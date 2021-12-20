MIB to hire law firm for formulating amendments to statutes

In a public notice dated 16th December, the ministry said that it is in the process of formulating draft amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and other statutes administered by it

Updated: Dec 20, 2021 9:08 AM
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is looking to hire the services of a law firm situated in Delhi-NCR for formulating amendments to the statutes. The time period for engagement is expected to be four to six months. In a public notice dated 16th December, the ministry stated that it is in the process of formulating draft amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and other statutes administered by it.

"For the purposes, it invites proposals from legal organizations/entities situated in Delhi-NCR for providing services to the Ministry which would entail legal review and analysis of comments, if any, received by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on amendments to the various statutes, formulation of amendments to the statutory provisions, rules and other guidelines under the various statutes and for that purpose to engage on a regular basis with the officers of the Ministry including attending meetings, thereof, etc. The expected time period for the engagement would be 4 to 6 months depending on the nature and magnitude of the work involved," the public notice reads.

The notice further states that interested entities with a strong legal background and proven record of undertaking legal research and providing consultancy on legal matters to the Ministry/ Department of the Central Government or its institutions for at least five years may submit their proposals in a sealed cover.

The entities must send the proposal along with a detailed background of their accomplishments including the approximate cost of the services, the number, and the background of the professionals who would impart the services to the Ministry for aforementioned matters, and such other details for the Ministry to assess the suitability of the proposal. The details of costing should be in a sealed cover.

Interested parties will have to send proposals to Rajendra Singh, Deputy Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, within 10 days from the issue of this notice.

