BJP spent over Rs 400 crore on advertising in 2019-20: Reports

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent over Rs 400 crore as part of its election expenditure and general propaganda in 2019-20, according to media reports. The Lok Sabha elections were held in 2019.



The ruling party has declared an income of over Rs 3,623 crore in 2019-20, according to the party’s audited annual accounts for 2019-20 put in public domain by the Election Commission.



The party earned Rs 2,555 crore from electoral bonds.



Its expenditures stood at Rs 1651 crore. Its total expenditure on election and general propaganda in 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,352.92 crore.

These details were submitted to the EC on July 22 this year, and the document was put out in public domain by the poll panel this week.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)