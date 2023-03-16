Jio Cinema showcases IPL interactive features in new campaign
The TVC has cricketers MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav in their real-life roles
Jio Cinema has come up with a fun-filled and quirky campaign to showcase its IPL free streaming offer.
The TVC highlights the digital platform's advantage over TV viewing.
The campaign has cricketers MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav in their real-life roles promoting Jio Cinema's interactive and hi-tech features .
The humour quotient is kept high through a banter led by actor Shweta Tripathi.
Dekho kya keh rahe hain Mahi aur Surya, it's time to upgrade to JioCinema!— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 16, 2023
Catch all the action of #TATAIPL in 4K resolution & multi-cam feature on JioCinema. Available for FREE in 12 languages across all telecom operators. #TATAIPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema @msdhoni @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/zfwDXZKM0v
Viacom18 names MS Dhoni as brand ambassador
The cricketer to amplify network’s digital proposition, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 1:46 PM | 2 min read
Viacom18 has announced cricketer MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador. Dhoni will amplify the network’s vision for making live sports viewing synonymous with digital, the company said.
“Dhoni, one of the most revered players in world cricket, will work with Viacom18 to make digital the preferred platform for fans to watch their favourite sport. The Chennai Super Kings icon will participate in several network initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and his social media accounts. Fondly known as ‘Thala’, he will feature in JioCinema’s upcoming TATA IPL campaign,” the network shared.
“I truly believe that watching sports is best enjoyed when you can catch your favourite action on-the-go or from the comfort of your own home but with interactivity, choice and personalisation, something that only a digital platform can offer,” said MS Dhoni. “JioCinema is taking the proposition to a whole new level by engaging with fans in ways one could never think of. I can’t wait to be part of this paradigm shift and what is the future of sports viewing.”
“MS Dhoni’s leadership and game-changing abilities are well-documented, but his humble and grounded personality resonates with the digital natives, who value authenticity and transparency,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Dhoni has set unparalleled benchmarks and evolved rapidly, which aligns with our vision and proposition on how sports viewing is best experienced on digital.”
“The peaks MS Dhoni continues to scale come through his innate ability to adapt and innovate, and that makes him a perfect fit for Viacom18’s ground-breaking digital-first offerings,” said MS Dhoni’s Manager (Midas Deals), Swaminathan Sankar. “Dhoni’s pan-India appeal will fortify the network’s ambition to reach out to every possible cricket fan and sports viewer.”
Investing in WPL team was always on top of our agenda: Prathamesh Mishra, RCB
In an exclusive interview with e4m, RCB chairman Mishra, who is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Diageo India, shared his objectives behind buying the women's IPL team
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 6, 2023 9:13 AM | 4 min read
“Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold!” Prathamesh Mishra, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chairman, posted on Twitter soon after winning the Women's Premier League Team in January this year.
After all, having two IPL teams in hand, both men and women, is no less feat although it came with huge investments of Rs 901 crore to be precise for the women's team.
Apart from the larger goal of empowering women, what was the goal behind buying a WPL team? Mishra says there's more to gender inclusivity than just the tag.
“Gender inclusivity is not just a statement, but there is a value attached to it. Inclusivity and diversity is at the core of Diageo India. Our workforce represents true society. For instance, in my sales team, women constitute 23 percent. Hence, when the WPL opportunity came, we decided to go for it. Not going after this opportunity (WPL) didn't make sense.”
"Diageo wants to be part of India’s growth story and seeks to inspire everyone so that all can come and play”, Mishra says, adding, “It is our responsibility to contribute to the nation's progress. Investing in the women’s team has always been on top of our agenda. We have invested Rs 901 Crores to get this team because this mission is really important for this country.”
We believe India will move if we convert sports & fitness from hobby to lifestyle and we are committed to this agenda, says Mishra who feels that nations can grow if there is gender parity.
What is RCB's larger game plan with the women's team now? Diageo India executive holds his cards close.
“We have just got the team, we are putting a plan in motion. Everything is moving so fast, the WPL has begun, soon after the men's IPL will start. We have the roadmap, we can drive a larger purpose. Give us some time,” Mishra says diplomatically.
We are going to make a new set of icons. Same properties, 12 in total, will be in place for women IPL.
The men’s IPL, glamorized by celebrity owners and top cricket players, has changed many aspects of the game’s concepts worldwide, making the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the world’s richest cricket body.
Perhaps that's why the board earned nearly Rs 4,600 crore from the maiden auction of the WPL team despite economic constraints. Royal Challengers Bangalore made a successful bid of reportedly ₹901 crore, slightly lesser than Mumbai Indians' who got the women's team at the estimated cost of Rs 912 crore.
At such whopping costs, how many years would it take for the teams to get a return of investments? Mishra says that it's all about making a good start and making a place at the league's first.
“This league will be successful if everyone comes together. If the men's league took 10 years to reach this position, can the women’s counterpart reach there in five years? This is our strategy,” he remarks with a twinkle in his eye.
We are confident that the WPL will go a long way not just in boosting women's cricket in India but also mark a journey in equal participation of women in society at large,” Mishra says, though he refuses to share any numbers.
“We can’t talk about numbers as we are a listed company. Shareholders need to be told first about the WPL team and the numbers involved in it. Wait till March 31,” he says politely.
Global Lifestyle Brand
In terms of extended lifestyle proposition, RCB already owns a wide range of businesses like Bar & Cafe, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (athleisure), fitness app Hustle that is a subscription-based live and on-demand fitness solution product, plant-based meat brand ‘RCB Uncut’, mocktail premixes ‘Dash of RCB’, Metaverse and NFT.
What is in the pipeline for this global lifestyle brand now? “Everything will be disclosed soon. Just wait,” Mishra laughs.
Social Media Engagement
At the core of RCB’s brand-building lies its enormous fan-following and social media engagement that can give other IPL teams a run for their money.
In 2022, the Bengaluru-based franchise was the only non-football team to feature in the global top 5 rankings of the highest social media engagement compiled by D&F, Mishra shares with pride.
While the list was topped by Real Madrid with 2.0 billion interactions, followed by FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with 1.7 billion, 1.4 billion, and 1.0 billion engagements on social media, respectively, RCB was 5th with 924 million interactions.
“It is set to grow further. We are creating a robust social media strategy for WPL as well,” says Mishra.
Disney Star to attract more mass brands by putting IPL on FTA channel
The broadcaster will be telecasting 12 IPL matches on its channel Star Utsav, which is available on Free Dish
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 6, 2023 8:51 AM | 3 min read
In yet another move to target mass brands, this year Disney Star will be telecasting 12 of the matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies, for the first time since buying the TV rights of the Indian Premier League five years ago.
e4m exclusively flashed the story on March 4.
This is the first time IPL will be aired on Free Dish and the move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
Sources at Star claim that the move aims to give an unserved audience cohort the opportunity to sample the quality content proposition that Star Sports presently makes available only to its Pay TV subscribers. “As income and aspiration levels grow among FTA viewers, Disney Star expects that many of them, based on their viewing experience of this content, will transition to Pay TV, helping this universe grow further from its current base of 168 million connections (BARC Data),” said an official.
However, industry sources add that this could also be Disney Star’s strategy to counter Viacom18 Sports’ move to streaming the tournament for free on Jio. Experts also see this as a strategy to increase their viewership numbers to attract brands catering to mass audiences.
“This will help them attract FMCG brands, which cater to audiences in tier two and three markets. However, the move will not make any difference to high-end or even mid-segment brands as the population that subscribes to FTA channels may not be big spenders,” said a media planner.
For the first time in the history of IPL, media rights have been sold to two different networks and both sides are leaving no stone unturned to attract advertisers and maximise the revenue.
“This year, Disney Star is taking a number of steps to grow its ad revenue and expanding the advertiser base by targeting both corporate and small & medium business (SMB) advertisers. Early last month they also announced selling their regional feed separately to small local advertisers. This is something they had not done before,” said another planner.
Earlier in January, Sports18 announced that it would stream IPL for free in 11 regional languages. The matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
Reacting to the same, Karan Taurani of Elara Capital claimed that the move is primarily on the back of viewership growth pressure that Star may have anticipated due to IPL being available free on Jio Cinema and due to a general decline in the Pay TV household base. “This is a good strategy by Star as it may keep the Pay TV household number intact, and more than compensate for the losses made by reduction in Pay TV households (annual loss of 3%, which is 5 million households), as against the addition of 35-40 million FTA households. This, in turn, will provide a competitive edge for Star vs Jio Cinema, and make total viewership reach possible towards 500 million, putting it on par with what Jio Cinema has been providing marketers,” he added.
Disney Star to telecast 12 IPL matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies
This is the first time that IPL will be aired on Free Dish
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 4, 2023 5:42 PM | 2 min read
For the first time since buying the TV rights of the Indian Premier League five years ago, Disney Star this year will be telecasting 12 of the matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies, e4m has learnt exclusively. This is the first time that IPL will be aired on Free Dish. The move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
When contacted, Disney Star confirmed the news, saying, “This year, for the first time, Star Sports will take 12 IPL games on FTA via its Star Utsav Movies channel.”
Explaining the idea behind the decision, a senior executive of the network said, “In taking select IPL games to FTA, we aim to give an unserved audience cohort the opportunity to sample the top-quality content proposition that Star Sports presently makes available only to its Pay TV subscribers. As income and aspiration levels grow among these FTA viewers, Disney Star expects that many of them, based on their viewing experience of this content, will transition to Pay TV, helping this universe grow further from its current base of 168 million connections (BARC Data).”
However industry sources add that this could also be Disney Star’s strategy to counter Viacom 18 Sports’ move to stream the tournament for free on Jio. For the first time in the history of IPL, the media rights have been sold to two different networks, and both the sides are leaving no stone unturned to attract advertisers and maximise the revenue.
Earlier in January, Sports18 announced that it will stream IPL for free in 11 regional languages. The matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
'Fast, fierce and full of fire!': WPL mascot 'Shakti' unveiled
BCCI has also introduced the anthem for WPL 2023 'Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled its mascot 'Shakti the Tiger' for the upcoming Women's Premier League.Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, shared the mascot on Twitter.
"Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai ! Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti !" wrote Shah in a Tweet.
Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai !— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 2, 2023
Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti ! @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20 @viacom18#WPL2023 #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/oZcKm7aGwq
The mascot is a tiger named after the Sanskrit term for feminine primordial cosmic energy. It is another name for "Devi" or goddess, the feminine consort of the masculine "Shiva." Shakti is dressed in blue cricketing gear, complete with a helmet.
She's introduced in a short video along with the official anthem for the tournament "Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai."
Women's Premier League 2023 is the inaugural edition of the women's cricketing tournament. The Tata Group is sponsoring the WPL for a period of 5 seasons up to 2027.
The Tata WPL is scheduled for between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Women's Premier League: Dream11, CEAT & Amul come on board as partners
Dream11 is the official fantasy partner, CEAT strategic timeout partner and Amul, the beverage partner
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
BCCI has roped in three partners for the Women's Premier League (WPL) as per media reports.
While Dream11 will be the official fantasy partner, CEAT will be the official strategic timeout partner and Amul the official beverage partner.
Tata Capital has already come on board as the title sponsor of WPL.
The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Tata Group gets title rights for Women’s Premier League
The group will retain the rights till 2027
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:20 AM | 1 min read
The Tata Group has bagged the title rights of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League. The group will retain the rights till 2027, say reports. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the news through a tweet: “I am delighted to announce the Tata Group as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level.”
BCCI released the tenders for the title rights in January this year. February 11 was the last date of submission of the proposals.
Tata Group replaced Vivo last year to become the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League.
The WPL will kickstart on March 4 in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. Five teams worth Rs 4670 cr has been sold by the BCCI.
