Citykart appoints Ritesh Rathi as President & COO

Citykart, a retailers focusing on family fashion retail in Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier IV towns North and East India, has appointed Ritesh Rathi as its President and COO. Ritesh joined Citykart in February 2023 and will oversee the Strategy, Retail Operations, HR, Marketing, Supply Chain Technology and overall Growth of the business.

With more than 2 decades of business experience in retail, manufacturing, banking, and financial services, Ritesh has been associated with multiple globally distinguished organizations, including Walmart India, where he last served as Senior Vice President. Ritesh joined Walmart India in 2008 and was one of the core team members responsible for setting up Walmart’s B2B vertical in India from scratch. During his 13-year stint at Walmart, Ritesh worked in various roles including operations, sales and digital transformation and has travelled multiple countries including USA, Brazil, South Africa and China to understand and gather best practices from retailers operating in those countries.

Ritesh is a Chartered Accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has also participated in various programs and courses related to Leadership, Diversity, Project Management and Analytics. He is also a mentor and advisor to multiple startups.

Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Citykart, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ritesh Rathi onboard as Citykart’s President and COO. Citykart is focused on bridging the gap we found in Tier-II and Tier-III markets in the retail segment to cater to consumers’ growing expectations. Today, Citykart has grown into one of the leaders in the segment in India, with a presence in 76 cities. Ritesh’s in-depth understanding of retail and wholesale businesses in India and international markets will enable him to steer our business towards sustainable growth in the long run. Besides, his cross-functional exposure will make him a valuable asset to the team. We look forward to working with Ritesh and driving Citykart’s growth on all fronts.”

“Firstly, I am thrilled to join Citykart, which has registered phenomenal growth in a short period. Citykart has contributed significantly towards the growth and progress of the retail segment in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. I plan on working closely with the Citykart team to build the business further through a blend of innovation, technology, and customer-centricity. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our collective goals and make Citykart a retailer of choice of its customers” added Ritesh Rathi.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)