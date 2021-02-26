TRAI seeks suggestions on encouraging R&D in telecom, broadcasting

Suggestions from various stakeholders, viz academia, telecom & broadcasting industry, related research organisations, students, startups, and general public, may be given by March 15

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducted an online brainstorming session on “Encouraging Research & Development in Telecom and Broadcasting Sectors” on February 24, 2021 with the academia, industry, and R&D institutions. The session was chaired by TRAI chairman PD Vaghela.

Vaghela highlighted the role of the telecom and broadcasting industry in the country’s GDP growth. He emphasised the importance of indigenous research & development in the telecom and broadcasting sector which will lead to domestic manufacturing and will result in the reduction of import of equipment in these sectors.

Vaghela mentioned that the telecom and broadcasting sectors have great potential and will play an important role in making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy. He assured the representatives of academia, research institutes, and industry that TRAI will act as a facilitator between govt, academia, and telecom and broadcasting industries.

In his address, TRAI Secretary SK Gupta highlighted the need for having strong academia-industry and government linkage and having a focussed approach on R&D in telecom and broadcasting sectors.

The session was attended by representatives of Prasar Bharti, C-DOT, TSDSI, IIT Kanpur, IITMadras, IIT Delhi, and representatives of telecom service providers, broadcasters, and cable service providers.

During the deliberation on the subject, a number of suggestions were received.

The stakeholders said that there is a need for having a structured approach for making a conducive environment for keeping the focus on indigenous R&D and for providing consistent support for the same. It was also mentioned that there is a need to incentivise R&D efforts in India.

Other suggestions include the adoption of indigenous technologies by the industry and by assured purchase orders for equipment to R&D institutions and startups and having a strong linkage of academia, research institutes, and industry.

It was also suggested that increasing Indian participation in international forums in R&D in the development of standards for emerging new technologies. Having a shared database of the R&D in telecom and broadcasting by various institutions will also help.

In order to achieve the above objectives, it was decided that a high-level committee of senior officials from academia, industry, research institutions, and a few focus groups consists of representatives from these institutions will be formed under the aegis of TRAI to carry forward the task of encouraging R&D in telecom and broadcasting sectors. A focussed and coherent approach will leapfrog India to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the telecom and broadcasting field.

To take this move forward, TRAI has invited suggestions from various stakeholders viz academia, telecom & broadcasting industry, related research organisations, students, startups, and general public. The suggestions may be given by March 15.

