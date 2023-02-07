Citykart appoints Ritesh Rathi as President & COO
Rathi last served as Senior Vice President of Walmart
Citykart, a retailers focusing on family fashion retail in Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier IV towns North and East India, has appointed Ritesh Rathi as its President and COO. Ritesh joined Citykart in February 2023 and will oversee the Strategy, Retail Operations, HR, Marketing, Supply Chain Technology and overall Growth of the business.
With more than 2 decades of business experience in retail, manufacturing, banking, and financial services, Ritesh has been associated with multiple globally distinguished organizations, including Walmart India, where he last served as Senior Vice President. Ritesh joined Walmart India in 2008 and was one of the core team members responsible for setting up Walmart’s B2B vertical in India from scratch. During his 13-year stint at Walmart, Ritesh worked in various roles including operations, sales and digital transformation and has travelled multiple countries including USA, Brazil, South Africa and China to understand and gather best practices from retailers operating in those countries.
Ritesh is a Chartered Accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has also participated in various programs and courses related to Leadership, Diversity, Project Management and Analytics. He is also a mentor and advisor to multiple startups.
Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Citykart, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ritesh Rathi onboard as Citykart’s President and COO. Citykart is focused on bridging the gap we found in Tier-II and Tier-III markets in the retail segment to cater to consumers’ growing expectations. Today, Citykart has grown into one of the leaders in the segment in India, with a presence in 76 cities. Ritesh’s in-depth understanding of retail and wholesale businesses in India and international markets will enable him to steer our business towards sustainable growth in the long run. Besides, his cross-functional exposure will make him a valuable asset to the team. We look forward to working with Ritesh and driving Citykart’s growth on all fronts.”
“Firstly, I am thrilled to join Citykart, which has registered phenomenal growth in a short period. Citykart has contributed significantly towards the growth and progress of the retail segment in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. I plan on working closely with the Citykart team to build the business further through a blend of innovation, technology, and customer-centricity. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our collective goals and make Citykart a retailer of choice of its customers” added Ritesh Rathi.
Pawan Sarda moves out of Wingreens
He joined as Group CMO and Head of D2C in July last year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Pawan Sarda has stepped down as Wingreens as Group CMO and Head of D2C.
He had joined the company in July last year after moving out of Future Group.
Sarda has earlier worked with Tata Housing as Head-Marketing and Product Development.
UM appoints Sasha Savic as Global CEO
Savic will report directly to Mediabrands Global CEO Eileen Kiernan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:55 AM | 2 min read
IPG Mediabrands’ UM has appointed Sasha Savic as Global Chief Executive Officer.
Savic, an IPG alumnus, will set the vision for the agency's global growth while overseeing strategy, product, operations and management of clients, including American Express, Honda, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé and Sony, among others.
He will report directly to Mediabrands Global CEO, Eileen Kiernan.
"A tenacious and dynamic leader who cares deeply about people, clients and community, Sasha is a consummate relationship builder who has driven results for some of the world's most iconic brands," said Kiernan. "His love of the business complements our strong, values-driven global culture, and his will to win and commitment to excellence will supercharge how we show up in the marketplace and for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the IPG family."
On his appointment, Savic said: "The role of media is timeless, and I am excited to join the global leadership team at UM, the undisputed leader in unlocking the power of data to enhance the purpose and longevity of brands." "Building connections is what drives me – from strengthening community to partnering with clients to connecting consumers' needs to a brand's purpose and value. I look forward to bringing together content, data and brand meaning to create sustainable, long-term growth at UM, where I first got my media chops and fell in love with this industry."
Most recently, Savic was the Global Chief Innovation Officer at EssenceMediacom after serving as US CEO for nearly a decade.
Kinetic Green appoints Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President – 2 Wheelers
Bhatt has 21 years of expertise in the automotive sector
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 3:34 PM | 2 min read
Kinetic Green has appointed Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President for their two-wheeler business.
Bhatt is an industry veteran with 21 years of expertise in the automotive sector.
In his current role, Bhatt will be responsible for Electric Two Wheelers SBU and head the Sales, Marketing, Service, and Spares functions.
He will look after strategic planning, retail sales, business development, customer satisfaction, new market development, marketing and brand strategy, advertising and promotion, channel management, strategic finance tie-ups, team building, market intelligence, and market research, as well as sales training.
On the appointment, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO Kinetic Green said, “We are glad to have Vijay onboard, and we are optimistic that he will add more speed to our EV journey. He comes with two decades of an admirable experience in the auto industry. In this illustrious career, he has donned many hats and has great knowledge in Sales & Marketing, Channel Management, P&L Management, and Product Development in both domestic & International markets. Vijay will bring this experience to Kinetic Green to take our company to greater heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Bhatt said, “I am delighted to become a part of the Kinetic Green family. The prestigious Kinetic Green is leading the EV revolution in India, and I am proud to be a part of the journey. Together we will take the country towards a green future.”
Vivek Das joins FoxyMoron as CEO
Das was earlier Vice President at Mindshare
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:22 PM | 2 min read
Zoo Media’s flagship, full funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as its CEO. Vivek brings with him two decades of experience building digital businesses at scale.
In this role, Vivek will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.
FoxyMoron continues to lead as an independent digital agency in the Indian market focusing on providing integrated solutions to brands across content, media, data and technology. With this continued focus Vivek’s role will be to build an inclusive and world class digital team capable of delivering outcomes focused digital solutions to clients.
Prior to his current role, Vivek was a Vice President at Mindshare, the largest media agency in the WPP network. In his last role at Mindshare he was responsible for driving digital transformation across network clients. Vivek has worn both business & strategy hats leading large clusters of clients across geographical markets and marquee brands such as Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group & Apollo Tyres to name a few.
Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron remarks on the appointment, “Having known Vivek professionally for a long time we’re delighted to finally have him amongst us. While his professional credentials speak for themselves, what drove us to him was the alignment of vision and values. Our vision of building a data obsessed and customer experience focussed agency will come to the fore under his leadership. His ability to build process focused, high performing teams makes me excited for the future of FoxyMoron”
On his appointment, Vivek says, “I am thrilled to join Zoo Media & FoxyMoron at this inflection point in their journey. We’re structured to unlock exponential growth through digital transformation and the true integration of content, media, data & technology. FoxyMoron is integrated by design and we want to use this platform to elevate the impact on brands and their customers. I am excited to be leading a passionate, best in class team with high energy and the willingness to break the age-old advertising paradigm”.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as Head of North & East
Purkayastha joins the agency from Dentsu Creative where he last served as an Executive Vice-President
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 10:10 AM | 2 min read
Hindol Purkayastha will be leading L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s North & East operations as Business Head & Executive Vice-President. He will be based out of Gurugram and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
Hindol joins the agency from Dentsu Creative where he last served as an Executive Vice-President.
He comes with a wide spectrum of experience and has spent over two decades with agencies such as Lowe, BBDO, and Publicis Capital. He has been part of the growth story of various brands, guided their digital strategies, and leveraged media powerfully and innovatively for the right brand outcomes.
Hindol’s hands-on approach and holistic management of mega-size businesses such as Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, Tata Tea, Carlsberg, Vivo, HT Group, Oberoi, Herbalife, Hitachi, LG, Nestle, Reebok, ESPN, GSK, Hindustan Petroleum, and others make him a valuable addition to the leadership team. His appointment further strengthens the Groups Power Of One vision and focus, bringing in truly integrated brand experiences and accelerating growth for clients.
Paritosh Srivastava said, “We have expanded our footprint in North and East and many reputed brands have trusted us with their mandates in the last few years. Hindol comes with vast experience and cultural understanding of the region, which will help take LKSS to even greater heights. I’m sure our clients and teams will benefit hugely from his rich knowledge of managing some of the biggest brands in the NCR. It’s like a homecoming for him to the Groupe and we wish him the very best in this journey.”
Hindol Purkayastha said, “I am excited to be joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The agency is growing at a tremendous pace with big business wins, versatile talent, and exciting work across different marketing disciplines. I look forward to creating a legacy of powerful work that benefits our clients and powerfully connects with consumers. And in the process, create new benchmarks of creative excellence in these regions by collaboration and working cohesively with the integrated teams.”
Dawinder Pal to head marketing and business of Bonn Group's House of Veda
Prior to Bonn, Pal was heading marketing for Bikano
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Bonn Group of Industries has roped in Dawinder Pal as Business head for House of Veda and Group Marketing Head.
Pall will be responsible for handling the business marketing strategies to evolve and scale up their brand through engaging content. As Business Head, he will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee the operations for House of Veda.
Prior to Bonn, Pal was heading marketing for Bikano. He has also served as a Category Head in companies like Dharampal Satyapal Group, Catch Salts & Spices, Shriram Group, Mawana Sugars Ltd and OZONE Group.
Dawinder Pal says, “This is my second stint with the brand and I cannot be more thrilled about getting this opportunity twice with a brand like Bonn that has carved a niche for itself in the FMCG industry. I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that are not just unique but effective at the same time and will help the brand achieving its targets and also to contributing to the growth of the company and play a significant role in the brand’s vision.”
Wavemaker India appoints George Kovoor as Chief Creative Officer
Kovoor joins Wavemaker after an 8 year long stint with Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 6:40 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India today announced the appointment of George Kovoor as the Chief Creative Officer. George will report into Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker and will be based out of Bangalore. George joins Wavemaker after his eight year long stint with Ogilvy where he was Digital Lead – Mumbai and South operations.
Speaking about the appointment, Ajay Gupte said, “We are witnessing an exciting phase of transformation in the media industry where traditional methods are challenged at every step. Data, Content and Technology have always been the three key pillars at Wavemaker and we have all experienced the magic when these three ingredients are used in the right proportion. In his previous roles, George has played an instrumental role in integrating mainline and digital creative teams. He enjoys an incredible reputation in the creative industry for his impressive work which has been recognised at local and global platforms. With George coming in as the Chief Creative Officer, I am quite confident about taking our creative offerings a notch higher.”
George is an accomplished creative leader with three decades of experience in digital, social, tech, and mainline advertising. Over the years he has led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, Digitas LBi and Ogilvy among others. His work has been recognised in numerous international and domestic award shows, and he has served on several award juries.
Talking about his new role, George said, “I am actually struggling to put into words exactly how excited I am with my new role. It gives me the opportunity to join a team of digital experts who have been shaping customer experiences while creating ideas that are driven by both data and technology . In the last few years Wavemaker has created content that is both disruptive and award winning. I am very excited by Wavemaker’s vision of the future and hope to contribute significantly in turning the vision into reality.”
George has spent the last 8 years at Ogilvy, during this time he has helped shape the digital teams in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bangalore. In addition to his professional accomplishments, George is a faculty member at the Miami Ad School in Bangalore, where he shares his knowledge and expertise with the next generation of advertising professionals. He also has a passion for movies, sports, and gaming.
