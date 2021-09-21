Raman Kalra joins Renew Power as Chief Digital Officer

Raman Kalra, who quit PwC India in August, has joined Renew Power as the Chief Digital Officer.

At PwC India, Kalra was Partner, PwC India - Digital Transformation and Strategy.

Announcing his decision to quit PwC India on LinkedIn, Kalra had written, “Marking an end to another exciting work chapter with PwC India. Stay tuned for #whatnext :-)”

“As I sit back & reflect upon last 4 years with PwC, I want to take a pause & express heartfelt thanks to all my friends across clients, business partners & colleagues for the support & trust in all we did together.

I had the privilege to lead our overall relationship with Google, a brand that’s so much a part of our life and is always working to make the world a better place in the most innovative ways. Special thanks & best wishes to all my friends at Google India & PwC Google team; especially the thinking sessions with Sanjay Gupta (Google India MD) who had been a dear friend & mentor for long. {dallas, Jeanette - wishing you the best for this relationship globally}

Last few years was also about evangelising & setting up new practices for the firm…to call out 3 specifically which will always remain close to my heart having built with a lot of passion..” he added.

