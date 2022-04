Subhayu Mishra joins Citi India as MD-Group Public Affairs, India & South Asia

Prior to this, Mishra was with Standard Chartered Bank as MD & Country Head–Corporate Affairs

Subhayu Mishra has joined Citi India as Managing Director- Group Public Affairs, India & South Asia. Mishra was previously associated with Standard Chartered Bank as its MD & Country Head – Corporate Affairs.

Mishra is an experienced communications professional and his specialities lies in Brand Marketing, Marketing Communication, Internal Communication & Culture, PR Strategy, Crisis Management and Corporate Sustainability.

Throughout his career, Mishra has contributed to organisations like Barclays, TATA AIG Life Insurance Company, Chlorophyll Brand & Communications Consultancy, Financial Technologies (India) Limited, and Stockholding Corporation of India.

