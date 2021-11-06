itel brings the essence of ‘Better life for all’ through its festive campaign

Smartphone brand itel recently released its new festive film- ‘itel ke saath tyohaar sahi hai’ to celebrate the spirit of itel customers. Since its inception in 2016, itel has touched the lives of around 8 crore families bringing joy in their lives with its latest and technologically advanced products, at an affordable price point.

The film launched ahead of Diwali is showcasing how itel’s range of products starting from its latest TV and Soundbar to Smartphone and Smart Gadgets have empowered and made life better and colorful for its consumers. The film exuberates a festive flavor and showcases a range of products promoting the feeling of togetherness and bridging gaps.

The film starts with the close group of people watching a cricket match together on itel TV and, then it moves on to a cab driver who is working passionately on a festive eve using itel mobile while being connected with his family. Then the film slides to a relaxed shopkeeper happily juggling between orders and attending customers at the shop using itel air buds. The film concludes with a sweet story of a father gifting itel smartphone to his daughter to study online and explore the world. The film shows how itel has touched every life with some of its wonderful offerings.

The film is conceptualized and co-directed by Alok Pal, Creative Head (Films) at CNVRS8 Integrated Private Limited. Directed by director duo Hitesh Dhingra and Alok Pal, the film carries a positive bright tone with subdued undertones unlike regular festive films. This film truly connects with the TG and have been kept as real as possible to make it more relatable to the audiences with slight vernacular and visual suggestions.

