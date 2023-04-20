‘Will explore a lot of TV in the near future’
Rahil Virani, Co-founder & CMO of MYFITNESS, lets us in on the brand's media and marketing strategies
Rahil Virani, Co-founder & CMO of MYFITNESS talks to us about how their media and marketing strategies are evolving to keep pace with the brand’s growing offline footprint.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how it has strengthened over the years?
The journey began 14 years ago with my father who came up with the plan to start manufacturing peanut butter. He started off with a very small sized factory, and his main objective was to get into export, because back then the awareness and the demand for peanut butter, as a product, was not so much among Indian consumers. It was in such a scenario that he set up his export business, and it was also doing quite well. This was because the peanuts that are grown in India, in parts of Gujarat, are one of the best - very flavourful, aromatic, and of very good quality. So, there was good demand internationally for the product that was being generated from India for the last many years. But four years ago, we felt that the trend is changing and there’s also growing awareness among consumers; people had started asking about peanut butter. They were requesting their friends and family members who were coming from the US and the UK to get it for them. Fitness enthusiasts who were regular at the gym had also become aware of its benefits; peanut butter was an essential part of their diet now. More and more people were increasingly switching to healthier foods.
And that’s when we, my brother-in-law and I- the next generation in the business after my father- decided to take a step ahead and broaden our scope by starting our own in-house brand for the Indian market. We already had the manufacturing part sorted, which is the first thing that anyone who starts a new business has to figure out. For us, that became an advantage because by then, we were already making it for about 10-11 years. The year was 2018. Online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart were doing very well, and so we were also quite clear on how and where we want to sell our products. It was primarily these online channels where we decided to sell as well as scale up. So, that is how MYFitness started.
Initially, the objective was to target people who are fitness enthusiasts, hence the name MyFitness, which resonates with someone who wants to eat healthy. That was our initial TG, but slowly, of course, as a brand, we started targeting children, adults, and the elderly also. However, TG and the majority audience today are the 18 to 35-year-old males. That being said, we are also looking to expand this bracket now.
What are some of the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
At the time when we started out, Saffola and FunFood were already established in the market. Being traditional, conventional brands with lakhs and lakhs of touchpoints, it was very easy for them to reach the customers by being present on the supermarket shelves. So, we understood, quite early on, that this is not the route we would take. Online was the way for us, and we pursued it aggressively. We signed up on Amazon. Flipkart and PayTM. PayTM used to have e-commerce channels back then. Initially, we used to receive 5 or 10 orders a day. Then slowly it grew to 100- 200. Today we're shipping almost 14,000 orders a day of which about 65% comes through the e-commerce channels. At number one is Flipkart, then comes Amazon and at number three is our own website. As the brand grew, we were able to pull a lot of customers online.
This was also due to the fact that we invested a lot in marketing our product during the subsequent four-year period. We had brand ambassadors such as Hardik Pandya, the cricketer, actor Kriti Sanon from Bollywood, and from the South Industry we had Samantha and Dulquer Salman. And with that, slowly, the offline channel also grew. One great thing that happened as the business grew, and our brand ‘MyFitness’ began to get recognised was that the store owners started asking for our products. It was not the case before. Initially, when we used to go to the stores, they used to ask us for high listing fees, high shelves fees, and everything else. That had changed.
Which medium do you generally use to grow your brand visibility and why?
We had realized in the first three months of launching the brand that we need to reach out to a larger set of audiences. So, we onboarded Sahil Khan- he is someone who is very popular in the fitness and bodybuilding industries, and a lot of gym-going people follow him on social media. We took him on as a brand ambassador. The promotional campaigns with him resulted in the initial growth. As we were not a conventional brand, and were operating largely in the new-age, D2C space, we opted for Instagram and YouTube as our medium of choice. How it worked was, first Sahil Khan would promote the brand on his Instagram and YouTube channels, and later we would run the same content as an ad on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. After the early growth, of course, we onboarded many more ambassadors like Hardik Pandya, Samantha, Kriti Sanon, and Dulquer Salman.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
Yes. If I speak for our brand, in the coming years, we are going to make a nominal shift from being a pure play digital and social media brand to being a conventional brand for the masses. Going ahead, we intend to do campaigns on TV. We have both TV shows and sports properties such as IPL on the radar. We will be exploring a lot more TV in the near future.
When we started out, it was only reasonable for us to go with social media and digital/ online branding because we were not available offline. But now that we are also growing our offline footprint, the strategy also changes for us. Now we will begin to spend on TVCs and other traditional media channels. Needless to say, the media mix will keep varying and evolving based on how the revenue is spreading out. In the near future, you'll also see us on billboards on the highways. Basically, as we grow offline, our media strategy and communication will also evolve to include more conventional mediums.
What is the marketing mix of your brand campaigns?
We usually stick to the basics. It helps us to keep things simple and uncomplicated. Our current channel mix for sales is 65% online and 35% offline, and therefore, our marketing mix and spends also follow the same equation. 65% of our spending is online, which includes Facebook ads, Google ads, and YouTube ads. The remaining 35% spends are on those media channels from where the offline sales come, i.e., TVCs and outdoor ads. And, that is also what we will continue to follow in the future.
Do you think brand messaging and propositions in India have changed post the pandemic?
Yes. When the virus hit us, initially we had to face a lot of logistical and operational problems, even though the demand was always there. But during the later days of the, pandemic, we witnessed a growth in demand, instead of de-growth. So, as soon as the logistics and operations resumed, we were at once able to start fulfilling the orders again. The pandemic has given us a spike, as during that period people were always looking for healthier options. Everyone wanted to live healthy and eat healthy.
From the marketing perspective as well, we never felt there was a slowdown. We continued to do what we were doing. We continued to market how we were marketing. As the brand was growing, and the sales was growing, the profit was also growing. We always kept utilizing that profit to market and advertise. We kept reinvesting it in building the brand. There was no slowdown on the front for us. As the brand grew, the marketing spends grew, and overall, we kept growing.
Another significant development that took place during that time was that we came up with an innovation to address consumers’ concerns. We noticed that in other peanut butter brands, there was always an oil separation taking place. So, we felt the need to come up with a product which could address this issue. We leveraged our collaboration with an Israeli food agency to come up with a peanut-based stabilizer which ensured that there was no oil separation happening. That became one of the USPs of our brand.
Do you advertise on news channels? Can you share some insights on how you plan to market your brand on TV?
Honestly, not so far. Whether we will? It is too soon to make a decision on that. That decision-making will happen at a later date, once the production of our new campaign has begun. We never look that far in the future, we always live in the present. We only think of what we are going to do in the next three months. Once those things are achieved, we plan for the next three months. So, I don't have an answer for what I'm going to do in the coming years. But in the coming months, what we are going to do is discuss and decide on what the next campaign should be for MyFitness to start becoming a household brand. I can only say that it will be a mix of both digital and offline, including TV.
Is TV news included in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
I think it will always vary depending on the kind of brand that you want to build and the kind of brand that you have built so far. So, a Rolex or a Rolls-Royce will never advertise on TV, they have customers in different places interacting in different ways. Whereas someone like a Nescafe, they're always there on TV. So, there is never a standard answer for this. It'll all depend on the kind of brand and where its customers are.
“An in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer psyche has helped us develop a marketing philosophy that reflects the needs of the Indian masses,” Parle Products proudly declares on its website.
Perhaps that’s why the makers of the world's largest selling biscuit Parle-G and a host of other very popular brands, became the country’s first packaged food company to cross $2 billion in annual revenues during FY22.
The company’s marketing strategy shot to limelight during the pandemic when they quickly tapped into recipe-related content using their social media platforms to stay in touch with their consumers.
In an exclusive interaction with exchange4media, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, discusses the brands’ evolving marketing strategies, their association with the Indian Premier League, expansion plan, media mix and much more.
Excerpts:
Parle group has been a regular advertiser on TV, especially during the IPL. How significant is the role of collective viewing for your brand?
TV is important because Sports is best enjoyed with friends and family. In the IPL as well, collective viewing of TV brings people together with their family and friends. Collective viewing means more fun and increased viewership. Increased viewership makes a huge difference. When you're talking about sports like IPL where Collective viewing plays a very important role and it's not just about enjoyment or fun. It is also about the increased viewership. IPL is not just restricted to male viewing anymore. A lot of family viewing happens. What more can an advertiser ask for when he's getting something like the entire family or into a bunch of friends getting together and watching the IPL.
How do you plan to leverage IPL during key matches like Semi final and final?
Well we have a few plans in terms of running promotions and stuff like that internally. You need to be associated with IPL you if you're running a promo. So you cannot leverage the brand name unless you are part of IPL or directly associated with it. Our sponsorship happens to be on TV so we do not have rights to use IPS brand name but yeah internally we are going to run a bit of promos, contests, winners and stuff. With certain business associations, we may send some winners for watching matches.
Cricket is one sport which gives you viewership and more so pan India viewership. Two things which really excite Indians are Cinema and Cricket. Cinema is pretty regional although it is now transcending the borders but sports transcends all the boundaries of languages and regions and it gives you viewership pan India that's one of the biggest motivations for any advertiser to advertise on a sports property, especially something as big as IPL.
How successful has your association with IPL been so far, in terms of ROI?
The tournament has just started so it's difficult to say. We need to wait and watch because we've seen good traction over the years in the beginning and towards the end. We are waiting and watching how it pans out throughout the season. It is yet to be seen whether it surpasses last year which it most likely should be. It is a little too premature to talk about the ROI at this stage when we have ratings just for the first week.
Who is your creative and media agency for the IPL?
Our media agency has been-Zenith Optimedia-through whom this entire deal has been done. We have quite a few creative agencies but the ones whose creatives are running during this IPL are Rediffusion.
What is your media mix?
Being a consumer product company, TV remains the dominant medium of advertising for us with 60-65 percent share. This is followed by digital which gets 20-25 percent of the budget. The rest goes to the print, radio and outdoor. Digital is catching up now. A few years back our digital ad spend was about just eight to ten percent of the total ad spend. Today it is almost 20-25 per cent.
When you say TV is a significant medium for you, do you mean Connected TV as well?
Connected TV we normally include in digital advertising. If you look at the total universe, it is still a small number although growing. Still it is too small a number to really achieve anything, especially when you are talking about a company like us who is into consumer products where typically the ticket size is not really high.
Does that mean you don’t advertise on CTV at all?
We don't advertise on Connected TV currently. Targeting the medium doesn't really make any sense at this stage.
Your marketing strategy during the pandemic evolved quickly and was appreciated. What is your strategy now especially when businesses are open but inflation and other constraints are there?
Inflation was a big challenge last year and I think most companies struggle. There was a bit of struggle on our part as we could do well relatively given the brand love we had. Inflation did limit the quantum of growth that we had in the last few years, however, demands have picked up with inflation under control and the rural economy reviving. We're very hopeful that the current financial year 2023-24 would be really a great year unlike foreign marketing trends.
I think you know a lot of things change during the pandemic and we are seeing acceptance of those things as habits. Ecommerce sales got very well accepted and we are seeing continuous growth happening there. So, Ecom growth which was pegged by Nielsen study in next 10 years we may see that happening in next six or seven years. When that study was done, our ecom contribution was just about less than one percent to the total FMCG. Today it's about 3.5-4.0 percent and growing. A lot of people adapted to digital medium, a lot of growth was seen in OTT and other platforms so consumption of digital media grew. Generally people prefer to buy things which are relatively healthier. The pandemic has taught us that lesson. Most consumers today are gravitating towards products which are better for them, healthwise.
Parle group is going to complete 100 years in 2029. How do you plan to expand your business and product portfolio further?
Well, we have been doing it for the last few years. We started as a confectionary company in 1929 and till 1939 we got into biscuits the first biscuit that came up was parle-G. Prior to that from 1929 to 1939, we were largely selling confectionery- orange candy as a brand. Post that, we got into many other categories such as bakeries where we have rusk and cakes. Then we got into snacking in a big way, traditional Indian namkins, bhujias and mixtures and other things that's been doing very well for us. Very recently, we got into breakfast cereal and staples like Atta as well. Atta was always available in global market, we extended it to domestic market as well now. Atta is almost about two and a half lakh crore category. Breakfast cereals is another big category which is growing, though its niche. Now, we would be looking at establishing ourselves in those categories, making a mark for ourselves and having a significant share in those categories before we look at getting into other categories.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador.
“After making her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has quickly transformed into one of the most sought-after actresses in India, with a score of blockbusters movies under the belt. She has garnered praise for her versatility as an actress, her humble persona and stunning looks, representative of a new era of super talented actors hailing from India. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie, Heart of Stone, which is slated to be released soon,” the company shared.
The announcements come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began their operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in all states of India strengthen their presence in existing markets, they added.
“I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Having witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds gears up to execute their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further their reach amongst jewellery lover’s world-over”, commented Alia Bhatt.
“We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we are striving to achieve. Her impressive career in the highly competitive film industry resonates with our brand's journey and ambition as a brand. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience”, commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.
Mountain Dew has broken record on Moj with its 'Conquer with Courage' campaign attracting over 10 billion views and over 500 million in-app engagements – the highest ever the platform has seen to date, according to a press release.
As part of the initiative, Mountain Dew partnered with Moj, India's largest short video app, for its 'Conquer with Courage' campaign, which promotes the brand's legendary #darrkeaagejeethai philosophy. During the 50-day campaign, more than 200 popular Moj creators were featured, resulting in the hashtag receiving the highest user participation ever recorded.
“Mountain Dew has been synonymous with courage, resilience and inspiration. The company's most recent campaign, ‘Conquer with Courage’, honors the common people who overcame obstacles in life with perseverance and grit. In collaboration with Mol,j, the #darrkeaagejeethai campaign generated millions of user entries, and the specially created filter featuring Hrithik Roshan along with Dew's famous tagline saw record engagement, making it one of the largest brand campaigns on the platform,” read the release.
Popular Moj creators Miss Sakshi, Pratyush Mahima, Ann Sindhu, Vivek Keshari, Sohail, among others, amped up the engagement and boosted user-generated content encouraging users to participate and share their stories.
Commenting on the campaign’s success, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, “Moj is today one of the most preferred short video destinations for brands to connect with their target audience across India creatively. Mountain Dew has long been associated with ‘Conquer with Courage’ philosophy, and with this partnership, the Moj community could give their creative rendition to the brand’s message. We want to foster an environment where advertisers can organically connect with creators who can become brand advocates. The response to this campaign with over 10B views proves its success.”
Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “We are very happy that Mountain Dew’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign, which celebrates moments of courage in people’s daily lives has received a phenomenal response.We partnered with Moj, to give our consumers a personalised experience and a chance to connect with Hrithik by leveraging the power of technology. We have received unprecedented engagement on the platform, bringing alive the #DarKeAageJeetHai message in a verypersonal way for the youth.”
Toothsi is tying up with cricketers to define the characteristics that make a true Champion. It its new campaign, the brand draws unexpected parallels between a Champion on the cricket field and their revolutionary clear aligners.
The campaign humours the Indian audience with trending reels of cricket legends showing off what factor makes them a Champion. Starting with the iconic Bhajji who is shown trying multiple activities that he's got no expertise in, such as hula hooping, skipping and salsa dancing. Mid way, he gives in and starts doing bhangra – a quick reminder of how the audience loves his carefree nature.
The cricket champion goes on to share his expert advise, “log sach kehte hai, expert ka kaam ussi ko saaje, ussi se toh bante hai woh champion” (It’s true what they say, leave it to the experts, that’s what makes them a champion), before putting on makeO toothsi’s clear aligners to share “Jaise yeh, aapke daanton ke gap aur tedhe-medhe daant fix karne ka expert hai. 100 se bhi jyaada orthodontists and dentists ki backing hai aur US FDA cleared bhi hai” (An expert in fixing the gaps in your misaligned teeth, makeO toothsi is backed by 100+ orthodontists & dentists and is US FDA-cleared).
This is followed up with a reel by no other than Rajasthan Royals’ ace cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal sharing how both him and makeO toothsi keep things easy. The reel starts on a tense note where Yuzi is debating how to bowl a game-changing ball, when at the peak moment, the tension is broken with Yuzi’s innocent “itni tension?” (so much stress?), “Aise nahi bante champion. Confuse nahi karte. Champion rakhte hai cheezein simple aur easy, jaise main aur mere makeO toothsi clear aligners” (Champions don’t confuse people, they keep things simple and easy, like me and my makeO toothsi clear aligners). Yuzi goes on to wear the aligners and quickly remove them to eat a snack, showcasing just how easy the process is.
Ending on a simple note, Yuzi claims “makeO toothsi clear aligners, easy peasy hai, tabhi toh smile ka champion hai” (makeO toothsi clear aligners, they’re easy to use, that’s what makes them a champion of smiles).
This is not the first time that makeO toothsi has associated with the world of cricket. The brand is home to India’s King of Cricket Virat Kohli and the iconic Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors, and further celebrated as the 'Great Smiles Partner' for Gujarat Titans at IPL 2022, their exciting collaboration with Ranveer Singh's 83 and this year’s recurring IPL advertisements with Virushka that have made the audience go “easy, peasy, toothsi”.
Stay tuned to find out which other Cricket champions join Virushka, Bhajji and Yuzi in makeO toothsi’s Smile journey this IPL season.
Talking in the context of the recent #HerHealthMatters campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and PR at MediBuddy discusses the brand’s marketing strategies aimed at creating a new category with a consumer-centric approach.
What was the idea behind the #HerHealthMatters campaign?
MediBuddy's campaign #HerHealthMatters aimed at raising awareness and encouraging women to prioritize their health. Research shows that women often juggle with so many responsibilities that they tend to ignore certain warning health conditions and signs such as hair loss, irritability, weight gain or chronic fatigue. Men, too, tend to be unaware of their health risks and underlying conditions. We thought that as a brand which aims to be the top healthcare platform in the country, we should utilise these insights to create a campaign. Women’s Day provided us with the perfect occasion to launch and extend it over a month ahead. Through this campaign, we are urging men to take care of the women in their lives and be aware of these symptoms. The message to women is to take action by either consulting a doctor or getting a health check-up done. We are urging more women to be sensitive by caring for themselves first so that they can take care of others in the family.
Which mediums were used to amplify the campaign?
We look at the footprints of our TG to amplify any campaign. Our TG, which includes both men and women, has a significant digital footprint today. They are engaging a lot more with the medium, and so we decided to consciously use a lot of social media channels for this campaign. The other mediums we considered were PR and the contextual channels including the corporate base where we provide many wellness programs.
How do you allocate your advertising budget across different mediums?
It depends on where our consumer is likely to be present at that moment and when he will be receptive to the information or the message. The budget is allocated based on the marketing objective which varies across different campaigns. For instance, when we need to gain brand recognition and mass reach, we go heavy on TV advertising with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan.
Today, Connected TV is being used as one of the mediums to reach premium audiences. Does MediBuddy look at CTV as a growth driver?
We have advertised in the connected TV space. The choice, however, is determined by the objective of that particular campaign. Targeting a premium audience through CTV may not be the best approach because most of them would have taken subscriptions where they will not be exposed to ads at all. But if a brand is trying to build on a TV campaign and wants to address people who have shifted to connected TV and OTT platforms, then it makes sense to use it in the media mix. And so, once again, it has to be worked backwards from the consumer and the objective. Budgets constraints may also be another limiting factor affecting the decision.
Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other platforms, particularly on the news genre?
I am a firm believer in choosing mediums depending on what the objective of the brand at that point of time is and where the audience is most likely to be receptive to the information. We, as a brand, are in the category creation stage right now where we have to explain to a consumer and be on top of his mind. The TV news audience is mostly the male viewers. For us, it makes sense to advertise in this genre when the objective of the campaign is to drive brand reach or saliency or to gain market share.
We have often seen that news TV is considered as a preferred medium during economic slowdowns. How do you look at it?
From an efficiency perspective, the cost of a news channel is lower. However, because it is not an interactive medium, the audience is not as engaged while listening to news. Therefore, it makes sense to advertise on the TV News genre if building brand salience or gaining market share is the objective of the campaign.
Which mediums do you use to increase your brand visibility and why?
For MediBuddy, it will be the social media channels and other Digital mediums. We have also done a bit of OOH but that is mostly for the corporate TG around tech parks, etc. Right now, we are in the category creation space where the objective is to drive behavioural change. We are building the brand and the category. And so, we are focused on identifying people who would be most willing to move from offline to online, and targeting them with video-heavy formats that allow us to tell a story. This is why Digital and social channels become relevant for us.
Apart from this campaign, what other innovative marketing strategies does MediBuddy utilize to reach the masses and increase its revenue?
We operate in a need-based category. As a brand we can't create the need for healthcare but what we can most certainly do is shift the existing need in a particular sector of healthcare to online in a way that also benefits the customer. This will include needs such as doctor consulting, labs, medicine delivery or surgery care. We can either make it more convenient, or more accessible, or more affordable for the user, and also assure him or her of the quality of care or assistance we provide. The theme of our brand campaigns, therefore, has to be built around all the occasions where a consumer is present today or wherever he has a need for any healthcare measures. We use all such occasions that are related to health to create awareness about the availability of an online service.
For instance, there are lots of WHO designated days that are observed to create awareness and spark people’s interest in leading a healthy lifestyle. I think most of our marketing calendar also revolves around some of those days where it's very important for us as an organization to ensure that people are focused on preventive healthcare measures. Today, everyone is focused on giving something to a consumer after the event has happened, such as medicines, but we are also very keen on owning the communication for preventive healthcare. We, as a brand, are responsible and are also trying to own special occasions and properties like Diwali which consumers can use to give gifts of good health to friends and family members. While we are a healthcare brand, we also want to ensure that we remind consumers to be healthy so that serious health conditions can be avoided even before they arise.
Instant food brand Yu, which raised Series A funds last October, has recently bagged strategic investment from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Pandya has also come on board as the brand ambassador for the start-up. Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, Yu offers instant food and ready-to-eat product offerings. Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have invested in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. Virat has also invested in One8 innerwear and a restaurant Nueva World. Actor Alia Bhatt has invested in Nykaa and StyleCracker. Her own company Ed-a-Mamma is already a Rs 150-crore kidswear brand. Actor Ranveer Singh has invested in SUGAR Cosmetics. Suniel Shetty invested in a fitness startup Aquatein.
India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem has not only attracted investments from Angels, VCs and corporate investors but also fascinated a breed of unconventional investors –cricketers and actors.
The new-age celebs don't want to be just brand ambassadors anymore. They seek their pie in the success of the company as stakeholders. As per a report on a business site, over 18 actors and 12 crickets invested in various startups in 2022 alone. Most of these celebs are on the top and still have plenty of careers ahead. None of them has disclosed the amount of investment though. While many of these startups are working in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, the remaining belong to the edtech, fintech, and drone sectors. Incidentally, most of these investment deals were forged in 2022, when angel investors and venture capitalists across the world tightened their purse strings.
Some of these stars have even launched their own startups as well. Deepika Padukone for instance, has a self-care brand- 82°E. Tiger Shroff has set up own active lifestyle brand PROWL. Priyanka Chopra too has a hair care brand Anomaly.
Smart move
Actors and cricketers have been diversifying their businesses for years. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta invested in IPL franchises, Salman Khan has a clothing range, Being Human, and Hrithik Roshan owns the fitness brand HRX.
Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor and business strategist, explains the reason behind the trend. “Celebrity-driven entrepreneurship has been picking up significantly. For many celebrities, especially sportspersons, careers tend to be short (10-12 years) and entrepreneurship gives them longer play to monetize their popularity.”
“Actors and cricketers are well advised by a phalanx of wealth managers and financial advisors. So they are getting smarter with their investment options”, says Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion.
To the start-ups, it is both some cash saved, and bragging rights too. So a win-win for all. All these celebs know that they have a finite life cycle- so cash or kind both work, he quips.
Mitisha Mehta, Co-Founder, Aquatien, adds, “Suniel Shetty’s name, his work, his ethics and his perspective on health, fitness and nutrition are known to all. When a celebrity with such strong values and vision comes on board a brand where he sees a similar ethos, the synergy turns into a powerful combination that is capable of bringing about change and evolution.”
Being a startup, his presence and support will add credibility to a brand that is still in its growing stages and is determined to reach every corner of the country, she adds.
Brands and Investors
Barter deal?
Mathias and Goyal both point out that most celebrity investments in startups are in the form of a barter deal. The sportsperson or the actor commits time and resources against equity and some cash payout.
Equity in lieu of full fees is not a new practice. Bollywood top heroes have done it for decades by taking an ‘upside’ in their movies. With the current crop equity in start-ups is equivalent to ‘upside’, Goyal said.
Win-Win
Such partnerships help both the startups as well as the celebrities, experts say.
Samit Sinha, Founder and MD of Alchemist Brand Consulting, says, “The former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers. The celebrity adds a bit of glamour to the brand and makes it more conspicuous. It can sometimes also help inspire both investor and consumer confidence in the brand.”
Stars bring much more to the table than just cash for many ambitious entrepreneurs, says Mathias. He noted, “For startups, a celebrity endorsement provides a huge benefit – starting with star power that gets their business & brand noticeability amongst consumers, employees, associates and investors.”
Brand expert Aviral Jain, MD, Valuation Advisory Services at Kroll, explains, “If a startup is facing a challenge in raising funds through conventional channels, an investment from a celebrity can bring in more than just dry powder - it also comes with glam and shine.”
Overall, having a celebrity investor is a powerful marketing tool for a brand, which helps increase visibility, build credibility, and enhance the brand's reputation in a short period of time. The celebrity may also become the face of the investee company’s product, creating a unique strategic relationship contributing to accelerated commercialization, Jain added.
Despite the glam Q of celebs and investment, there is no guarantee that the venture would succeed. Several cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag launched their own restaurant chains, most of them shut down over the years.
Impact on Celebs’ brand value
Do such partnerships add to the brand values of celebrities? Experts have a mixed reaction.
According to Mathias, celebrities association with a business enhances their brand value as their association as an investor gets picked up by the business media besides the lifestyle media. Also, they feature in the brands’ communication and a big part of a celebrity's persona is the media exposure over and above their salience in their core field – be it acting or sports.
“Brand associations are also a form of cultural expression and a private-equity portfolio is a welcome addition to their overall financial assets. Investment associations also help them financially as a monetary hedge post their active careers. Yesteryear superstars like Kapil Dev, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit still have a clutch of brand endorsements monetizing their immense star status that keep their cash registers ticking,” Mathias says.
Samit Sinha feels it does not help celebrities increase their own brand value as that comes almost exclusively from their proficiency and fame in their respective domains, be it cricket or entertainment.
Senco Gold & Diamonds has today announced the appointment of renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador. The actress will be promoting Senco Gold’s bridal jewellery collection.
As part of the summer wedding jewellery campaign, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new music video titled ‘Lilabali’ starring Ishaa Saha. The music video showcases the beauty of the modern bride adorned in Senco Gold's new bridal jewellery collection during various wedding rituals and events, including haldi ceremony, mehendi rasam, the joyful sangeet, the wedding itself, and the grand reception. The video features an old traditional Bengali folk song with a refreshing modern twist of Hindi hip-hop and rap, accompanying the beautiful moments of a traditional Bengali wedding.
Actress Ishaa Saha, who gained prominence for her roles in the movies ‘Projapoti Biskut’ and ‘Sweater,’ has been appointed as the fourth regional brand ambassador by Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand has earlier roped various prominent actresses to promote its products in different parts of the country, including Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarkar for the Everlite collection in the East, Assamese actress Sunita Kaushik for the North-East, and Bengali acress Ditipriya Roy for the Gossip Collection. Jaya Ahsan, a leading Bangladeshi actress, also endorses Senco Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery collection, while Bollywood actress Kiara Advani promotes the brand nationally. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly promotes the brand's men's jewellery collection called "AHAM," and sports-star Dutee Chand endorses the brand's Everlite and Pride collections.
Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "We are delighted to have leading Bengali Actress, Ishaa Saha as our brand ambassador for our bridal jewellery . Her appearance beautifully portrays the elegance of Bengali brides. We are confident that our valued customers will love and connect with the new 'Lilabali' campaign video due to Ishaa's graceful presence in bridal attire besides its catchy tune on fusion of Bengali folk song with foot-tapping beats, and memorable vocals. The music video reflects how Senco Gold offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in its wedding jewellery, just as every Bengali wedding is a mix of both traditional and new-age elements.”
Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, ‘As part of our ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, we are absolutely happy and excited to have renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as our regional brand ambassador, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of our brand in east and north-eastern region of the country.”
Actress Ishaa Saha said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengali Wedding beautifully. ”
Regarding the campaign music video, Director and Cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh said, "The experience of exploring the beauty and richness of Bengali wedding traditions through music was truly fulfilling for us.”
