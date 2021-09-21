Raman Kalra joins Renew Power as Chief Digital Officer

Kalra quit PwC India in August

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 5:53 PM
Raman Kalra, who quit PwC India in August, has joined Renew Power as the Chief Digital Officer.

At PwC India, Kalra was Partner, PwC India - Digital Transformation and Strategy.

Announcing his decision to quit PwC India on LinkedIn, Kalra had written, “Marking an end to another exciting work chapter with PwC India. Stay tuned for #whatnext :-)”

“As I sit back & reflect upon last 4 years with PwC, I want to take a pause & express heartfelt thanks to all my friends across clients, business partners & colleagues for the support & trust in all we did together.

I had the privilege to lead our overall relationship with Google, a brand that’s so much a part of our life and is always working to make the world a better place in the most innovative ways. Special thanks & best wishes to all my friends at Google India & PwC Google team; especially the thinking sessions with Sanjay Gupta (Google India MD) who had been a dear friend & mentor for long. {dallas, Jeanette - wishing you the best for this relationship globally}

Last few years was also about evangelising & setting up new practices for the firm…to call out 3 specifically which will always remain close to my heart having built with a lot of passion..” he added.

raman kalra

