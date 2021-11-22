We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation: I&B Min Anurag Thakur

Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said that the government is committed to making India a content creation powerhouse and the post-production hub of the world. The minister made this statement at the opening ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.



“We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional by scaling up regional festivals. We are also steadfast in our efforts to make India the post-production hub of the world, by leveraging the immense tech talent amongst our skilled youth. We aim to make India the hub for world cinema - a destination for films and festivals and the most favoured place for filmmakers and lovers!" Thakur said.



Noting that so many in filmmaking are young, the minister said that the youth are the powerhouse for fresh content. “The media and entertainment sector builds on three unique propositions India offers – abundant and competent labour, ever-growing consumption expenditure and a diverse culture and linguistic heritage. Where else in the world do you have these powered by the extensive footprint of mobile, internet and digitalization?”



The Minister said that with this unique combination of connectivity, culture and commerce, India is poised to be at the epicentre of the cinematic ecosystem. “Today the India story is being written and defined by Indians.”



The minister said that India can captivate the world by narrating the India story – the story of rising, powerful and vibrant billion ready to lead the world the India way. He also highlighted the enormous employment potential of the sector. “The film and entertainment industry offers a huge employment opportunity as we leapfrog into the digital era of content and filmmaking, not to forget film archiving for future generations of film lovers.”



India aims to become an attractive destination for filmmaking. “We have opened Film Facilitation Office, as a single point of contact to facilitate filmmakers," Thakur said.



The Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an opportunity to take a collective resolve to take the nation to new heights when we celebrate 100 years of our freedom. “This presents a unique opportunity for Indian cinema and incredible possibilities in content creation and dissemination at all levels on all platforms, in all regional languages, domestically as well as globally.”



IFFI 2021, he said, has brought together a diverse bouquet of films and filmmakers from around the world. The minister informed that IFFI is embracing new technology and giving a platform to artists and industry to engage with each other, keeping up with the pace of change. “There are many firsts at IFFI. For the first time ever, IFFI has allowed OTT platforms to come and showcase and present what they have produced in the past few years.”



For the first time ever, films from five BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and of course India will be showcased through the BRICS Film Festival alongside IFFI. There are more than 300 films being showcased at IFFI. 148 international films from nearly 75 nations will be screened at the festival, informed the Minister.



As the country celebrates the 75th year of our hard-earned freedom, with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav flags swaying in every state of the country, 75 young aspiring film makers have been handpicked from across the country to attend IFFI as special guests. The names of the winners have been announced at the opening ceremony today.



Speaking about the novel initiative, the minister said: “For the first time ever, we are recognizing and mentoring promising 75 young minds, as we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. They have been chosen by the grand jury and selection jury after a meticulous selection process.”



The Minister also outlined the government’s progressive and ambitious vision for IFFI. “Our government’s vision for IFFI is not limited to one event, but what IFFI should be when India celebrates its 100th year of Independence.”

