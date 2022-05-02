Ozone's new campaign ‘Hum sab sambhal lenge’ shows what a real Indian kitchen looks like

Ozone, in partnership with Dentsu Impact, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Hum Sab Sambhal Lenge’. While most German kitchen hardware brands want us to dream of kitchens like five-star lobbies, through this campaign, Ozone takes a more pragmatic and honest look at what a real Indian kitchen is.

Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Impact, a dentsuMB Company and the creative agency from the house of dentsu Creative India, the series of five quirky and honest films are individual stories of people in the kitchen in a microformat. They remind us of how our kitchens are a different ball game altogether from the dreamy advertisements we are fed. The films beautifully capture these slices of life, emphasising that the brand understands the consumer efficiently. They showcase kitchens witnessing pots and pans flying in moments of passion and where the in-house brat pulls out the drawer to play the harmonium. With this, the brand underlines the stringent testing that the products undergo, which gives it the confidence to promise that no matter what happens, ‘Hum Sab Sambhaal Lenge’. For the record, the campaign has garnered huge success with not just Ozone’s TG but also with everyone else who can relate to the Indian kitchen.

It is pertinent to note here that the kitchen hardware market in India is fragmented with many local players but with only a handful enjoying the recall of the big players. However, the European-origin brands tend to focus more on aesthetics than on addressing what real kitchen conditions need. Here, Ozone saw a great opportunity to position its durable and world-class products that offer unmatched value. Value to a segment that is continuously growing and on the lookout for the kind of quality and assurance that otherwise is typically associated with foreign brands.

