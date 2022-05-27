Bombay Shaving Company appoints Varun Gupta as Senior VP – Growth

Bombay Shaving Company has appointed Varun Gupta of RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group as Senior Vice President – Growth.

Gupta was the founding member of ‘Too Yumm!’ and ‘The Gift Studio’ during his time at the RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group.

He led the launch network for Too Yumm! and has also enjoyed successful stints at Unilever and Pepsico.

"Varun brings a wonderful blend of technology understanding, customer centricity, entrepreneurial zeal and large business pedigree - qualities that will take Bombay Shaving Company into the future. Right through his career, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to navigate complexity and uncertainty to shape sustainably profitable businesses, making him a truly valuable addition for us," Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company said.

On his appointment, Gupta said: "I'm really excited to join Shantanu, Deepak and the wonderful team which has built BSC into a brand that India loves. Direct to Consumer space gives an opportunity to engage with past and future audiences in ways that are richer and non-transactional. Online channels, on the other hand, address customers with immediate intent. With unconventional channels like Quick Commerce taking rapid strides, the opportunities are immense. I look forward to building on the great work done by the team across D2C and other channels; and make BSC’s big hairy vision of reaching 2 crore bathrooms (with 5 products per bathroom, creating 10 minutes of happiness) in the country, a reality."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)