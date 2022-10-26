‘A good communications leader must have traits like mentorship & resilience’

"I am always motivated by communications professionals in the public relations sector; how we strive to be better, how we aim to assist individuals and customers in their progress, and how we as individuals add value to people and the brands we work with,” said Lisa Welsh, Managing Director, METIA, Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Welsh was speaking at the third edition of the exchange4media PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2022.

Welsh, who has worked in the communications industry for over 20 years, spends a lot of time mentoring her employees and clients. According to her, as a coach, she assists people in reaching their greatest potential in a creative and thought-provoking manner.

Welsh shared that she has noticed a difference in the queries she receives from men and women over the years. "Over the years, with the women that I've worked with, the topics of discussion is how I have overcome my imposter syndrome? How do I introduce myself as a female leader? What's interesting is that I'm not addressing these topics with males."

Welsh also shared with the audience some vital insights she's gained over the years as a PR leader and coach to her team.

“As a coach when I am speaking to my PR team or PR clients, I view my role as that of a bridge between where people are now and where they want to go. And what I love the most about working with people and guiding them specifically in our industry is that women really win.”

She further added that competence isn't about having the absence of fear. “But I think competence is about being brave enough to challenge those limiting beliefs that we have in ourselves. It's important for us to learn as leaders that failures are incidents, it's a one-off thing. It's something that happens to you, it's not who we are.”

Speaking about her thoughts on women in leadership roles, she shared, “My belief is an investment in a professional woman or executive woman is really an investment in a successful business.”

Welsh shared six things that are needed to be a successful leader in communications. “One is mentorship. Who are the people that we learn from? Who are the people that have guided us in our journey to ask those powerful questions? Second is resilience. How will we stay strong during these really challenging times? Three is being present. How are we showing up each and every day? Are we bringing ourselves to the table? Fourth is how are we having a point of view? Do we have a point of view on the things that really matter to us, clients, and team? Fifth is being bold and taking risks and sixth is difficult conversations.”

She further added that women are doing their part. “But it's now time to have more influence in the decisions and really be part of that discussion.”

She concluded by saying that we should encourage ourselves by asking four questions that are really important as leaders in the PR industry. “One: What is it to be my authentic self? Two: How do I bring my authentic self to the table? Three: How can I show the value that I bring? And finally, my favourite question: How can I truly own my brilliance.”

