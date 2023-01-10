YRF Talent names Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives
He will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films
YRF Talent has appointed Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives.
In this role, Punit will lead creation, development and execution of projects in collaboration with various platforms and partners.
He has over 16 years of leadership experience across OTT, Digital, Television and Radio. Punit was also the Executive Director of CNX, the in-house agency at the Condé Nast group. He will report to Akshaye Widhani, - Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.
Innocean India appoints Santosh Kumar as COO
Prior to the appointment, Kumar was based in Singapore and ran his own consulting company
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 8:58 AM | 2 min read
Innocean India, part of INNOCEAN Global Network, today announced the appointment of Santosh Kumar as its Chief Operating Officer. With Santosh's extensive experience in helping traditional advertising agencies and brands become digital-first organizations, he brings to the company a wide range of capabilities beyond advertising. He had a unique blend of corporate and start-up experience that not only helped in devising growth strategies and effectively managing businesses at scale but also in executing with precision and innovation
As a seasoned, resourceful, and innovative agency business leader and digital transformation specialist, Santosh has a successful track record of over 18 years of delivering at the intersection of consumer, media, and brands enabled by creativity, data, and technology.
He has a track record of success in large corporates as well as entrepreneurship, having previously founded successful start-ups like Mangodata and Webitude. He was also instrumental in driving the digital transformation of HT media and establishing Zenith Optimedia's digital division. With a wealth of experience working in domestic and international markets, including Singapore, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, he has worked with over 100 top brands such as Indigo Airlines, Pepsi, HT, HP, and Nestle to name a few.
Before joining Innocean India, Santosh Kumar was based in Singapore and ran his own consulting company that helped traditional advertising agencies and brands transform into digital-first organizations by building digital capabilities and centers of excellence to meet current and future needs in South East Asia and India markets.
Commenting on the appointment, Hak-No Yun, Managing Director, Innocean India said, “We are delighted to welcome Santosh at a critical juncture in our operations. Besides bringing a wealth of experience in all aspects of the digital marketing business, Santosh also possesses demonstrated leadership abilities, which are vital assets for a company like Innocean that is rapidly evolving to provide holistic brand and consumer experiences, not just advertising. We are confident Santosh’s in-depth knowledge and experience will prove invaluable as we progress towards becoming one of India’s leading integrated marketing agencies.”
“I am thrilled to join Innocean at this exciting time of transformation and help guide the agency towards becoming a modern, forward-thinking company that delivers comprehensive brand experiences. With digital, data, and creativity at the core of our operations, I will put my best efforts to position Innocean as one of India's top advertising and communication agencies by building world-class digital and integrated marketing capabilities," said Santosh Kumar.
Havas Media Group India appoints Sonali Bagal as Director - Marketing & Communications
Bagal will report to CEO Mohit Joshi and CMO Pritha Dasgupta
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 9:01 AM | 3 min read
Havas Media Group India, the media expertise arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Sonali Bagal as Director - Marketing & Communications.
Reporting to Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Media Group India and Pritha Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Havas Group India, Bagal will head the marketing and communications function of the specialised divisions under the wider Havas Media Group India umbrella, including Havas Media, Havas Sports and Entertainment, Havas Content, Havas Market, Havas Programmatic Hub, Analytics among others. She will be based out of Gurgaon.
With over 13 years of experience, Bagal has worked with brands such as General Motors, Deloitte, KPMG, ISB Hyderabad, Pearson India, and Cambridge International Examination. Moving from her 7-year long tenure at Mediabrands India where she was part of the network’s PR and communications function.
Talking about the new appointment, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Havas Media Group India has grown exponentially over the last couple of years, and we intend to keep our momentum going with aggressive plans in place to support our Meaningful Media journey. 2022 was a fantastic year for us. The new business growth, our innovative and future-forward media solutions has made us a ‘Dominant’ agency in RECMA. 2023 looks even more promising in terms of our ability to navigate new challenges and seize new opportunities. And having someone with Sonali's track record join us as we take Havas Media Group India to the next level demonstrates how we are evolving to become even more future-ready, ensuring that our marketing strategies and growth plans work in tandem.”
Pritha Dasgupta, CMO, Havas Group India, said, “Havas Group India’s growth journey from 2019 has seen unprecedented momentum across all its constituent agencies and divisions. As the network continues to grow and diversify its portfolio of offerings, we have ensured that the people we bring into the fold share the vision and mission of the network. With her experience and varied knowledge of the advertising world, Sonali is a rising marketing and communications star. In her capable hands, I am sure that the legacy, conversations, and strategies that Havas Media Group India, and by proxy, Havas Group India, is building will become even more pronounced and value-led in the days to come.”
Talking about her new role, Bagal said, “The media landscape is dynamic and ever-changing, and I am thrilled to be joining Havas Media Group's India operations as they make big waves both globally and locally. I'm excited to be working with a network that has such a distinct, innovative, and agile ecosystem and is constantly redefining what a Meaningful Media experience can be. As brands continue to evolve, adapt, and keep up with innovations across various disciplines, I look forward to both growing as a marketing and communications professional and making a positive and meaningful contribution to the network's continued growth potential.”
Tejashree Karkera joins as GroupM’s Group Head- Digital Strategy & Planning
Karkera comes from Kotak Securities where she was Product Marketing Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 7:52 PM | 1 min read
Tejashree Karkera has been appointed Group Head- Digital Strategy & Planning at GroupM.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Karkera took up the position in November last year. Karkera has come to GroupM from Kotak Securities where she was Product Marketing
Manager. She had joined Kotak Securities in July 2021 as Digital Marketing Manager.
Prior to Kotak Securities, Karkera was with iProspect, Alchemy Group, and Media.net.
She is an alumnus of Welingkar Institute of Management.
Sunil Nair moves on from Firework
His LinkedIn profile says that he stepped down in December 2022 and now functions as Mentor and Advisor for the Singapore-based Uplify
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 12:45 PM | 1 min read
Sunil Nair, who was the APAC MD of Silicon valley-base company Firework, has moved on. His LinkedIn profile says that he stepped down in December 2022 and now functions as Mentor and Advisor for the Singapore-based Uplify.
Nair was appointed by Firework for its India operations in 2019. He was then elevated as MD for the company's APAC operations in July 2022.
Prior to this, Nair had a successful stint at Alt Balaji as COO for over four years, where he was responsible for building the pure-play original video content platform and creating a subscription-led business and bringing real-world innovations to the OTT space in India.
Nair has been credited with setting up India's first online video distribution platform Nautanki.tv, which was acquired by Hungama in 2010. . In his previous stints, he has held leadership positions with One Channel Media, Reliance Jio, Star India Pvt Ltd, amongst others. Nair continues to be active in the start-up circle as an advisor and mentor. With a Master’s Degree in Management Sciences from the University of Pune, Sunil is a certified systems analyst from National Computing Centre, UK.
Noise gets Rahul Bhojraj as Head of Creative Content
He joins from Wunderman Thompson South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 12:05 PM | 2 min read
Tech brand Noise has announced the appointment of Rahul Bhojraj as its Head of Creative Content as a step towards bolstering the leadership team to ensure overall growth of the organization. Noise has been keen on expanding its leadership team with an endeavor to expand aggressively across functions. This appointment is in tandem with the brand’s aim to strengthen their overall strategy to ensure profitable growth and affix its position as a leader in the industry.
Rahul will be responsible for supervising and overseeing Noise’s overall creative process, ensuring cohesion throughout. He will be working closely with the team to make creative decisions that are in line with the brand’s ethos and language.
Commenting on the new appointment, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “We are growing exponentially every day and so is our organization. To keep the momentum going, I am delighted to welcome Rahul to our diverse team at Noise as we move towards strengthening the brand. We are certain that his expertise will be a valuable asset to our team and ensure profitable growth at Noise in the near future.”
Sharing his views on his new role, Rahul Bhojraj, Head of Creative Content at Noise said, “I am thrilled to join Noise. The brand’s position as a market leader in the smart wearable industry is commendable. I look forward to further bolstering the brand’s expansion plans and building on new vectors of growth.”
Rahul joins Noise from Wunderman Thompson South Asia after working as the AVP & Senior Creative Director, and was associated with the agency for over 8 years. An experienced Creative Director with a history of working in the marketing and advertising industry, Rahul is an arts and design professional who is an alumnus of Rachana Sansad College of Applied arts and Crafts, Mumbai. In a career spanning close to 16 years, Rahul has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Publicis Ambience and most recently at Wunderman Thompson ( formerly known as J Walter Thompson Company )
QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to strengthen national sales team
Both will continue to report to CEO Simran Hoon
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 11:28 AM | 2 min read
QYOU Media India has announced that it will be promoting its key sales personnel, Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar, to national-level roles to further strengthen its sales team.
The company has made Pankaj Rai, responsible for the monetisation of the network's flagship Hindi channel, The Q, as well as the network's gaming business, following the acquisition of Maxamtech Digital Ventures by QYOU Media India. He will continue working in New Delhi for his new position and help propel integrated sales for QYOU Media India's verticals as Branch Head for North and East.
Ashish Kotekar will serve as the National Sales Head for the Connected TV (CTV) business, which includes channels including The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and Q GameX, as well as forthcoming new launches in the broadcast and digital spaces. In addition to his role as Branch Head for West and South based in Mumbai, he will oversee integrated sales for QYOU Media India's verticals (Linear TV, Connected TV (CTV), and gaming) in his regions.
Both Ashish and Pankaj will continue to report to the CEO of QYOU Media India, Simran Hoon.
Speaking on the elevations, Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media India, stated, "Pankaj and Ashish have been integral in garnering top-dollar revenue for the business in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment."
In the past 18 months, The Q has established itself as a leading FTA channel with 80 advertisers onboarded, an incredible achievement for a new media brand.
QYOU Media India is now uniquely positioned as one of the sole companies to provide advertisers with integrated solutions across Linear TV, Connected TV (CTV), and Gaming, the company could not be more confident about the new opportunities that lie ahead for the organisation.
Sapna Arora named Chief Client Officer of Dentsu India
She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO of APAC
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 11:13 AM | 3 min read
Dentsu India further bolsters its leadership team with the appointment of Sapna Arora as Chief Client Officer (CCO).
In this role, Sapna will continue to enhance integrated solutions for existing and prospective clients and drive growth for the network. She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across Creative, Media and CX.
Following dentsu’s global vision, Sapna will further help foster a contemporary business growth culture in India by cross-selling innovative solutions, transforming dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’. This pivotal appointment demonstrates the network's commitment to assisting clients in achieving optimal business results in a rapidly evolving environment via radical collaboration, purposeful creativity, mindful technology, and creative innovation.
Sapna brings 22 years of global growth and general management experience, coupled with expertise in developing consumer tech businesses and digital products. She has worked with several Fortune 500 companies over the years, including Naspers, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, etc., and has led many start-up stages of businesses in multiple geographic locations. Prior to this, Sapna was with the OLX India as CMO, PRO, Brand Head - Emerging Markets. In addition to this, she has also been a Diversity and Inclusion enabler.
Commenting on the appointment, Rob Gilby said, “We are in a very exciting phase of our evolution with a clear vision and strategy and I am delighted we continue to attract the best industry talent to join us and share their expertise. This is what makes Sapna the ideal fit for today's Indian dentsu! She brings incredible global expertise that will be invaluable in cultivating pride, employee advocacy, and a sense of collective purpose that will strengthen dentsu India's reputation among key stakeholders. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Sapna and look forward to working with her.”
Sapna Arora added, "It is an honour to be a part of a network that has produced some spellbinding work across services, redefining innovation and modern creativity in countless ways. Its collaborative, solution-led approach is exactly what brands and consumers desire. The network is known for its expertise in swiftly catering to the new unimaginable categories across spaces. All of this makes it even more exciting to be here and collaborate on a new growth story. I am looking forward to working closely with the leaders, clients, and people across services, while also cherishing the new paths ahead.”
The year 2022 has been an outstanding year for the dentsu network in India. It began with DENTSU CREATIVE India taking the world by storm when it was declared the 'Agency of The Year' at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 - the first-ever for India. We also lifted a Titanium and bagged three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, and three Silver Lions. Over the year, dentsu India has continued to focus on its growth trajectory by adding key marquee brands to its clientele such as ArcelorMittal, Croma, Hero Vida, Lenovo, Licious, LinkedIn, MakeMyTrip, Monster.com, Motorola, OLX Autos, Tata 1mg to name a few. It also grew its talent base and currently operates with a massive strength of more than 3600 passionate and dedicated employees.
