SPNI acquires exclusive media rights for Lanka Premier League 2022

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League 2022.

The broadcaster will get the exclusive Television rights across the Indian subcontinent including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Maldives along with digital rights for India and Sri Lanka. Cricket fans are in for a high-octane ride with 40+ matches to be telecast across Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.

“We are very pleased to see the way the Lanka Premier League has been able to sustain the growth and our allies are showing continued support and trust on the league. The tournament has attracted the biggest players from around the world and now third year in a row, the biggest broadcasters are also showing their interest and excitement around the competition. Sri Lanka has always been proud of its cricketing heritage and passion and we cannot be happier about it being taken to all parts of the world through some of the renowned broadcasters in the business on behalf of the LPL I extend warm welcome to all our broadcast partners,” said Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL.

The Lanka Premier League will commence on 6th December 2022 and will consist of five teams.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)