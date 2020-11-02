JOHNSON’S Baby unveils new TVC conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group

JOHNSON’S Baby has always strived to offer the best baby care products for mums across the world. Continuing the momentum, the iconic baby care brand recently launched the new Cottontouch in India.

The TVC highlights a mum’s commitment to providing the softest touch to her baby with the gentlest products. It has captured the uniqueness of the latest Cottontouch® and shared the messaging of softness one has never experienced before. The TVC has been released pan India in 10 languages.

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group, the TVC is a cluster of sequences where a mum bonds with her baby by using the new Cottontouch range. She is seen embracing and experiencing the softness of Cottontouch® and is filled with a sense of wonderment of how soft her baby’s touch is. The TVC successfully communicates the product’s innovative ingredient that is natural cotton, its attributes like designed for zero irritation and promises to provide softness one has never experienced before.

Speaking about the launch, Manoj Gadgil, Vice President Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer India said: “Johnson’s has been at the forefront of providing the best baby care options through years. This campaign highlights the new range of Johnson’s Cottontouch® that promises mums products that will offer softness they have never experienced before. The new Cottontouch® is an innovative range of products that has cotton as the key ingredient and through this TVC we emphasise our commitment towards baby care through science and research. We brought this new range with a lot of love even during these unprecedented times only to enhance the mother-child bond with the softest touch.”

Commenting on the TVC, Rahul Mathew, National Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group, said, “For Johnson’s, we don’t just launch products, we evolve the mother-baby bond and their relationship with us as a brand. And touch is an essential part of this bond and relationship. And that’s what we’ve brought alive in the work.”