are no staff redundancies or client conflicts.
“FINN has been at the forefront of championing health innovation in advanced and emerging economies,” notes Chataway, who becomes a FINN managing partner. “During the past year, Hyderus has worked closely with FINN colleagues in EMEA and Asia on important vaccine access and public health initiatives. We’ve also worked on changes in European health delivery that can impact the lives of millions of people and the prosperity of countries. This announcement feels like a natural next step that formalizes an already strong connection,” he adds.
“From the launch of FINN Partners, we sought to build an agency that would amaze clients, be a best place to work, and make a difference in the world,” reflects Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, FINN Partners. “The efforts of Mark, Christopher, Fern, Richard, Chantal and Gil working in collaboration reaffirm how agency values and the power of a united community translate into delivering extraordinary client outcomes.”
Hyderus strengthens FINN’s Global Health Practice, adding depth and reach to its growing public health communication footprint and increasing FINN total staff to more than 1,400 employees, with more than 275 professionals worldwide dedicated to the health sector. With more than $50 million in revenues, the FINN Global Health Practice is now ranked among the world’s largest independent health practices.
“Through their cutting-edge services, geographic reach and deep expertise in health policy research and global public health communications, Hyderus elevates our health communications strength throughout Europe,” says Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, FINN EMEA. “The combination of Hyderus pharma and health policy knowledge and FINN’s existing diagnostics, device and digital health expertise enables us to support a broader range of EU and UK clients in the product and provider services sectors.”
"Before uniting with FINN, we worked closely with Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, founders of SPAG, which joined FINN last year, and we saw how the agency embraces ideas that make a difference in the world," adds Nial, a senior partner and co-lead of the EMEA Public Health Group. “Through our work with shared clients, we have seen how FINN embraces collaboration, welcoming our expertise and counsel and truly working in close, equal partnership. Now that we have gotten to know Peter, Gil, Chantal, Fern, Richard and the FINN team, it is clear that our values align and that we can do more together.”
A well-known global communicator in the prevention of communicable diseases and better reproductive health, Chataway has led campaigns with numerous companies and international organizations, such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and Partnership for Quality Medical Donations. Nial was among the first communication leaders to recognize that project management rigor was crucial for coordinating multi-country, multi-language campaigns across regional and cultural divides. Chataway and Nial are also founding members of Baird’s CMC, a global network of veteran communications consultants, which has the potential to further expand FINN client access to worldwide communications expertise.
“FINN was a pioneer in addressing the challenges patients and product innovators face in navigating the fragmented health ecosystem,” says Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice leader. “The COVID-era pinpointed how obstacles to access to care – including vaccine hesitancy, health technology reimbursement challenges, and inadequate treatment programs for non-communicable diseases – impact developing markets. Hyderus and FINN are best positioned to help global health clients support growth within these diverse markets.”
“As companies and communities continue to navigate constant disruption – driven by the pandemic, health urgencies, socioeconomic and environmental pressures, and new technologies – FINN has been a pioneer in recognizing that the power of collaboration is the essential launching pad for companies and governments to set a positive direction for humanity’s future,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “Hyderus and their leadership team have extraordinary insight into these geopolitical influences through firsthand connections, qualities that strengthen FINN clients’ ability to adapt to the ever-changing global health environment.”
Sangeeta Bora joins GreedyGame as Head – PR and Communications
Her last stint was with Wizikey as Editorial Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Sangeeta Bora has joined GreedyGame as Head – PR and Communications.
Her last stint was with Wizikey as Editorial Lead.
Bora is a seasoned media and corporate communications professional, with experience in diverse organisations and verticals. She has worked with Molecular Connections, Ness Digital Engineering, Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd. and The New Indian Express.
Hiral Jani Vasani joins Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corp Comm
Prior to this, she was with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Hiral Jani Vasani has joined Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corporate Communications. Her specialisation will be new media, social media, digital media, social media communications, media relations.
Prior to this, she worked with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications.
Vasani is a marketing and communications specialist with strong experience across marquee brands. She has also contributed to reputed organisations namely Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HSBC and Mid-Day.
Santanu Chakraborty joins BSE as Head of Communications
Prior to this, Chakraborty was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:59 PM | 1 min read
Santanu Chakraborty has joined BSE as Head of Communications.
Prior to this, he was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant.
Chakraborty has 20 years of high-quality content and research experience in financial media, focusing on markets, investing and integrated communications.
Throughout his career, he has also contributed to organisations like 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Reorg, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, International Center for Journalists, University of Utah, Deseret Morning News and United News of India.
Tanuja Singh joins Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India
She was previously with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:34 PM | 1 min read
Tanuja Singh has joined Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India.
She was previously with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications.
Singh is a communications professional with over 17 years of experience in the industry. She has also contributed to organisations such as Mindtree, Honeywell and Genesis Burson Marsteller.
