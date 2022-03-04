PaperBoat ropes in The Script Room as creative partners

The Script Room will collaborate and co-create the brand’s communication initiatives and drive its growth

Packaged beverage brand PaperBoat has named The Script Room as their creative agency. The mandate comes with creative duties round the year.

As part of their responsibilities, The Script Room will collaborate, co-create the brand’s communication initiatives and drive the brand’s growth through interesting, engaging work across the master-brand PaperBoat & the new sub-brand PaperBoat Swing.

Speaking about the partnership, Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy), Co-Founder, The Script Room, said,

“PaperBoat has been a brand that is very close to our hearts. It is not like a client or a job but

something much more personal. It’s also the way Neeraj and Team make you feel like it’s your own baby. As warm as the brand itself. So glad to hop again on this little boat and be back on the journey.”

Addressing the partnership, Neeraj Kakkar, Co-founder and CEO of Hector Beverages (the parent company to Paper Boat), said, “The Script Room is made of a bunch of very talented folks. Paper Boat has always been a brand synonymous for innocence and optimism and The Script Room has helped us translate this on camera with great finesse. Our upcoming film for Paper Boat Swing Juices is a gem of an example for this.”

