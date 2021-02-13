Marketers need to create a ‘warm’ image for their brands: Kartik Singhal

Recent times have gone through a rollercoaster ride of changes in the social and communications fabric, with the pandemic being one of the key initiators of change. Speaking on ‘Evolution of marketing & communication channels during the Covid times’, a keynote session was presented by Kartik Singhal, Founder, 02 Cure at the 11th edition of IPRCCC 2020.

Singhal commenced his session by stressing on the changing consumer sentiments, more so during the ongoing global pandemic. He said, “Consumer behaviour patterns have been evolving ever since, which become catalysts for brands’ innovations.” He also mentioned about pandemic affecting industries, sparing none and how different industries focused on survival rather than growth.

Moving forward with the session, Singhal enlightened the audience on the strategies that industries must adapt to survive and sustain in the current scenario. According to him, company should adapt to the following 5 strategies mentioned below:

Anticipating consumer needs and co-relating them with usage and wants of consumers.

Optimum use of technology and data- Gathering the right data, putting it together in the right way for personalized brand benefit is crucial these days.

Presence in the digital world- Irrespective of the industry, being digital present is not only the need but also the want of the times.

Bring the image of a ‘warm’ brand- Brands should address the immediate needs of consumers, be there for them to remain relevant in the minds of the consumers.

Aligning with government strategies- This is most crucial for Indian brands to align their strategies with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” strategy of the government to help in stabilizing the Indian economy and influx of in-house assets for the country.

Singhal concluded his session by advising brands to look for more sustainable alternatives in the marketing and communications interventions and educating consumers for growth and sustenance in the coming future.

