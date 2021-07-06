Sanya Malhotra headlines Bewakoof.com's new campaign

Bewakoof.com has roped in Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra for a new campaign. The brand believes that the actor appeals to the Millenials and GenZ, is fiercely independent and has a point of view on the world. Sanya will be seen in a series of digital videos.

Prabhkiran Singh, Co-founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, As a brand, we have carved a space in the minds and hearts of the millennials with our fashion range of Apparel, Backpacks, Flip Flops and Mobile covers. We understand our customers well, feel the solutions they need for different occasions, are a vehicle for their expression, speak their language tone and tenor. We get them. We recently launched a digital marketing campaign with Rajkummar Rao and our customers gave it a big thumbs up. Sanya brings out our brand ethos as her journey is inspiring and her achievements are extraordinary. She is Hatke Apun Jaisai. Bewakoof wants to connect with and via celebrities who are fearless and unapologetic about their choices. For our brand, Sanya is the perfect representation of what Bewakoof is.”

Sanya Malhotra talking about her association with the brand says, “I am happy to be part of the Bewakoof family. Bewakoof has all the fun and quirk that I always look forward to when I indulge in a brand”

