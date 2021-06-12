P&G Shiksha's new film highlights the importance of education for underprivileged children

P&G Shiksha recently unveiled its new heart-warming film that highlights the story of sisters Munni and Vidya who realize their dream of attending school and receiving education. The film has been launched across social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

P&G Shiksha focuses on providing underprivileged children access to holistic education. The prolonged school closure due to the pandemic has posed a growing concern on learning and continuity of education, especially for underprivileged children. During the past year, P&G Shiksha provided online education to 50,000+ underprivileged children. Till date, P&G Shiksha has built and supported more than 2,300 schools which will impact the lives of more than 20 lakh children.

The film inspired by true events, showcases two parallel worlds around us – one where the slightest disturbance in online schooling is a big matter of concern and the other world where children are still dreaming of going to school in remote parts of the country. Munni and Vidya’s story is a simple yet heart-warming instance of the dreams fulfilled by P&G Shiksha through its interventions. The P&G Shiksha film has been conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett.

Speaking about the new film, Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President – Marketing Operations, P&G India said, “We know that education is essential for development of children and society’s growth at large. Education is critical, now more than ever, given the prolonged closure of schools and the impact on children due to the pandemic. During this challenging time, we upgraded P&G Shiksha with online education so that thousands of children could continue learning from home. We hope the film builds an emotional connect with the audience and inspires them to do their bit towards Shiksha.”

Rajdeepak Das, MD India and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said “The lockdown pushed one part of India into online schooling overnight. We have seen when the internet is down, and the child loses even 5 mins of online class there is chaos in the house to get the class back online. And then there is another India where kids don’t have any hope of getting education because there is no school in their entire vicinity. This film portrays the contrast between both worlds in one frame. P&G Shiksha always gives us a canvas to tell a powerful HumanKind story to the world where they can act and bring about a change.”

Since its inception in 2005, P&G Shiksha has focused on improving access to holistic education for underprivileged children. P&G partners with leading NGOs and partners who serve as specialists, lending their expertise to specific aspects of the educational system. For instance, Educational Initiatives has expertise in computer-assisted learning software to improve learning levels among children and has been an instrumental partner for P&G Shiksha to reach out to underprivileged children via online education over the last one year. Similarly, the NGO Round Table India, is dedicated to constructing educational infrastructure and supporting schools across India. Pratham has unique expertise in remedial learning to help bring children up to speed with the learning levels as per their curriculum

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)