Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 24, 2022 9:01 AM  | 1 min read
Recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

Crucial test for Byju’s: Can the edtech major sustain its big-ticket sports sponsorships?

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/testing-times-for-byjus-can-the-edtech-startup-sustain-its-flashy-sports-sponsorships-122591.html

 

Big 3 telcos dial up marketing, pump in Rs 1144 crore AdEx in FY22

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/big-3-telcos-dial-up-marketing-pump-in-rs-1144-crore-adex-in-fy22-122567.html

 

Newsprint dearer than ever: Will prices stabilise or touch new highs?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/newsprint-dear-than-ever-will-prices-stabilise-or-touch-new-highs-122537.html

 

TRAI may issue amended broadcast tariff norms in Oct second half

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/trai-may-issue-amended-broadcast-tariff-norms-in-oct-second-half-122502.html

 

Music to ears: Radio players hopeful of reaching pre-Covid revenue this festive season

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/music-to-ears-radio-players-hopeful-of-reaching-pre-covid-rev-levels-this-festive-season-122472.html

 

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Radio Byju s newsprint price Telecoms recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
recap

Recap: The Week That Was
1 week ago

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
03-September-2022

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
27-August-2022