Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.





Crucial test for Byju’s: Can the edtech major sustain its big-ticket sports sponsorships?

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/testing-times-for-byjus-can-the-edtech-startup-sustain-its-flashy-sports-sponsorships-122591.html

Big 3 telcos dial up marketing, pump in Rs 1144 crore AdEx in FY22

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/big-3-telcos-dial-up-marketing-pump-in-rs-1144-crore-adex-in-fy22-122567.html





Newsprint dearer than ever: Will prices stabilise or touch new highs?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/newsprint-dear-than-ever-will-prices-stabilise-or-touch-new-highs-122537.html

TRAI may issue amended broadcast tariff norms in Oct second half

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/trai-may-issue-amended-broadcast-tariff-norms-in-oct-second-half-122502.html

Music to ears: Radio players hopeful of reaching pre-Covid revenue this festive season

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/music-to-ears-radio-players-hopeful-of-reaching-pre-covid-rev-levels-this-festive-season-122472.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)