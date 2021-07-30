Meet the prime-time faces of Times Now Navbharat

Besides Navika Kumar, Sushant Sinha, Padmaja Joshi, Ankit Tyagi, and Meenakshi Kandwal to host prime-time shows

Times Network, which recently announced its foray into India Language with the launch of its Hindi News Channel, Times Now Navbharat has announced the launch of seven prime-time shows.

Apart from Navika Kumar, who is the Editor-in-Chief of Times Now Navbharat, these prime-time shows will be hosted by well-known anchors-- Sushant Sinha, Padmaja Joshi, Ankit Tyagi and Meenakshi Kandwal.

Prime-time shows include Rashtravad at 5pm, Log Tantra at 6pm, Dhakad EXCLUSIVE at 7pm, Sawal Public Ka at 8pm, News Ki PaathShala at 9pm and Opinion India at 10 pm.

For the launch of Times Now Navbharat, the network has planned a reverberating marketing campaign across Hindi Speaking Markets.

