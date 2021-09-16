Apple samples 'Dum Maaro Dum' for iPhone 13 launch, Indians ecstatic

Some Twitter users called it the highlight of the iPhone launch

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 11:28 AM
Apple is in the news for the launch of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series on Tuesday. However, the launch is creating a big buzz in India for a different reason altogether. Indian Twitter users were plesantly surprised to hear the iconic opening of "Dum Maaro Dum" from the 70s movie Haré Rama Haré Krishna.

Even Zeenat Aman, on whom the song was initially picturised, told a media outlet: " Wow! 1971 music still resonating after 40 years! What a song!"

Like Aman, Indians were also ecstatic. Some even went on to call it the most memorable part of the Apple iPhone 13 launch.

