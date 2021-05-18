Mad Influence, HIFI Digital & Isha Foundation launch #DonateForRuralCause initiative

Many people in India are battling COVID today, while others are taking the necessary precautions in anticipation of a third wave. In this scenario, HIFI Digital & Mad Influence, an influencer marketing platform, has partnered with the Isha Foundation to help the villagers of India battle COVID-19. The Instagram live stream had been hosted by Sachin Gupta, a renowned Music Director in the Hindi film industry.

The people in the villages of India are the backbone of many industries. Everything from farming to transportation to security could be adversely affected if one does not take the necessary steps to ensure the safety, protection and well-being of villagers of this nation. By taking a step for them, we are actually helping ourselves by ensuring that we have healthy manpower to keep the most important industries in this country running smoothly. So, helping villagers in India combat COVID is not just about helping them, it is about helping them help us.

To that end, Mad Influence, along with many other companies, celebrities and influencers, has launched an initiative called the #DonateForRuralCause campaign. It is a fundraiser initiative to help villagers in India combat the Coronavirus. This will be done via an Instagram live, where 100% of the funds raised will go to the Isha Foundation. Along with Mad Influence, other notable names associated with this cause are Sachin Gupta, Sociohuband HIFI Digital. The celebrities associating themselves with the cause are Shaan, Rituraj, Komal Nahta, Hansraj, Kanika Mann, MJ5, Bhavin, JanakBhanushali, GautamMadhavan, Aadil, Tejas, Ishpreet, Shibani Kashyap, Sneha Dube, Vishal, Sanyam, Jaspreet, Aishwarya Pandit, Sneha Jhaveri, Varun Mehta and ShalmaliKholgade.

Gautam Madhavan, Founder & C.E.O. of Mad Influencers was very happy to express his association with this cause “I am extremely happy and proud to be a part of such a noble cause. Just the idea that our combined efforts can actually make a real difference in people’s lives, and lives of people in the villages of our country no less, it’s a truly amazing feeling. It is about time we took a step to help the people in our villages to combat COVID-19 the proper way. With the proper infrastructure from beds, oxygen, food and water to medicines that everyone so desperately needs. I earnestly look forward to this event and I hope that it can help the maximum number of people possible through Isha Foundation.”

Speaking on this virtual event, JanakBhanushali, CEO at HIFI Digital Advertising said “As an influencer agency, we wanted to create a medium for our influencers wherein they can happily contribute their part to support nation through this campaign. And, I am honored to be a part of something that is helping the villagers of this country. They are the base, the root which helps everyone else in this country stand tall and strong. So it is extremely important that we make sure that our roots always stay healthy, safe and strong. At the end of the day, it is not just about providing oxygen, medicines, food and beds. Yes, they are extremely important things that all of us need, but I think, just a little more importantly, it is about the heart behind it all. Something that motivates us to be inclusive, come together and help each and every one to be stronger, healthier and safer to help India fight this virus."

Talking about the time and dedication celebrities and influencers across the country have given to such a selfless cause, a spokesperson from the Isha Foundation said “The generosity of people of such note and celebrity coming together and giving so much of their time for an initiative like #DonateForRuralCause is truly amazing. I sincerely hope the funds go to the people who need it, as many people as possible, and that it inspires other people who are fortunate enough to do help others combat this pandemic to do all that they can.“

