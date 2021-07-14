SafexPay appoints Swapnil Jambhale as Director & Chief Operating Officer

Fintech start-up SafexPay has announced the appointment of Swapnil Jambhale as Director and Chief Operating Officer.

“Swapnil Jambhale is an experienced leader and brings with him over 15 years of deep understanding in banking technology with a unique blend of business & technology competence in equal measure. Swapnil has been instrumental in building and scaling digital product/channel strategies & other product initiatives,” the company said.

He had been part of the launch of some of key strategic payments initiatives of NPCI such as UPI, BBPS, RuPay JCB Global card, RuPay Contactless card etc.

Ravi Gupta, Managing Director & Founder, SafexPay, said, “Swapnil will be a great accumulation to the SafexPay team. The leadership skills of Swapnil, sets the stage for continued growth. He brings profound knowledge of the industry, having worked in the technology sector for more than a decade. He will add penetration to the team, focusing on areas including user growth, product innovation, creating new products in India and International markets. The entire SafexPay team looks forward to leaning on his experience as we fundamentally transform the paradigm of payment gateway and banking solutions in India.”

Swapnil Jambhale said, “I’m excited to be a part of SafexPay which is a growing Fintech start-up. SafexPay is all set to board on a new journey. As the company opens a new chapter in its growth line and sets out to accomplish new goals, I hope to further convert the business with a refreshed planned vision that symbolizes multi-channel strategies. In the fintech sector, SafexPay caters to a diverse set of clients and I am stimulated to be working for the company with a strong viewpoint for the Indian & International market. I look forward to delivering planned alignment and momentum towards business & brand presence growth.”

