Apple samples 'Dum Maaro Dum' for iPhone 13 launch, Indians ecstatic

Some Twitter users called it the highlight of the iPhone launch

Apple is in the news for the launch of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series on Tuesday. However, the launch is creating a big buzz in India for a different reason altogether. Indian Twitter users were plesantly surprised to hear the iconic opening of "Dum Maaro Dum" from the 70s movie Haré Rama Haré Krishna.

Even Zeenat Aman, on whom the song was initially picturised, told a media outlet: " Wow! 1971 music still resonating after 40 years! What a song!"

Like Aman, Indians were also ecstatic. Some even went on to call it the most memorable part of the Apple iPhone 13 launch.

The biggest highlight and top takeaway from the #AppleEvent is that they featured #DumMaroDum in the iPhone 13 video.



You're welcome: https://t.co/D0s8zekra1 — Subrat Patnaik (@Subrat_Patnaik) September 14, 2021

So kicked to hear my all time favourite #DumMaroDum tune in the latest iPhone ad https://t.co/jD5ZG3mPwU — Neetu Katyal (@NeeKom) September 15, 2021

Iphone 13 ka toh pata nahi, but#DumMaroDum is all set for breaking records again#Bollywood has truly arrived at a global stage.#AppleEvent #iPhone13 pic.twitter.com/uYAEY7D4F9 — AnuRaag Yadav ?? (@AnuraagYadav07) September 15, 2021

Iphone 13 is good but #DumMaroDum is all what’s going on in my head now #AppleEvent #iPhone13 — Abhinav Shukla (@AHalfhumangod) September 15, 2021

Hey @Apple,

I never own your single products ever, but yesterday out of curiosity I attended my first #AppleEvent virtually on @YouTube. Things apart what you launched is out of reach for many but I really enjoyed #DumMaroDum #HareRamaHareKrishna#iPhone13 #CaliforniaStreaming pic.twitter.com/X7LyAOXGrD — Ankit Sharma انکت شرما (@eyes_of_ankit) September 15, 2021

