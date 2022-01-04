Sameer Pitalwalla quits Epic Games to pursue other opportunities

Prior to this, Pitalwalla was with Culture Machine Media, which he co-founded with Venkat Prasad

Sameer Pitalwalla has left Epic Games as Business Director ASEAN & India to pursue other opportunities. He joined Epic Games in September 2020 after quitting digital video company Culture Machine Media, which he co-founded with Venkat Prasad.

Sameer confirmed his exit from Epic Games to exchange4media.com.

Prior to Culture Machine, he headed the digital media business at Disney India. He also served as the Business Head - Digital Video at Times Internet, the digital arm of media conglomerate Times Group. Before Disney and Times Internet, he was Business Head - Digital Times Television Network.

Sameer started his career as a Technology Reviewer for Techtree.com following which he joined Essel Group's English daily DNA as a Web Analyst. An alumnus of Mumbai University, he also has an MA degree in Media Management from the University of Westminster.

