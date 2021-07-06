Sanya Malhotra headlines Bewakoof.com's new campaign

As part of the campaign, the actor will star in a series of digital videos

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 11:50 AM
Bewakoofi

Bewakoof.com has roped in Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra for a new campaign. The brand believes that the actor appeals to the Millenials and GenZ, is fiercely independent and has a point of view on the world. Sanya will be seen in a series of digital videos.

Prabhkiran Singh, Co-founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, As a brand, we have carved a space in the minds and hearts of the millennials with our fashion range of Apparel, Backpacks, Flip Flops and Mobile covers. We understand our customers well, feel the solutions they need for different occasions, are a vehicle for their expression, speak their language tone and tenor. We get them. We recently launched a digital marketing campaign with Rajkummar Rao and our customers gave it a big thumbs up. Sanya brings out our brand ethos as her journey is inspiring and her achievements are extraordinary. She is Hatke Apun Jaisai. Bewakoof wants to connect with and via celebrities who are fearless and unapologetic about their choices. For our brand, Sanya is the perfect representation of what Bewakoof is.” 

Sanya Malhotra talking about her association with the brand says, “I am happy to be part of the Bewakoof family. Bewakoof has all the fun and quirk that I always look forward to when I indulge in a brand”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Millenials Sanya malhotra Gen Z Bewakoof.com Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Koji Wada

Koji Wada named new MD for Fujifilm India
49 minutes ago

denstu

Dentsu India launches Indeed Smart City
53 minutes ago

Loreal

How beauty tech sits pretty at the core of L’Oréal's brand action
4 hours ago